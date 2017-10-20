UFC Fight Night: Cerrone vs. Till Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

UFC Fight Night: Cerrone vs. Till will air on October 21, 2017, in Gdansk, Poland.

#6 DONALD “COWBOY” CERRONE (32-9-0, 1 NC) vs. DARREN TILL (15-0-1)

This is a five-round main event in the welterweight division. Cerrone brings boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai, Gaidojutsu, and jiu-jitsu giving him knockout power with grappling control and cardio. Till brings boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai and Luta Livre giving him knockout power with grappling control and cardio leading him to remain undefeated. This main even looks to be interesting to watch as both fighters are well equipped with knockout power and grappling control so the fight could go either way. Though many fans will give the advantage to Cerrone all from his experience inside the octagon one cannot forget all the striking and grappling techniques Till brings to this fight, which easily matches up to Cerrone’s own, but looks to be more well-rounded and that is why Till looks to pull off an upset and make a name for himself. Unless Cerrone finds a quick finish in the first two minutes of the first round then Till will use his striking and grappling to wear down Cerrone to the point he catches him in the right spot and puts away the fan favorite proving he is here to take over the division. My prediction: Till wins via knockout in Round 2.

#3 KAROLINA KOWALKIEWICZ (10-2-0) vs. JODIE ESQUIBEL (6-2-0)

This is a three-round co-main event in the women’s strawweight division. Kowalkiewicz brings kickboxing, Muay Thai, Krav Maga and jiu-jitsu giving her knockout power with grappling control and cardio. Esquibel brings boxing and jiu-jitsu giving her knockout power and grappling control. With both of these female athletes containing their own style of striking and grappling techniques, the outcome will be based on who uses them more efficiently, which Kowalkiewicz looks to be the one with a better combination than Esquibel who has never faced someone with the same caliber as Kowalkiewicz before. Yes, Esquibel has boxing and jiu-jitsu to use, but it does not seem to be enough to stand against the Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu of Kowalkiewicz that she will surely use against Esquibel and show her that the UFC is a whole different fight game. My prediction: Kowalkiewicz wins via TKO in Round 3.

JAN “PRINCE OF CIESZYN” BLACHOWICZ (19-7-0) vs. DEVIN “BROWN BEAR” CLARK (8-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the light heavyweight division. Blachowicz brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu giving him knockout power and grappling control. Clark brings boxing, kickboxing and wrestling giving him knockout power with grappling control and cardio leading him to a near-perfect record. Now, this is a fight that looks to be a possible ‘Fight of the Night’ candidate as both of these fighters bring aggressive knockout power with grappling control to this matchup. It looks difficult to choose a favorite, but from recent fights, Clark looks to take this fight with his boxing and kickboxing that is more efficient than Blachowicz’s Muay Thai so the fight will probably remain to stand. Even if Blachowicz brought the fight to the ground and use his jiu-jitsu probably won’t do much against Clark’s wrestling who not only possesses great grappling but at the same time paces himself where Blachowicz really does not. My prediction: Clark wins via unanimous decision.

JOHNATHAN “JOHNNY BRAVO” WILSON (7-2-0) vs. OSKAR PIECHOTA (9-0-0)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Wilson brings striking and jiu-jitsu giving him knockout power with some grappling control. Piechota brings striking and jiu-jitsu giving him knockout power and grappling control leading him to a perfect record. In this fight, both fighters are very identical in striking and grappling techniques making it difficult to choose a favorite, but based on statistics Piechota will probably have the odds in his hands from his knockout power and jiu-jitsu for which Wilson does not seem to have the ability to stand toe-to-toe with. Now, if Wilson can somehow pressure Piechota by keeping him close to the cage as possible then he just might find the weak spot in his chin. However, Piechota has on spot striking power with speed and if Wilson does not manage to keep his defense up then this fight could be over before anyone knows it. My prediction: Piechota wins via TKO in Round 1.