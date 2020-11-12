UFC Fight Night: Felder vs dos Anjos Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

UFC Fight Night: Felder vs. dos Anjos will air on November 14, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nevada

Preliminary Card (ESPN+)

DON’TALE “KONG” MAYES (7-4-0) vs ROQUE MARTINEZ (15-6-2)

This is a three-round fight in the heavyweight division. Mayes brings kickboxing and judo. Martinez brings striking and grappling. Both are well-rounded; Mayes has more power in his strikes. He will use his kickboxing to cause major damage to Martinez early-on. Martinez will try to avoid his attacks, but Mayes will continue to lay pressure on him. My prediction: Mayes wins via knockout in Round 2.

GERALDO “ESPARTANO” DE FREITAS (12-5-0) vs TONY GRAVELY (19-6-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Freitas brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Gravely brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both are similar in style; Gravely seems to be a little more well-rounded. He will be faster and more accurate than Freitas. Freitas will be able to keep up with Gravely, but he will gas sooner than Gravely will. Gravely will maintain his pacing while scoring critical points throughout the fight. My prediction: Gravely wins via unanimous decision.

RANDA “QUIET STORM” MARKOS (10-9-1) vs KANAKO MURATA (11-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s strawweight division. Markos brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Murata brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Markos’ grappling and power look to be too much for Murata to handle. Murata will be able to overpower Markos with her jiu-jitsu and wrestling. She will bring her to the ground and maintain full control. Markos will try to gain the upper hand, but be unable to do so. My prediction: Murata wins via submission in Round 1.

JOSE ALBERTO QUINONEZ (8-4-0) vs LOUIS “DA LAST SAMURAI” SMOLKA (16-7-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Quinonez brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Smolka brings boxing, Kenpo karate, and judo. Both are well-rounded; Smolka seems to be more athletic. He will be able to pressure Quinonez harder and attack more efficiently. Quinonez will be able to land a few blows on Smolka, but not as many as Smolka will land on him. My prediction: Smolka wins via unanimous decision.

ALEX “THE GREAT WHITE” MORONO (17-6-0, 1 NC) vs RHYS “SKELETOR” MCKEE (10-3-1)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Morono brings kickboxing, taekwondo, and jiu-jitsu. McKee brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both are skilled with grappling; Morono contains more striking techniques. His kickboxing and taekwondo will cause major damage to McKee early in the fight. McKee will try to avoid and defend, but he won’t be fast enough. Morono will not give in and continue reign strikes upon McKee. My prediction: Morono wins via TKO in Round 2.

ASHLEY “SPIDER MONKEY” YODER (7-6-0) vs MIRANDA “DANGER” GRANGER (7-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s strawweight division. Yoder brings boxing, kickboxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Granger brings striking, judo, and jiu-jitsu. Yoder looks to use her wrestling to try to take full advantage of this fight. However, Granger will avoid her wrestling with her takedown defense and use her striking in return. Yoder will throw her strikes, but they will not be as effective as Granger’s strikes. My prediction: Granger wins via TKO in Round 3.

BRENDAN “ALL IN” ALLEN (15-3-0) vs SEAN “TARZAN” STRICKLAND (21-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Allen brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Strickland brings boxing, kickboxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Both are equipped with grappling techniques; Strickland is a much better striker. He will throw harder and faster attacks. Allen will try to throw his own, but he will not be as faster or accurate. Strickland will manage to maintain his game plan while taking minimal damage. My prediction: Strickland wins via unanimous decision.

Main Card (ESPN+)

ERYK “YA BOI” ANDERS (13-5-0) vs ANTONIO ARROYO (9-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Anders brings boxing, kickboxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Arroyo brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Both bring their techniques; Arroyo is better with his striking. He will use his boxing to the fullest and land heavy blows on Anders right away. Anders will try to defend, but he won’t be able to withstand the power of Arroyo. My prediction: Arroyo wins via knockout in Round 1.

KAY HANSEN (7-3-0) vs CORY “THE HOBBIT” MCKENNA (5-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s strawweight division. Hansen brings boxing, judo, and wrestling. McKenna brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both bring their techniques; Hansen is more equipped with grappling. Her jiu-jitsu and wrestling combinations will be too great for McKenna to handle. McKenna will try to keep the fight standing, but Hansen will have no trouble in bringing her to the ground. My prediction: Hansen wins via submission in Round 2.

JULIAN “THE CUBAN MISSILE CRISIS” MARQUEZ (7-2-0) vs SAPARBEK SAFAROV (9-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Marquez brings boxing, Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Safarov brings striking, sambo, and wrestling. The Muay Thai Marquez possesses seems to be his key to defeating Safarov. Safarov will avoid Marquez’s Muay Thai by using his sambo to bring Marquez to the ground. There he will control Marquez with ease throughout the fight. My prediction: Safarov wins via unanimous decision.

ABDUL “JUDO THUNDER” RAZAK ALHASSAN (10-2-0) vs KALINN “THE OXFIGHTER” WILLIAMS (10-1-0)

This is a three-round co-main event in the welterweight division. Alhassan brings judo and Muay Thai. Williams brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both contain grappling techniques; Alhassan also contains more striking. Alhassan will use his Muay Thai to cause easy damage to Williams. Williams will try to stand with him, but he will not have the power to do so. My prediction: Alhassan wins via TKO in Round 2.

#7 PAUL “THE IRISH DRAGON” FELDER (17-5-0) vs #12 RAFAEL DOS ANJOS (29-13-0)

This is a five-round main event in the lightweight division. Felder brings Muay Thai, taekwondo, karate, and jiu-jitsu. Dos Anjos brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. He is a former lightweight champion. Dos Anjos is a beast of a fighter and looks to give Felder a true run for his money. However, Felder is no joke and is well-equipped with grappling. Dos Anjos is too and he will be able to use greater ground-and-pound in the process. Felder will be able to defend, but his cardio will run low. Dos Anjos will remain at a steady pace and be using his aggressive style throughout the fight. My prediction: dos Anjos wins via TKO in Round 3.