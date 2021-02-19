UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Lewis Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Lewis will air on February 20, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Preliminary Card (ESPN+)

SERGEY “POLAR BEAR” SPIVAK (11-2-0) vs JARED “THE MOUNTAIN” VANDERAA (11-4-0)

This is a three-round fight in the heavyweight division. Spivak brings striking and sambo. Vanderaa brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both have great grappling; Spivak is much better with his. His sambo will overpower Vanderaa’s jiu-jitsu and be able to maintain top control. There he will then use ground-and-pound to demolish Vanderaa. Vanderaa will try to defend but will be unable to withstand Spivak’s power and aggression. My prediction: Spivak wins via TKO in Round 1.

AIEMANN ZAHABI (7-2-0) vs DRAKO “THE GREAT DRAKOLINI” RODRIGUEZ (7-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Zahabi brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Rodriguez brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both are just about identical in style; Rodriguez is better with his jiu-jitsu. He will be able to avoid any takedowns Zahabi throws at him. He will then go for a takedown and manage to bring Zahabi to the ground. He will then out grapple him and force him to quit. My prediction: Rodriguez wins via submission in Round 1.

CHAS “THE SCRAPPER” SKELLY (18-3-0, 1 NC) vs JAMELL “PRETTY BOY” EMMERS (18-5-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Skelly brings karate, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Emmers brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both are well-rounded; Skelly is more athletic. His karate will help him defend against many of Emmers’ strikes. When his striking fails Emmers will then go for a takedown. Skelly will defend and then bring Emmers to the ground. Skelly will then completely dominate the fight for the remainder of the match. My prediction: Skelly wins via unanimous decision.

SHANA “DANGER” DOBSON (4-4-0) vs CASEY “KING” O’NEILL (5-0-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s flyweight division. Dobson brings striking and grappling. O’Neill brings Muay Thai. Dobson seems to be able to grapple where O’Neill is not a grappler at all. However, O’Neill is an efficient striker with the help of her Muay Thai. Dobson lacks striking and O’Neill will tear her apart in that game. She will throw heavy hands and cause immediate damage to Dobson. Dobson will try to defend, but she won’t be able to withstand the power of O’Neill. My prediction: O’Neill wins via knockout in Round 1.

NATE “THE TRAIN” LANDWEHR (14-3-0) vs JULIAN “JUICY J” EROSA (24-8-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Landwehr brings striking and grappling. Erosa brings striking, judo, and jiu-jitsu. Erosa’s experience looks to be more than Landwehr can handle. Landwehr will be able to throw more strikes and defend against Erosa’s attacks. Erosa will stand with Landwehr but will slow down as the fight progresses. Landwehr will maintain his pacing and continue his game plan throughout the fight. My prediction: Landwehr wins via unanimous decision.

EDDIE WINELAND (24-14-1) vs JOHN “SEXY MEXI” CASTANEDA (17-5-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Wineland brings kickboxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Castaneda brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both have plenty of experience; Wineland shows more athleticism. He will use his kickboxing to begin to weaken Castaneda. Once Castaneda is weak enough, he will then use his wrestling to take him to the ground. There Wineland will control Castaneda until the final bell. My prediction: Wineland wins via unanimous decision.

DRAKKAR KLOSE (11-2-1) vs LUIS “VIOLENT BOB ROSE” PENA (8-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Klose brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Pena brings kickboxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Both are well-rounded; Klose is a better grappler. Pena will have jiu-jitsu and wrestling to use, but it won’t be enough. Klose’s combination of jiu-jitsu and wrestling will overpower all of Pena’s grappling. He will maintain control throughout the fight until putting Pena away. My prediction: Klose wins via submission in Round 2.

JARED “FLASH” GORDON (16-4-0) vs DANNY “THE COLOMBIAN WARRIOR” CHAVEZ (11-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Gordon brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Chavez brings striking and grappling. Chavez will want to try to keep the fight standing. Gordon will use his wrestling to bring Chavez to the ground and keep him there. Chavez will try to grapple with Gordon, but Gordon’s grappling will be too much for him to handle. Gordon will then use his boxing to unleash ground-and-pound until Chavez can take no more. My prediction: Gordon wins via TKO in Round 3.

