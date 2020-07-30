UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Shahbazyan Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Shahbazyan will air on August 1, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Preliminary Card (ESPN+)

CHRIS “EL GUAPO” GUTIERREZ (15-3-1) vs CODY DURDEN (11-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Gutierrez brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Durden brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both are just about identical in style; Gutierrez is more well-rounded. He will be faster and throw cleaner strikes. Durden will be able to keep up with Gutierrez at the beginning but will fall behind as the fight progresses. My prediction: Gutierrez wins via unanimous decision.

JAMELL “PRETTY BOY” EMMERS (17-5-0) vs TIMUR “THE LUCKY” VALIEV (14-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Emmers brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Valiev brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and sambo. Both are well-rounded; Valiev is a better grappler. He will use his sambo to take control of Emmers quickly. Emmers will try to fight him off with his striking, but Valiev will be able to withstand his striking. Valiev will bring Emmers to the ground and out grapple him with ease. My prediction: Valiev wins via submission in Round 1.

ERIC “ZEBRINHA” SPICELY (12-5-0) vs MARKUS “MALUKO” PEREZ (12-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Spicely brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Perez brings Muay Thai, Kung Fu, and jiu-jitsu. Spicely looks to use his wrestling and take quick advantage of this fight. Perez will not let that happen as he will use great takedown defense to keep the fight standing. Perez will then use his Muay Thai to pressure Spicely and attack him until he can no longer continue. My prediction: Perez wins via TKO in Round 3.

RAY “THE TAZMEXICAN DEVIL” BORG (13-5-0) vs NATHAN “MAYHEM” MANESS (11-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Borg brings striking, Gaidojutsu, and jiu-jitsu. Maness brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Borg looks to use his striking to overpower Maness. However, Maness will bring Borg to the ground with his wrestling. Borg will try to grapple with Maness. But Maness will prove too much for him. My prediction: Maness wins via unanimous decision.

ED “SHORT FUSE” HERMAN (25-14-0, 1 NC) vs GERALD “GM3” MEERSCHAERT (31-13-0)

This is a three-round fight in the light heavyweight division. Herman brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Meerschaert brings kickboxing, taekwondo, and jiu-jitsu. Meerschaert’s kickboxing and taekwondo appear to be all he needs to take this fight. Herman is not going to make it easy as he will use his wrestling. He will manage to bring Meerschaert to the ground and keep him there. Meerschaert will try to grapple will Herman, but he will be unable to. My prediction: Herman wins via unanimous decision.

FRANKIE SAENZ (13-6-0) vs JONATHAN “DRAGON” MARTINEZ (11-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Saenz brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Martinez brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both are well-rounded; Saenz possesses better grappling. He will bring Martinez to the ground early-on and turn the fight into an all-out grappling match. Martinez will try to grapple with him, but Saenz’s jiu-jitsu and wrestling will prove too much for him. My prediction: Saenz wins via submission in Round 1.

Main Card (ESPN/+)

KEVIN “TRAILBLAZER” HOLLAND (17-5-0) vs TREVIN “THE PROBLEM” GILES (12-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Holland brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Giles brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both are just about identical in style; Giles is more well-rounded. He will be able to pressure Park and maintain control of the fight. Park will be able to stand with Giles for the first half. He will then begin to slow down and fall behind as the fight progresses. My prediction: Giles wins via unanimous decision.

LANDO “GROOVY” VANNATA (11-4-2) vs BOBBY “KING” GREEN (25-10-1)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Vannata brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Green brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Green’s boxing appears to be all he will need to take Vannata out. Vannata will not go down that easy as he will use his jiu-jitsu and wrestling to pressure Green. Green will use his jiu-jitsu and wrestling as well, but he will not match up to Vannata. My prediction: Vannata wins via submission in Round 2.

#12 VICENTE “THE SILENT ASSASSIN” LUQUE (18-7-1) vs RANDY “RUDEBOY” BROWN (12-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Luque brings kickboxing, Muay Thai, Luta Livre, and jiu-jitsu. Brown brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Both are great strikers, Luque is more aggressive. He will throw harder and faster strikes. Brown will throw heavy strikes himself, but not as powerful as Luque’s strikes. My prediction: Luque wins via knockout in Round 2.

#3 JOANNE “JOJO” CALDERWOOD (14-4-0) vs #6 JENNIFER MAIA (17-6-1)

This is a three-round co-main event in the women’s flyweight division. Calderwood brings kickboxing, Muay Thai, and jiu-jitsu. Maia brings boxing, Muay Thai, and jiu-jitsu. The striking power of Maia seems to be too much for Araujo to handle. However, Calderwood is fast and more aggressive with her striking. She will cause more damage to Maia and weaken her faster. Maia will try to fight back, but she will only eat more blows that Calderwood will throw at her. My prediction: Calderwood wins via TKO in Round 2.

#8 DEREK “THE LAW” BRUNSON (20-7-0) vs #9 EDMEN “THE GOLDEN BOY” SHAHBAZYAN (11-0-0)

This is a five-round main event in the middleweight division. Brunson brings boxing, Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Shahbazyan brings boxing and karate. Brunson’s wrestling looks to be a real challenge for Shahbazyan to overcome. He will be able to do as he will manage to keep the fight standing. He will use his boxing and make Brunson play his game. Brunson will play his game. He will end up eating too many shots to where he can no longer keep up with Shahbazyan. My prediction: Shahbazyan wins via TKO in Round 2.