UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs Dillashaw Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Dillashaw will air on January 19, 2019, in Brooklyn, New York.

Preliminary Card (ESPN+)

KYLE “GUNZ UP” STEWART (11-1-0) vs CHANCE “BLACK EAGLE” RENCOUNTRE (12-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Brown brings striking and judo. Rencountre brings boxing and grappling. The boxing Rencountre possesses is more than any striking Stewart contains. However, Rencountre does not have great grappling and that will be his downfall. Stewart’s jiu-jitsu will overpower Rencountre’s boxing until finding the submission hold for the win. My prediction: Stewart wins via submission in Round 2.

BELAL “REMEMBER THE NAME” MUHAMMAD (14-2-0) vs GEOFF “HANDS OF STEEL” NEAL (10-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Muhammad brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Neal brings striking and jiu-jitsu. They both have jiu-jitsu; Muhammad has better striking from his boxing experience. Neal can stand and strike, but he won’t be able to take the damage for long. Unless he can gain ground control this fight looks like another bad matchup. My prediction: Muhammad wins via knockout in Round 1.

DENNIS “THE MENACE” BERMUDEZ (16-9-0) vs TE’JOVAN “TANGO” EDWARDS (6-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Bermudez brings striking and wrestling. Edwards brings striking and wrestling. Both can strike and grapple, but Bermudez seems to be more efficient. His wrestling is more aggressive and that will be trouble for Edwards. Mix in his ground-and-pound and Edwards’ chances go down and that will be the case. My prediction: Bermudez wins via unanimous decision.

Preliminary Card (ESPN)

MARIO BAUTISTA (6-0-0) vs CORY SANDHAGEN (9-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Bautista striking and jiu-jitsu. Sandhagen brings boxing, kickboxing, and jiu-jitsu. Dangerous strikers, they are; Sandhagen is more aggressive. His strikes are always well-timed and contain more power. Bautista has slightly similar abilities, but he will not be able to withstand the power of Sandhagen. My prediction: Sandhagen wins via TKO in Round 1.

ALONZO MENIFELD (7-0-0) vs VINICIUS “MAMUTE” ALVES (9-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the light heavyweight division. Menifeld brings striking and grappling. Alves brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Similar style, but Alves is more of an efficient grappler. His jiu-jitsu will overpower any grappling Menifeld possesses. Menifeld must try to keep the fight stand, but against an efficient grappler, it will be difficult to perform. My prediction: Alves wins via submission in Round 3.

#10 JOANNE “JOJO” CALDERWOOD (11-3-0) vs ARIANE “THE QUEEN OF VIOLENCE” LIPSKI (11-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s flyweight division. Calderwood brings kickboxing, Muay Thai, and jiu-jitsu. Lipski brings striking and jiu-jitsu. The kickboxing and Muay Thai of Calderwood look to a big challenge for Lipski. However, Calderwood has had trouble against fighters with great pressure resistance. Lipski has that and will be keeping Calderwood at bay while scoring crucial points. My prediction: Lipski wins via unanimous decision.

#11 ALEXANDER “THE GREAT” HERNANDEZ (10-1-0) vs #13(WW) DONALD “COWBOY” CERRONE (34-11-0, 1 NC)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Hernandez brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Cerrone brings boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai, Gaidojutsu, and jiu-jitsu. These two can brawl, but Hernandez looks to have the better cardio and defense. Cerrone likes to just go in for a quick attack and that will be his biggest downfall. Hernandez will catch him and go off until putting him away. My prediction: Hernandez wins via knockout in Round 1.

Main Card (ESPN+)

#12 GLOVER TEIXEIRA (27-7-0) vs KARL “BABY K” ROBERSON (7-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the light heavyweight division. Teixeira brings boxing, kajukenbo, and jiu-jitsu. Roberson brings kickboxing and jiu-jitsu. Two heavy strikers going at it will be fun. However, Teixeira has more experience and packs more power. Roberson’s kickboxing is good, but it doesn’t look like it will hold up to Teixeira’s boxing. The fight will begin quickly and remain fast-paced until Teixeira puts Roberson to sleep. My prediction: Teixeira wins via knockout in Round 1.

PAIGE “12 GAUGE” VANZANT (7-4-0) vs RACHAEL OSTOVICH (4-4-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s flyweight division. VanZant brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Ostovich brings striking and judo. VanZant has okay boxing, but she has never been great with grappling. Ostovich’s judo will be able to out grapple any of VanZant’s jiu-jitsu techniques. Add in some ground-and-pound and VanZant will really be in trouble and Ostovich will do so. My prediction: Ostovich wins via submission in Round 2.

#2 JOSEPH BENAVIDEZ (26-5-0) vs #8 DUSTIN ORTIZ (19-7-0)

This is a three-round fight in the flyweight division. Benavidez brings boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai, and wrestling. Ortiz brings boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. A close matchup; Benavidez has a little better wrestling and ground-and-pound. Ortiz will use his jiu-jitsu as a defense, but he won’t be able to defend forever. Benavidez will continue his control until the final bell. My prediction: Benavidez wins via unanimous decision.

#15 GREGOR “THE GIFT” GILLESPIE (12-0-0) vs YANCY MEDEIROS (15-5-0, 1 NC)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Gillespie brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Medeiros brings boxing, karate, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Similar style, but Gillespie is more efficient with his attacks. He hits harder and faster than Medeiros and he will prove it. He will go at Medeiros from the beginning while pressuring him until the final finish. My prediction: Gillespie wins via knockout in Round 3.

GREG HARDY (3-0-0) VS. ALLEN “PRETTY BOY” CROWDER (9-3-0, 1 NC)

This is a three-round co-main event in the heavyweight division. Hardy brings boxing, kickboxing, and jiu-jitsu. Crowder brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Heavyweights are always heavy hitters, but Hardy is more dangerous. His power can put just about anyone to sleep. Crowder has never faced that kind of power before and when he does he will regret it. My prediction: Hardy wins via knockout in Round 1.

(C) [FLYWEIGHT] HENRY “THE MESSENGER” CEJUDO (13-2-0) vs (C) [BANTAMWEIGHT] T.J. DILLASHAW (16-3-0)

This is a five-round main event for the UFC Flyweight Championship. Cejudo brings Muay Thai and wrestling. He is a gold medalist winner in the 2008 Summer Olympics. He is the current flyweight champion. Dillashaw brings kickboxing, Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. He is a two-time bantamweight champion and current champion. Another fight against two reigning champions is going down. From all their techniques Cejudo’s wrestling will be a great challenge for Dillashaw. On the downside, Cejudo does not have near the striking power Dillashaw does. That will be wearing Dillashaw takes control as he will attack Cejudo repeatedly while avoiding takedowns. My prediction: Dillashaw wins via split decision.