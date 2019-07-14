UFC Fight Night: De Randamie vs. Ladd Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

UFC Fight Night: de Randamie vs. Ladd will air on July 13, 2019, in Sacramento, California.

Preliminary Card (ESPN+)

BENITO “GOLDEN BOY” LOPEZ (9-1-0) vs VINCE “VANDETTA” MORALES (9-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Lopez brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Morales brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. The striking and grappling of Morales is great and will prove too much for Lopez. Lopez will try to use his jiu-jitsu, but he won’t be able to get by Morales’ boxing. My prediction: Morales wins via TKO in Round 1.

PINGYUAN LIU (15-4-0) vs JONATHAN “DRAGON” MARTINEZ (10-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Liu brings striking, karate and judo. Martinez brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both can strike and grapple, but Liu has better defense from his karate. He will use his karate to defend against any attacks Martinez throws at him. He will then take Martinez to the ground and use his judo to make him quit. My prediction: Liu wins via submission in Round 2.

LIVIA RENATA SOUZA (13-1-0) vs BRIANNA “THE BULL” VAN BUREN (8-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s strawweight division. Souza brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Buren brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both are well-rounded with their jiu-jitsu; Souza is more aggressive. Her jiu-jitsu will overpower Buren’s own. She will quickly gain control of the fight by bringing Buren to the ground. There she will grapple with her until making her quit. My prediction: Souza wins via submission in Round 1.

#13 DARREN “THE DAMAGE” ELKINS (24-7-0) vs RYAN “THE WIZARD” HALL (7-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Elkins brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Hall brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Elkins is a tough guy; Hall is very fast. He will prove to be too fast for Elkins and will cause him to grow frustrated. Elkins will try to attack him head-on. Hall will defend and bring him to the ground and catch him with a submission hold. My prediction: Hall wins via submission in Round 2.

JULIANNA PENA (8-3-0) vs NICCO MONTANO (4-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s bantamweight division. Pena brings kickboxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Montano brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. She is a former flyweight champion. Montano’s boxing is a great weapon, but not enough to get around Pena. Pena will avoid her boxing and use her jiu-jitsu and wrestling to take control. She will control Montano until the final bell. My prediction: Pena wins via unanimous decision.

ANDRE “TOUCHY” FILI (19-6-0) vs SHEYMON MORAES (11-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Fili brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Moraes brings kickboxing, karate, Muay Thai, judo, and jiu-jitsu. Fili is tough and fast; Moraes is much more well-rounded. His karate and Muay Thai will give him great defense and control in the fight. He will then transition to his jiu-jitsu and wear Fili down more while scoring crucial points. My prediction: Moraes wins via unanimous decision.

MIKE “SLOW” RODRIGUEZ (10-3-0) vs JOHN ALLAN (13-5-0)

This is a three-round fight in the light heavyweight division. Rodriguez brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Allan brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Both can box and rely heavily on it. Rodriguez’s more accurate with his. Allan’s boxing is good, but not as good as Rodriguez’s. Rodriguez will out strike him while keeping him under pressure. He will continue this plan of attack until Allan can no longer continue. My prediction: Rodriguez wins via TKO in Round 2.

Main Card (ESPN+)

MARVIN “THE ITALIAN DREAMER” VETTORI (12-4-1) vs CEZAR “MUTANTE” FERREIRA (13-7-0)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Vettori brings kickboxing, Yoseikan Budo, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Ferreira brings striking, Capoeira, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Both are well-rounded; Vettori brings more to the table. His kickboxing will give Ferreira trouble right from the start. He will then use his jiu-jitsu and wrestling to control Ferreira until the very end. My prediction: Vettori wins via unanimous decision.

KARL “BABY K” ROBERSON (7-2-0) vs WELLINGTON “FOFAO” TURMAN (15-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Roberson brings kickboxing and jiu-jitsu. Turman brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Both are well-rounded with jiu-jitsu; the striking techniques will decide this fight. Turman’s boxing is great, but Roberson’s kickboxing is better. He will attack Turman with cleaner shots while defending against Turman’s. Turman will try for a takedown, but will only get hit with deadly attacks from Roberson. My prediction: Roberson wins via TKO in Round 1.

#10 JOSH EMMETT (14-2-0) vs #12 MIRSAD BEKTIC (13-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Emmett brings striking, jiu-jitsu and wrestling. Bektic brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Similar techniques; Bektic is more efficient with his style. His boxing is more accurate and his wrestling is better executed. However, he won’t need to use his wrestling since his boxing is so good. Good enough to hurt Emmett and put him down for the count. My prediction: Bektic wins via knockout in Round 1.

URIJAH “THE CALIFORNIA KID” FABER (34-10-0) vs #15 RICKY SIMON (15-1-0)

This is a three round co-main event in the bantamweight division. Faber brings boxing, Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. He is a former WEC Featherweight Champion. Simon brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Faber is one tough fighter with intense speed; ring rust will have an effect on him. Simon has stayed active and grown to be more efficient, which will aid him in this fight. He will be able to outpace Faber and keep him under pressure. Faber will keep attacking him, but he won’t be able to keep up. My prediction: Simon wins via unanimous decision.

#1 GERMAINE “THE IRON LADY” DE RANDAMIE (8-3-0) vs #4 ASPEN LADD (8-0-0)

This is a five-round main event in the women’s bantamweight division. De Randamie brings boxing, kickboxing, and Muay Thai. She is a former featherweight champion. Ladd brings boxing, kickboxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. De Randamie’s power appears to be a bad matchup for Ladd. However, Ladd is one who never gets intimidated and will be laying pressure on de Randamie. Ladd will stand right with de Randamie until bringing her to the ground. She will grapple with her until finding her opening and putting de Randamie away. My prediction: Ladd wins via submission in Round 3.