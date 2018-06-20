UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs Edwards Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs. Edwards will air on June 23, 2018, in Kallang, Singapore.

Preliminary Card (Fight Pass)

MELINDA FABIAN (4-3-2) vs JI YEON “FIRE FIST” KIM (7-1-2)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s flyweight division. Fabian brings striking judo and jiu-jitsu. Kim brings boxing, kickboxing, Wushu, and jiu-jitsu. Well-equipped they both are. Kim has better striking from her boxing and kickboxing. Fabian has judo and jiu-jitsu to use, but Kim’s takedown defense will be tough to surpass. Fabian must bring the fight to the ground or eat up plenty of heavy strikes until she is finished. My prediction: Kim wins via TKO in Round 2.

JENEL “THE DEMOLITION MAN” LAUSA (7-4-0) vs ULKA SASAKI (20-5-2)

This is a three-round fight in the flyweight division. Lausa brings boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Sasaki brings shootfight, jujutsu, and wrestling. The boxing and kickboxing of Lausa appear to give him advantage. However, his jiu-jitsu and wrestling are not as great as his striking. Sasaki has the wrestling and jujutsu to out grapple Lausa any day. By wearing Lausa down Sasaki will go to the ground and tear him apart until finding the finish. My prediction: Sasaki wins via submission in Round 2.

MATT “DANGER” SCHNELL (10-4-0) vs NAOKI INOUE (11-0-0)

This is a three-round fight in the flyweight division. Schnell brings karate and jiu-jitsu. Inoue brings karate and jiu-jitsu. A similar style they both have. However, Schnell’s techniques are more well-rounded. Inoue has great karate and jiu-jitsu, but not as good as Schnell’s. Inoue must try to pressure Schnell or find a weak spot to stand a chance. If he does not then Schnell looks to dominate him the whole way through. My prediction: Schnell wins via unanimous decision.

YAN “NINE” XIAONAN (8-1-0, 1 NC) vs VIVIANE “SUCURI” PEREIRA (13-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s strawweight division. Xiaonan brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Pereira brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Identical fighters, but Pereira’s grappling appears greater. Xiaonan has jiu-jitsu to use; Pereira does as well, only with wrestling too. Xiaonan could try to strike Pereira, but that might not be very helpful against her boxing. My prediction: Pereira wins via submission in Round 3.



SHINSHO “ANIMAL” ANZAI (10-2-0) vs JAKE “THE CELTIC KID” MATTHEWS (13-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Anzai brings boxing and wrestling. Matthews brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Both are well-equipped, but their striking power will be the big key to victory. Anzai has good boxing. Matthews’ striking seems more aggressive. With that in mind, Matthews looks to walk right through Anzai─no problem. Unless Anzai finishes Matthews in the early first round this does not look to be a good matchup at all. My prediction: Matthews wins via TKO in Round 2.

SONG “THE ASSASSIN” KENAN (13-4-0) vs HECTOR ALDANA (4-0-0)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Kenan brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Aldana brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Identical fighters─not so much when examining Kenan’s striking to Aldana’s. Yes, Aldana can strike, but not with Kenan. Aldana will have to try to bring the fight to the ground and out grapple Kenan to have a shot. That will be difficult to perform, especially when Kenan has jiu-jitsu of his own to defend with. My prediction: Kenan wins via TKO in Round 1.

ROLANDO “DY INCREDIBLE” DY (9-6-1, 1 NC) vs SHANE “SUGAR” YOUNG (11-4-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Dy brings boxing, kickboxing, and submission techniques. Young brings striking and jiu-jitsu. The boxing and kickboxing of Dy appear to be a problem for Young. However, they are not that great where they will pose much of a threat. Young’s jiu-jitsu will be a problem for Dy forcing him to try and keep the fight standing. Even his takedown defense is not as great making this fight now appear to be a bad matchup. My prediction: Young wins via unanimous decision.

FELIPE “SERTANEJO” ARANTES (18-9-1, 2 NC) vs SONG YADONG (10-3-0, 2 NC)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Arantes brings judo, taekwondo, Muay Thai, and jiu-jitsu. Yadong brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Striking looks to be the key factor in this fight and with Arantes’ striking, he looks to take this fight. Yadong will have to use his jiu-jitsu in order to have a chance. However, Arantes has jiu-jitsu of his own to mix with judo giving Yadong a much more difficult time. Yadong must find an early finish or Arantes will tear him apart piece by piece. My prediction: Arantes wins via knockout in Round 2.

TERUTO “YASHABO” ISHIHARA (10-5-2) vs PETR YAN (8-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Ishihara brings boxing and Shooto. Tan brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Ishihara’s boxing looks to be a deadly weapon for Tan to overcome, but Tan’s jiu-jitsu is something to worry about. The Shooto of Ishihara could help overcome Tan’s jiu-jitsu; that will be highly unlikely. Tan will wear him down enough in the beginning before bringing it to the ground where he will finish it. My prediction: Yan wins via submission in Round 2.

Main Card (Fight Pass)

LI “THE LEECH” JINGLIANG (14-5-0) vs DAICHI ABE (6-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Jingliang brings Sanshou, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Abe brings kickboxing and judo. Well-equipped, both are; Jingliang has more grappling with his jiu-jitsu and wrestling. Abe has judo, but it’s not at the same level. Jingliang will bring this fight to the ground where he will control a majority of the fight. Abe not so much. My prediction: Jingliang wins via unanimous decision.

#9 JESSICA-ROSE CLARK (9-4-0, 1 NC) vs #10 JESSICA “EVIL” EYE (12-6-0, 1 NC)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s flyweight division. Clark brings boxing, kickboxing, and jiu-jitsu. Eye brings boxing, Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Two females with power and aggression. Eye looks to take this fight, but Clark has deadly boxing and kickboxing to get around. Eye could use her Muay Thai to counter Clark; Clark has a great defense as well. Unless Eye can try to gas Clark this fight looks to be another beat down for her. My prediction: Clark wins via unanimous decision.

#7 OVINCE “OSP” SAINT PREUX (22-11-0) vs #13 TYSON PEDRO (7-1-0)

This is a three-round co-main event in the light heavyweight division. Preux brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Pedro brings boxing, karate, and jiu-jitsu. Two heavy hitters with great grappling techniques going head-to-head should be interesting. However, Pedro’s boxing seems to be on another level from Preux. Preux has great jiu-jitsu and wrestling, but Pedro has better karate and jiu-jitsu. Preux must try to pull off his Von Flue Choke in order to stay alive or ace another defeat. My prediction: Pedro wins via knockout in Round 1.

#11 DONALD “COWBOY” CERRONE (33-10-0, 1 NC) vs #13 LEON “ROCKY” EDWARDS (15-3-0)

This is a five-round main event in the welterweight division. Cerrone brings boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai, Gaidojutsu, and jiu-jitsu. Edwards brings boxing, kickboxing, and jiu-jitsu. Cerrone’s boxing and kickboxing should give Edwards trouble in this fight, but that might not be the case. Edwards’ boxing and kickboxing are just as, if not more dangerous than Cerrone’s. If he pressures Cerrone, which he will then Cerrone will be fighting for his life; when that happens he will find himself on the losing board once again. My prediction: Edwards wins via knockout in Round 2.