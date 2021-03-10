UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Muhammad Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs. Muhammad will air on March 13, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Preliminary Card (ESPN+)

MATTHEW “SEMI” SEMELSBERGER (7-2-0) vs JASON “THE VANILLA GORILLA” WITT (18-6-0)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Semelsberger brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Witt brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both are similar in style; Semelsberger is more well-rounded. He will be faster and maintain a better pace. Witt will be able to keep up with Semelsberger for the first part of the fight. As the fight progresses Witt will begin to slow down and fall behind. Semelsberger will not slow down and continue to lay attacks on Witt until the end. My prediction: Semelsberger wins via unanimous decision.

GLORIA “GLORINHA” DE PAULA (5-2-0) vs JINH YU FREY (9-6-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s strawweight division. De Paula brings striking and grappling. Frey brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Frey looks to use her jiu-jitsu to bring de Paula to the ground and make quick work of her. De Paula will use her takedown defense and keep the fight standing. She will force Frey to strike with her, which Frey lacks. Frey will try to strike with de Paula, but she won’t be able to stand with de Paula. My prediction: de Paula wins via TKO in round 1.

CORTNEY “CAST IRON” CASEY (9-8-0) vs JJ ALDRICH (8-4-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s flyweight division. Casey brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Aldrich brings boxing, taekwondo, and jiu-jitsu. Casey is tough and will be able to stand with Aldrich. However, Aldrich will be laying down pressure on Casey and not holding anything back. She will be more aggressive and not give Casey any chances to make a comeback. Casey will try to defend, but won’t be able to stop Aldrich’s power. My prediction: Aldrich wins via unanimous decision.

NASRAT HAQPARAST (12-3-0) vs RAFA “GIFTED” GARCIA (12-0-0)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Haqparast brings boxing, kickboxing, and wrestling. Garcia brings striking, judo, and jiu-jitsu. Both are similar with techniques; Haqparast is more athletic. He will be able to land more attacks while maintaining his pace. Garcia will not be able to keep up with Haqparast. Haqparast will not slow down and keep the pressure on Garcia throughout the fight. My prediction: Haqparast wins via unanimous decision.

RANI YAHYA (26-10-1, 1 NC) vs RAY “THE JUDGE” RODRIGUEZ (16-7-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Yahya brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. Rodriguez brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both are equipped with grappling; Yahya has more striking abilities. His Muay Thai will give him a great advantage over Rodriguez. Rodriguez will try to strike with Yahya, but he won’t have the power to cause much damage. Yahya will withstand all of Rodriguez’s attacks and throw harder ones in return. My prediction: Yahya wins via knockout in Round 1.

CHARLES “AIR” JOURDAIN (10-3-1) vs MARCELO “EL PITBULL” ROJO (16-6-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Jourdain brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Rojo brings striking and judo. Both have grappling; Rojo is a better grappler. His judo will give Jourdain a tough time. Even with his jiu-jitsu, Jourdain will not be able to withstand Rojo’s grappling. He will try to get back to his feet, but Rojo will continue to keep him on the ground. My prediction: Rojo wins via unanimous decision.

#12 ANGELA “OVERKILL” HILL (12-9-0) vs ASHLEY “SPIDER MONKEY” YODER (8-6-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s strawweight division. Hill brings kickboxing and Muay Thai. Yoder brings boxing, kickboxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Yoder’s wrestling seems to be all she will need to take advantage of Hill. However, Hill will be laying down heavy hands-on Yoder. This will cause Yoder to grow cautious and unable to set up a proper takedown. Hill will not give in and continue attacking Yoder and defending against all her takedown attempts. My prediction: Hill wins via unanimous decision.

Main Card (ESPN+)

ERYK “YA BOI” ANDERS (13-5-0) vs DARREN “THE DENTIST” STEWART (12-6-0, 1 NC)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Anders brings boxing, kickboxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Stewart brings taekwondo and jiu-jitsu. Both are equipped with plenty of experience; Anders seems to be more well-rounded. Stewart’s taekwondo will give Anders some trouble, but Anders will be able to counter with his boxing and kickboxing. He will weaken Stewart enough to the point he will bring him down to the ground. There he will keep Stewart and control him for the rest of the fight. My prediction: Anders wins via unanimous decision.

MANEL “PRODIGIO” KAPE (15-5-0) vs MATHEUS NICOLAU (15-2-1)

This is a three-round fight in the flyweight division. Kape brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Nicolau brings striking and jiu-jitsu. This fight will come down to who can out grapple the other. Kape possesses good jiu-jitsu to put Nicolau in a world of trouble. However, Nicolau’s jiu-jitsu is highly elite and will give him more than enough techniques to counter Kape’s jiu-jitsu. Kape will try to counter Nicolau’s jiu-jitsu, but it will be too great for him to withstand. My prediction: Nicolau wins via submission in Round 1.

JONATHAN “DRAGON” MARTINEZ (13-3-0) vs DAVEY “DANGEROUS” GRANT (12-4-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Martinez brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Grant brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Grant’s boxing appears to be just enough to take Martinez out. Martinez will not make it possible as he will be able to avoid most of Grant’s attacks. Martinez will then bring Grant to the ground and turn the fight into a grappling match. Grant will not be able to grapple with Martinez and Martinez will control Grant until the end. My prediction: Martinez wins via unanimous decision.

#9 DAN “DYNAMITE” IGE (14-3-0) vs GAVIN “GUV’NOR” TUCKER (13-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Ige brings striking, judo, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Tucker brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Ige looks to be able to take advantage of Tucker by the use of his wrestling. Tucker will avoid his wrestling with his takedown defense. He will then bring Ige to the ground and use his jiu-jitsu to take full control. Ige will try to grapple with him, but Tucker will counter every submission hold he tries to lay on him. My prediction: Tucker wins via submission in Round 2.

#11 MISHA CIRKUNOV (15-5-0) vs #13 RYAN “SUPERMAN” SPANN (18-6-0)

This is a three-round co-main event in the light heavyweight division. Cirkunov brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Spann brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Cirkunov looks to use his wrestling to take full advantage of this fight as he is a better grappler. Spann has great takedown defense and will manage to keep the fight standing where Cirkunov is not as efficient. Spann will throw loads of strikes at him and not give him the chance to counter or find an opening. My prediction: Spann wins via knockout in Round 2.

#3 LEON “ROCKY” EDWARDS (18-3-0) vs #13 BELAL “REMEMBER THE NAME” MUHAMMAD (18-3-0)

This is a five-round main event in the welterweight division. Edwards brings boxing, kickboxing, and jiu-jitsu. Muhammad brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Both are well-rounded and look to prove who deserves a shot at UFC gold. Muhammad is tough and always brings great athleticism to each fight. He will be throwing hands while Keeping his distance. Though, as the fight progresses, he will begin to slow down where Edwards will maintain his pacing. Edwards will then begin to throw heavy attacks at Muhammad and cause much more damage. Muhammad will try to defend, but he will be too exhausted to do so. My prediction: Edwards wins via unanimous decision.