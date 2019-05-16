UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs. Lee Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs. Lee will air on May 18, 2019, in Rochester, New York.

Preliminary Card (ESPN+)

JULIO ARCE (15-3-0) vs JULIAN “JUICY J” EROSA (22-7-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Arce brings boxing, kickboxing, and jiu-jitsu. Erosa brings striking, judo, and jiu-jitsu. From their techniques, Arce’s boxing and kickboxing will get the best of Erosa. He will attack him head-on while defending against any takedowns Erosa will try on him. This will continue until Erosa exposes his chin and goes down. My prediction: Arce wins via knockout in Round 1.

ZAC CUMMINGS (22-6-0) vs TREVIN “THE PROBLEM” GILES (11-0-0)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Cummings brings Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Giles brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Based on experience Cummings’ Muay Thai will be too much for Giles. He will attack with heavy strikes to keep Giles under pressure. This will not go on for long as Giles is not used to that type of pressure from an opponent. My prediction: Cummings wins via TKO in Round 1.

DANNY “HOT CHOCOLATE” ROBERTS (16-4-0) vs MICHEL “DEMOLIDOR” PEREIRA (22-9-0)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Roberts brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Pereira brings striking and jiu-jitsu. These guys can strike and grapple; Roberts is a better grappler. His combinations of jiu-jitsu and wrestling will have Pereira at bay. He will control the fight until finding the opening to put Pereira in a hold and force him to quit. My prediction: Roberts wins via submission in Round 2.

PATRICK “DURKIN” CUMMINS (10-6-0) vs ED “SHORT FUSE” HERMAN (23-14-0, 1 NC)

This is a three-round fight in the light heavyweight division. Cummins brings striking and wrestling. Herman brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Both have great wrestling, but Cummins lacks a chin. Herman will take advantage with his striking to weaken Cummins. He will continue this attack until Cummins can no longer go on. My prediction: Herman wins via TKO in Round 2.

DESMOND “THE PREDATOR” GREEN (22-8-0) vs CHARLES “AIR” JOURDAIN (9-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Green brings striking and wrestling. Jourdain brings striking and jiu-jitsu. They both are good strikers; Green has better grappling from his wrestling. Jourdain’s jiu-jitsu can challenge Green’s wrestling, but not enough. Green will control him until the final bell and will do it with ease. My prediction: Green wins via unanimous decision.

MIKE “THE LONE WOLF” TRIZANO (8-0-0) vs GRANT “THE PROPHET” DAWSON (13-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Trizano brings kickboxing and jiu-jitsu. Dawson brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both are great grapplers; Trizano has better striking. His kickboxing will cause damage to Dawson right away. Dawson will be able to withstand the first few shots, but only so much. My prediction: Trizano wins via knockout in Round 1.

MEGAN ANDERSON (9-3-0) vs FELICIA “FEENOM” SPENCER (6-0-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s featherweight division. Anderson brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. Spencer brings kickboxing, taekwondo, and jiu-jitsu. These two are tough fighters; Anderson is tougher. Her Muay Thai will give Spencer trouble from the start. Spencer has taekwondo and kickboxing, but they won’t match up to Anderson’s Muay Thai. My prediction: Anderson wins via TKO in Round 1.

Main Card (ESPN+)

DAVI “TASMANIAN DEVIL” RAMOS (9-2-0) vs AUSTIN “THUD” HUBBARD (10-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Ramos brings some striking and jiu-jitsu. Hubbard brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Same style; Ramos is more well-rounded. He will control the fight with his jiu-jitsu while using some ground-and-pound. He will continue this process until the final bell. My prediction: Ramos wins via unanimous decision.

#15 CHARLES “DO BRONX” OLIVEIRA (26-8-0, 1 NC) vs NIK “THE CARNY” LENTZ (30-9-2, 1 NC)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Oliveira brings boxing, Muay Thai, and jiu-jitsu. Lentz brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Both are great grapplers, but Lentz’s wrestling is on another level. Oliveira still has high-level jiu-jitsu; Lentz can control better. He will do just that by keeping Oliveira at bay throughout the entire fight. My prediction: Lentz wins via unanimous decision.

#12 ANTONIO “CARA DE SAPATO” CARLOS JUNIOR (10-2-0, 1 NC) vs IAN “THE HURRICANE” HEINISCH (12-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Junior brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. Heinisch brings boxing and wrestling. Both are trained in boxing; Heinisch’s wrestling is better than Junior’s jiu-jitsu. He will avoid any takedowns Junior tries to perform on him while keeping him at bay. He will take Junior to the ground and control him until the very end. My prediction: Heinisch wins via unanimous decision.

#6 ASPEN LADD (7-0-0) vs #2(WFLW) SIJARA “SARJ” EUBANKS (4-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s bantamweight division. Ladd brings boxing, kickboxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Eubanks brings striking and jiu-jitsu. These two females are tough fighters; Aspen is more aggressive and better skill set wise. Her boxing and wrestling will help her control the fight both on her feet and the ground. When taking the fight to the ground she will out grapple Eubanks until putting her away. My prediction: Ladd wins via submission in Round 1.

#15 VICENTE “THE SILENT ASSASSIN” LUQUE (15-6-1) vs DERRICK “D-ROCK” KRANTZ (24-10-0)

This is a three-round co-main event in the welterweight division. Luque brings kickboxing, Muay Thai, Luta Livre, and jiu-jitsu. Krantz brings striking and jiu-jitsu. They both can grapple, but Krantz does not have the strike abilities Luque possesses. With his kickboxing and Muay Thai Luque will tear Krantz a part. He will go off on a full assault until Krantz can take no more. My prediction: Luque wins via TKO in Round 1.

#3 RAFAEL DOS ANJOS (28-11-0) vs #7 (LW) KEVIN “THE MOTOWN PHENOM” LEE (17-4-0)

This is a five-round main event in the welterweight division. Dos Anjos brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. He is a former lightweight champion. Lee brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. These two are at the top of their game and look to put on a great performance. Lee’s jiu-jitsu and wrestling are a legit threat to dos Anjos. Dos Anjos has struggled in the past against wrestlers and that can give Lee the advantage. However, Lee has never faced an opponent with the aggression dos Anjos brings. With dos Anjos’ Muay Thai Lee will have trouble trying to get by him. He might secure one or two successful takedowns, but dos Anjos will be able to withstand his control. Lee will not and that is what will make all the difference. My prediction: dos Anjos wins via TKO in Round 2.