RAFAEL “THE TURN” ALVES (19-9-0) vs PAT SABATINI (13-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Alves brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Sabatini brings striking, judo, and jiu-jitsu. Alves will look to bring the fight to the ground so he can have a chance. Sabatini will manage to keep the fight standing with his takedown defense. He will use his striking to weaken Alves. Alves will try to strike back, but he won’t be able to keep up with Sabatini. My prediction: Sabatini wins via knockout in Round 1.

Main Card (ESPN+)

ANDREI “THE PIT BULL” ARLOVSKI (30-19-0, 2 NC) vs TOM ASPINALL (9-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the heavyweight division. Arlovski brings boxing, kickboxing, sambo, judo, and jiu-jitsu. He is also a former heavyweight champion. Aspinall brings striking and grappling. Arlovski looks to be on the road to making a comeback. His knockout power seems to have returned, but his chin still has not changed. Aspinall will throw heavy hands at Arlovski. Arlovski will try to counter, but Aspinall will avoid Arlovski’s attacks. Aspinall will attack until Arlovski leaves himself exposed for Aspinall to catch him with a clean shot. My prediction: Aspinall wins via knockout in Round 1.

PHIL “MEGATRON” HAWES (9-2-0) vs NASSOURDINE “RUSSIAN SNIPER” IMAVOV (9-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Hawes brings striking and wrestling. Imavov brings striking and grappling. Imavov will try to use his striking to take advantage of this fight. Hawes will not let that happen as he will use his wrestling to avoid Imavov’s strikes. He will bring Imavov to the ground and take full control of the fight. Imavov will try to grapple with Hawes, but he won’t be able to do so. My prediction: Hawes wins via unanimous decision.

#10 ALEXEY “THE BOA CONSTRICTOR” OLEINIK (59-14-1) vs CHRISTOPHER DAUKAUS (10-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the heavyweight division. Oleinik brings sambo and jiu-jitsu. Daukaus brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both seem to bring their techniques; Oleinik shows better grappling. His sambo will get the best of Daukaus. Daukaus will try to keep the fight standing where Oleinik is weak. Oleinik will not let that happen and will be able to bring Daukaus to the ground with no problem. Once on the ground, Oleinik will use his sambo to where Daukaus will not be able to grapple with him. My prediction: Oleinik wins via submission in Round 1.

CHARLES ROSA (13-4-0) vs DARRICK MINNER (25-11-0)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Rosa brings boxing, karate, and jiu-jitsu. Minner brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Minner looks to have more experience; Rosa is much more well-rounded. Rosa will use his boxing to weaken Minner in the beginning. He will then bring him to the ground and use his jiu-jitsu and wrestling. Minner will try using his jiu-jitsu, but it won’t be enough to challenge Rosa. My prediction: Rosa wins via TKO in Round 2.

#6 KETLEN “FENOMENO” VIEIRA (11-1-0) vs #7 YANA “FOXY” KUNITSKAYA (13-5-0, 1 NC)

This is a three-round co-main event in the women’s bantamweight division. Vieira brings kickboxing, judo, and jiu-jitsu. Kunitskaya brings boxing, Muay Thai, Gaidojutsu, and taekwondo. She is a former Invicta FC Bantamweight Champion. Kunitskaya is a better striker and will look to put Vieira away as early as possible. Vieira is tough and will not make it easy for Kunitskaya. Vieira will bring Kunitskaya to the ground and hold her at bay. Kunitskaya will try to defend, but Vieira will be able to move past every move Kunitskaya tries upon her. My prediction: Vieira wins via unanimous decision.

#2 CURTIS “RAZOR” BLAYDES (14-2-0, 1 NC) vs #4 DERRICK “THE BLACK BEAST” LEWIS (24-7-0, 1 NC)

This is a five-round main event in the heavyweight division. Blaydes brings striking and wrestling. Lewis brings boxing, kickboxing, and jiu-jitsu. The knockout power Lewis possesses looks to be too much for Blaydes to handle. Though, Lewis lacks grappling where Blaydes is an expert at thanks to his wrestling background. He will be able to easily bring Lewis to the ground and dominate him. Lewis will try to get back to his feet, but Blaydes’ wrestling will prove too much for him. Blaydes will then transition into ground-and-pound and unload on Lewis until Lewis can no longer continue. My prediction: Blaydes wins via TKO in Round 2.