UFC Fight Night: Chiesa vs. Lee Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

UFC Fight Night: Chiesa vs. Lee will air on June 25, 2017, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

#6 MICHAEL “MAVERICK” CHIESA (14-2-0) vs. #11 KEVIN “THE MOTOWN PHENOM” LEE (15-2-0)

This is a five round main event in the lightweight division. Chiesa brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling giving him extreme grappling control and cardio. Lee brings striking and wrestling giving him grappling control and cardio. Both of these fighters bring a great combination of striking and grappling techniques, but when it comes down to who is more well-rounded, Chiesa shows a better style of wrestling and striking that I really don’t believe Lee stands much of a chance against. Yes, Lee has great wrestling of his own, but I don’t see his wrestling up there at the level of Chiesa’s and unless he can make quick work of him in the first two rounds I don’t see this fight being much of a fight at all. My prediction: Chiesa wins via submission in Round 3.

TIM “THE BARBARIAN” BOETSCH (20-11-0) vs. JOHNY “BIGG RIGG” HENDRICKS (18-6-0)

This is a three round co-main event in the middleweight division. Boetsch brings boxing and wrestling giving him knockout power and grappling control. Hendricks brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling giving him knockout power with grappling control leading him to become a former welterweight champion. In this fight are two fighters with a great combination of striking and wrestling so this could go either way, but after Hendricks’ last performance against Hector Lombard has shown he is beginning to bring back the old Hendricks we knew him at in the welterweight division. With his striking power and wrestling techniques I really don’t see Boetsch standing a great chance against that type of power. My prediction: Hendricks wins via knockout in Round 2.

#13 FELICE “LIL BULLDOG” HERRIG (12-6-0) vs. JUSTINE KISH (6-0-0)

This is a three round fight in the women’s strawweight division. Herrig brings kickboxing, Muay Thai, and jiu-jitsu giving her knockout power with grappling control and cardio. Kish brings kickboxing, karate, Muay Thai, and krav maga giving her striking power and grappling control. As both fighters are equipped with phenomenal striking power the key factor to the fight will be decided on speed and accuracy in which that case I would have to give Kish the advantage all for the fact she has remained undefeated and paces herself without letting her opponents get to her. Now, Herrig does have great power in her strikes, but I just don’t believe her speed is on the same level as Kish. My prediction: Kish wins via unanimous decision.

JOACHIM CHRISTENSEN (14-5-0) vs. DOMINICK “THE DEVASTATOR” REYES (6-0-0)

This is a three round fight in the light heavyweight division. Christensen brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling giving him knockout power and grappling control. Reyes brings striking and some grappling giving him knockout power with a little ground game. In this fight are two fighters at different ends of their careers as Christensen is a long time professional where Reyes would fall more in the rookie category, hence giving Christensen a greater advantage in this fight. Though Reyes might not be well-known to the sport he remains undefeated and seems to have a great striking combination that could prove to be more than Christensen expected in this fight. The fight is tough to call, but the way I see it Christensen must finish this fight quickly and in a clean fashion if he wants to get back on the winning streak because if he doesn’t then Reyes looks like he could make his presence known in his UFC debut. My prediction: Reyes wins via TKO in Round 3.

TIM “THE DIRTY BIRD” MEANS (26-8-1, 1 NC) vs. ALEX “THE DOMINICAN NIGHTMARE” GARCIA (14-3-0)

This is a three round fight in the welterweight division. Means brings boxing and jiu-jitsu giving him knockout power with grappling control and cardio. Garcia brings striking and jiu-jitsu giving him knockout power and grappling control. Both these fighters pack a punch and when it all boils down to who is more aggressive and accurate I would give this brawl to Means for those very reasons. Now Garcia has great power in his strikes as well, but I am just not sure he will be able to stand toe-to-toe with Means in an all out a striking fight. Unless Garcia can find a way to put means away early in the fight I really don’t see this fight ending well for him. My prediction: Means wins via TKO in Round 2.

B.J. “THE PRODIGY” PENN (16-11-2) vs. DENNIS SIVER (22-11-0, 1 NC)

This is a three round fight in the featherweight division. Penn brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling giving him knockout power and grappling control leading him to become a former lightweight champion. Siver brings kickboxing, sambo, taekwondo, judo, and jiu-jitsu giving him knockout power and grappling control. Yes, Penn looks to take this fight with ease, but after his last fight against Yair Rodriguez where he was pulverized has proven just how much he has changed. That is why I see Siver being able to take this fight with ease from his aggression he puts into his striking power, which I am not sure Penn will be able to stand against. Unless Penn brings back the old him I really don’t see him standing much of a chance ad after this fight it will probably be best to just call it a career. My prediction: Siver wins via knockout in Round 3.