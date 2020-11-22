UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Lewis Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Lewis will air on November 28, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Preliminary Card (ESPN+)

JONATHAN “JSP” PEARCE (9-4-0) vs KAI “FIGHTING” HAWAIIAN” KAMAKA III (8-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Pearce brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Kamaka brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Both are similar in style; Kamaka seems to be more well-rounded. He will be faster with his attacks and show better defense. Pearce will do the same, but he will start to slow down faster as the fight progresses. Kamaka will maintain a steady pace giving him the ability to continue his attack on Pearce. My prediction: Kamaka wins via unanimous decision.

SPIKE “THE ALPHA GINGER” CARLYLE (9-2-0) vs BILL “SENOR PERFECTO” ALGEO (13-5-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Carlyle brings striking, judo, and jiu-jitsu. Algeo brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Algeo has great jiu-jitsu, but not as great as Carlyle’s jiu-jitsu and judo. Carlyle will be able to take control of Algeo right away. He will bring him to the ground and out grapple him. He will wear him down until placing him in a submission hold and force him to quit. My prediction: Carlyle wins via submission in Round 2.

LUKE “COOL HAND” SANDERS (13-3-0) vs NATHAN “MAYHEM” MANESS (12-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Sanders brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Maness brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Sanders is better with his striking and looks to be his key to victory. However, Maness is a little better with his grappling. He will avoid Sanders’ striking by bringing the fight to the ground. He will then maintain top control with both grappling and ground-and-pound. Sanders will try to stay with him, but he won’t have the power to do so. My prediction: Maness wins via unanimous decision.

SU “SULAMU” MUDAERJI (12-4-0) vs MALCOLM “X” GORDON (12-4-0)

This is a three-round fight in the flyweight division. Mudaerji brings boxing. Gordon brings striking, judo, and jiu-jitsu. Gordon looks to put Mudaerji away with his judo and jiu-jitsu. Mudaerji will keep the fight standing and force Gordon to stand and strike. Mudaerji will use his boxing to cause major damage to Gordon. Gordon will try to defend, but he won’t be able to withstand the power. My prediction: Mudaerji wins via knockout in Round 2.

#15 AMIR “THE PRINCE” ALBAZI (13-1-0) vs ZHALGAS “ZHAKO” ZHUMAGULOV (13-4-0)

This is a three-round fight in the flyweight division. Albazi brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Zhumagulov brings striking and grappling. Both are just about equal in techniques; Albazi is better with his grappling. He will be able to bring Zhumagulov to the ground and keep him there for the majority of the fight. Zhumagulov will get back to his feet a few times, but only to be taken back down again. He will then try to grapple with Albazi, but will not withstand Albazi’s power. My prediction: Albazi wins via submission in Round 3.

MARTIN “THE SPARTAN” DAY (8-4-0) vs ANDERSON “BERINJA” DOS SANTOS (20-8-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Day brings boxing, kickboxing, taekwondo, and grappling. Dos Santos brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Dos Santos will strive to use his jiu-jitsu as Day is not as much of a grappler as he is. Day will avoid dos Santos from taking him to the ground by using his boxing and kickboxing. He will attack dos Santos all over and weaken him faster than dos Santos can counter. Dos Santos will try to strike with Day. He will prove not to have the power to do so. My prediction: Day wins via TKO in Round 2.

ASHLEE “REBEL GIRL” EVANS-SMITH (6-3-0) vs NORMA “IMORTAL” DUMONT (4-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s bantamweight division. Evans-Smith brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Dumont brings striking, Sanda, and jiu-jitsu. Evans-Smith is a tough fighter and will be using her aggression to the fullest. However, Dumont will avoid many of Evans-Smith’s attacks with her speed and throw her own in return. Evans-Smith will then grow frustrated and try to go full force on Dumont. Dumont will catch her and just unload strikes upon her until the very end. My prediction: Dumont wins via TKO in Round 3.

Main Card (ESPN 2/ESPN+)

#6 ANTHONY “LIONHEART” SMITH (33-16-0) vs DEVIN “BROWN BEAR” CLARK (12-4-0)

This is a three-round fight in the light heavyweight division. Smith brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Clark brings boxing, kickboxing, and wrestling. Both are well-rounded; Clark shows better-striking abilities. He will throw harder and faster strikes that will cause damage to Smith early-on. Smith will try to defend and counter, but he will be too weak to do so. Clark will continue his attack until Smith can take no more. My prediction: Clark wins via TKO in Round 2.

MIGUEL “CARAMEL THUNDER” BAEZA (9-0-0) vs TAKASHI SATO (16-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Baeza brings striking. Sato brings striking, judo, and jiu-jitsu. Baeza is great with his striking and looks to take Sato out early in this fight. However, Baeza lacks grappling and it will cost him. Sato will be able to take Baeza down and maintain top control. Baeza will fight to get back to his feet, but Sato will make it impossible to do so. My prediction: Sato wins via submission in Round 1.

GINA “DANGER” MAZANY (6-4-0) vs RACHAEL OSTOVICH (4-5-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s flyweight division. Mazany brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Ostovich brings striking and judo. Ostovich will try to use her judo to take advantage of this fight. That will not happen as Mazany will use her boxing to keep Ostovich from even landing any takedowns. Ostovich will try to keep her distance from Mazany. Mazany will continue to come at her and not give her an edge. My prediction: Mazany wins via TKO in Round 2.

JOSH PARISIAN (13-3-0) vs PARKER PORTER (10-6-0)

This is a three-round fight in the heavyweight division. Parisian brings striking and grappling. Porter brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Porter appears to be a much better grappler; Parisian will strike much better. By striking he will be able to avoid Porter’s grappling. He will weaken Porter while maintaining his distance. Porter will then try to charge Parisian, but he will get caught by a fury of strikes from Parisian. My prediction: Parisian wins via TKO in Round 2.

RENATO MOICANO (14-3-1) vs RAFAEL “ATAMAN” FIZIEV (8-1-0)

This is a three-round co-main event in the featherweight division. Moicano brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. Fiziev brings kickboxing, Muay Thai, and jiu-jitsu. Both are well-rounded; Fiziev is more aggressive. He will throw harder strikes and be faster. Moicano will manage to land a few heavy blows, but they won’t be enough to stop Fiziev. Fiziev will not hold anything back and not give Moicano a chance to recover. My prediction: Fiziev wins via knockout in Round 2.

#2 CURTIS “RAZOR” BLAYDES (14-2-0, 1 NC) vs #4 DERRICK “THE BLACK BEAST” LEWIS (24-7-0, 1 NC)

This is a five-round main event in the heavyweight division. Blaydes brings striking and wrestling. Lewis brings boxing, kickboxing, and jiu-jitsu. The knockout power Lewis possesses looks to be too much for Blaydes to handle. Though, Lewis lacks grappling where Blaydes is an expert at thanks to his wrestling background. He will be able to easily bring Lewis to the ground and dominate him. Lewis will try to get back to his feet, but Blaydes’ wrestling will prove too much for him. Blaydes will then transition into ground-and-pound and unload on Lewis until Lewis can no longer continue. My prediction: Blaydes wins via TKO in Round 2.