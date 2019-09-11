UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs. Gaethje Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs. Gaethje will air on September 14, 2019, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Preliminary Card (ESPN+)

KYLE PREPOLEC (12-6-0) vs AUSTIN “THUD” HUBBARD (10-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Prepolec brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Hubbard brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Similar style; Hubbard is more well-rounded. His striking and grappling will overpower Prepolec in every aspect. Prepolec will be able to defend against Hubbard, but he will wear down faster and it will cost him. My prediction: Hubbard wins via unanimous decision.

LOUIS “DA LAST SAMURAI” SMOLKA (15-6-0) vs RYAN “MAIN EVENT” MACDONALD (10-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Smolka brings boxing, Kenpo karate, and judo. MacDonald brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Smolka will be pressuring MacDonald with his boxing while wearing him down. MacDonald will be able to stay standing but will continue to eat heavy shots. He will try takedowns, but Smolka will stop everyone. My prediction: Smolka wins via unanimous decision.

CHAS “THE SCRAPPER” SKELLY (17-4-0) vs JORDAN “THE NATIVE PSYCHO” GRIFFIN (17-6-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Skelly brings karate, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Griffin brings striking and jiu-jitsu. With his karate, Skelly will be able to defend against many of Griffin’s attacks. He will then use his wrestling to bring him to the ground. There he will control him for a majority of the fight until the final bell. My prediction: Skelly wins via unanimous decision.

BRAD “SUPERMAN” KATONA (8-1-0) vs HUNTER AZURE (7-0-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Katona brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Azure brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Similar style; Katona is better with his grappling. He will be able to defend against all of Azure’s takedowns and reverse them. Once he gains ground control he will out grapple Azure and force him to quit. My prediction: Katona wins via submission in Round 3.

#14 ANDREW “EL DIRTE” SANCHEZ (11-4-0) vs MARVIN “THE ITALIAN DREAMER” VETTORI (13-4-1)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Sanchez brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Vettori brings kickboxing, Yoseikan Budo, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. They both can grapple, but Vettori is more efficient with striking. He will use his kickboxing to cause damage to Sanchez right away. He will keep causing damage before bringing the fight to the ground. There he will have him hurt and control him until the end. My prediction: Vettori wins via unanimous decision.

COLE “THE COLE TRAIN” SMITH (7-0-0) vs MILES “CHAPO” JOHNS (9-0-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Smith brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. Johns brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both know good jiu-jitsu, but it is Smith’s Muay Thai that will make all the difference. He will pressure Johns right away while throwing heavy blows. Johns will try to defend but will end up eating one too many strikes before he goes down. My prediction: Smith wins via knockout in Round 2.

#14 MARCIN “TYBUR” TYBURA (17-5-0) vs #15 AUGUSTO SAKAI (13-1-1)

This is a three-round fight in the heavyweight division. Tybura brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Sakai brings boxing. Tybura appears to have the advantage with his jiu-jitsu. However, he does not take heavy hits well and that is just what Sakai will do. Sakai will use his boxing to pressure Tybura while causing massive damage. Tybura will try to bring Sakai to the ground but will be too hurt to do so and fall waste. My prediction: Sakai wins via knockout in Round 2.

Main Card (ESPN+)

#15 MISHA CIRKUNOV (14-5-0) vs JIM “THE BRUTE” CRUTE (10-0-0)

This is a three-round fight in the light heavyweight division. Cirkunov brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Crute brings boxing, karate, judo, and jiu-jitsu. Both possess impressive striking power; Crute is better with his grappling. His combinations of judo and jiu-jitsu will prove too much for Cirkunov. Cirkunov will try to keep the fight standing but will be taken down and controlled until the finish. My prediction: Crute wins via submission in Round 2.

#12 URIAH “PRIME TIME” HALL (14-9-0) vs #13 ANTONIO “CARA DE SAPATO” CARLOS JUNIOR (10-3-0, 1 NC)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Hall brings kickboxing, karate, and jiu-jitsu. Junior brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. Hall looks to take this fight with his striking abilities. However, Junior’s Muay Thai is no joke and it will show. He will be much faster than Hall and hurt him right away. This will cause Hall to cover up, but it will do no good against the power of Junior. My prediction: Junior wins via knockout in Round 1.

TODD DUFFEE (9-3-0) vs JEFF “LIGHTS OUT” HUGHES (10-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the heavyweight division. Duffee brings boxing. Hughes brings striking and jiu-jitsu. The boxing Duffee brings look to cause trouble for Hughes─that will not be the case. Hughes will be attacking Duffee right away while dodging most of his attacks. This will cause Duffee to become reckless and expose himself giving Hughes the perfect attack. My prediction: Hughes wins via knockout in Round 1.

#9 GLOVER TEIXEIRA (29-7-0) vs #13 NIKITA “THE MINER” KRYLOV (25-6-0)

This is a three-round fight in the light heavyweight division. Teixeira brings boxing, kajukenbo, and jiu-jitsu. Krylov brings striking, karate, and sambo. The knockout power Teixeira possesses appears to be Krylov’s downfall in this fight. However, Krylov’s karate will give Teixeira trouble in trying to find an opening. He will then catch Teixeira with a takedown and out grapple him. My prediction: Krylov wins via submission in Round 2.

#4 DONALD “COWBOY” CERRONE (36-12-0, 1 NC) vs #5 JUSTIN “THE HIGHLIGHT” GAETHJE (20-2-0)

This is a five-round main event in the lightweight division. Cerrone brings boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai, Gaidojutsu, and jiu-jitsu. Gaethje brings boxing and wrestling. Gaethje’s boxing look to be a major threat to Cerrone, who has taken many shots throughout his career. However, Cerrone is not one to go down easy and Gaethje will discover right away. Cerrone will be able to withstand many of Gaethje’s shots while landing plenty of his own. He will be using his kickboxing to put Gaethje under pressure who is not used to fighting with his legs. This will weaken Gaethje giving Cerrone the perfect moment to put “The Highlight” out. My prediction: Cerrone wins via knockout in Round 2.