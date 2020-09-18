UFC Fight Night: Covington vs Woodley Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

UFC Fight Night: Covington vs. Woodley will air on September 19, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Preliminary Card (ESPN/+)

MIGUEL “CARAMEL THUNDER” BAEZA (9-0-0) vs JEREMIAH WELLS (8-2-1)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Baeza brings striking. Wells brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Wells will look to use his jiu-jitsu to take Baeza down and make quick work of him. Baeza will avoid Wells’ jiu-jitsu and force him to make the fight a striking match. Wells will try to strike with Baeza, but he won’t be able to keep up with him. My prediction: Baeza wins via TKO in Round 2.

TYSON NAM (19-11-1) vs JEROME “THE RENAGADE” RIVERA (10-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the flyweight division. Nam brings boxing, kickboxing, and judo. Rivera brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Nam’s striking techniques appear to be his main key to bringing down Rivera. Schnell will defend and counter with his strikes. He will then begin to explode attacks onto Nam until Nam can no longer continue. My prediction: Schnell wins via TKO in Round 2.

DARRICK MINNER (24-11-0) vs T.J. “THE TRUTH” LARAMIE (12-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Minner brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Laramie brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both bring similar techniques; Laramie will have better pacing. He will attack Minner more accurately and keep his distance. Minner will not be as accurate and try to attack Laramie head-on. Laramie will avoid Minner and pressure him throughout the fight. My prediction: Laramie wins via unanimous decision.

ANDRE “MR. HIGHLIGHT” EWELL (16-6-0) vs IRWIN “THE BEAST” RIVERA (10-5-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Ewell brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Rivera brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both have jiu-jitsu to use; Ewell possesses boxing as well. He will keep the fight standing and throw heavy hands. Rivera will keep up with him for the first part of the fight, but begin to fall behind. Ewell will continue his attack until Rivera can no longer continue. My prediction: Ewell wins via TKO in Round 2.

JOURNEY NEWSON (9-2-0, 1 NC) vs RANDY “THE ZOHAN” COSTA (5-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Newson brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Costa brings striking and grappling. Both are well-rounded; Costa shows better athleticism. Costa will be faster and land cleaner shots. Newson will be able to land descend shots, but not as critical as Costa. Costa will not give in and continue his attack until the final bell. My prediction: Costa wins via unanimous decision.

JESSICA-ROSE CLARK (9-6-0, 1 NC) vs SARAH “TOO SWEET” ALPAR (9-4-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s bantamweight division. Clark brings boxing, kickboxing, and jiu-jitsu. Alpar brings striking and grappling. Both bring enough techniques to challenge each other; Clark will bring more aggression. She will throw heavier hands and land more often than Alpar. Alpar will be able to stand with her but will grow weaker faster allowing Clark to take out Alpar. My prediction: Clark wins via TKO in Round 3.

#13 JORDAN ESPINOSA (15-7-0) vs #14 DAVID “KILL KHROUST” DVORAK (18-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Espinosa brings kickboxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Dvorak brings striking and jiu-jitsu. The wrestling Espinosa possesses looks to be all he will need to defeat Dvorak. However, Dvorak holds great takedown defense and will manage to keep the fight standing. He will then force Espinosa to stand and strike with him. Espinosa will try his best, but he won’t be able to stand toe-to-toe with Dvorak. My prediction: Dvorak wins via TKO in Round 3.

MAYRA “SHEETARA” BUENO SILVA (6-1-0) vs #13 MARA “KUNOICHICI” ROMERO BORELLA (12-8-0, 2 NC)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s flyweight division. Silva brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Borella brings kickboxing, judo, and jiu-jitsu. Borella looks to take advantage of this fight with the use of her kickboxing. Silva will absorb most of Borella’s attacks and counter with her own. Borella will grow frustrated and try to go full force on Silva. Silva will then throw heavier strikes at Borella and keep throwing them until Borella can no longer continue. My prediction: Silva wins via TKO in Round 2.

Main Card (ESPN/+)

KEVIN “TRAILBLAZER” HOLLAND (18-5-0) vs DARREN “THE DENTIST” STEWART (12-5-0, 1 NC)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Holland brings Kung Fu and jiu-jitsu. Stewart brings taekwondo and jiu-jitsu. Both are well-equipped; Holland possesses better striking power. He will throw faster and harder than Stewart. Stewart will hold up against him but fall behind as the fight progresses. Holland will maintain his pacing and not give in throughout the fight. My prediction: Holland wins via TKO in Round 3.

#15 MACKENZIE DERN (8-1-0) VS. RANDA “QUIET STORM” MARKOS (10-8-1)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s strawweight division. Dern brings Muay Thai, judo, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Markos brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Markos looks to use her aggression and power to take Dern out. Dern will avoid her power by using both her jiu-jitsu and wrestling to take Markos down. Once on the ground, Dern will go full-on submission hold on Markos. Markos will try to use her wrestling and jiu-jitsu to defend, but it will prove worthless against Dern. My prediction: Dern wins via submission in round 2.

#11 JOHNNY WALKER (17-5-0) vs #12 RYAN “SUPERMAN” SPANN (18-5-0)

This is a three-round fight in the light heavyweight division. Walker brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Spann brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Walker’s boxing seems to be a major threat to Spann as he has never faced power similar to Walker’s. Spann will be able to withstand Walker’s power and counter with his own. He will throw harder blows and cause greater damage to Walker. Walker will try to fight back, but he will grow too weak to do so. My prediction: Spann wins via knockout in Round 2.

KHAMZAT “BORZ” CHIMAEV (8-0-0) vs GERALD “GM3” MEERSCHAERT (31-13-0)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Chimaev brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Meerschaert brings kickboxing, taekwondo, and jiu-jitsu. Meerschaert’s experience should give him the advantage in this fight. That will not be the case as Chimaev will be able to outstrike Meerschaert and land a few takedowns. Meerschaert will try to catch up to Chimaev, but he will grow weak and be unable to do so. My prediction: Chimaev wins via unanimous decision.

#14 DONALD “COWBOY” CERRONE (36-15-0, 1 NC) vs NIKO “THE HYBRID” PRICE (14-4-0, 1 NC)

This is a three-round co-main event in the welterweight division. Cerrone brings boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai, Gaidojutsu, and jiu-jitsu. Price brings kickboxing and jiu-jitsu. Price is a tough fighter and looks to give Cerrone a run for his money. Cerrone will have no problem with Price as his Muay Thai will prove too much for Price to handle. Price will try to defend, but Cerrone’s aggression will break through Price’s defense. My prediction: Cerrone wins via knockout in Round 1.

#2 COLBY “CHAOS” COVINGTON (15-2-0) vs #5 TYRON “THE CHOSEN ONE” WOODLEY (19-5-1)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Covington brings Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Woodley brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. He is a former welterweight champion. Both have power and fantastic techniques; Covington is by far more aggressive and well-rounded. He will throw heavier blows and pressure Woodley much greater. Woodley will return some heavy blows of his own, but not enough to faze Covington. My prediction: Covington wins via unanimous decision.