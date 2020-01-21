UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. dos Santos Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. dos Santos will air on January 25, 2020, in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Preliminary Card (ESPN+)

HERBERT “THE BLAZE” BURNS (9-2-0) vs NATE “THE TRAIN” LANDWEHR (13-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Burns brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Landwehr brings striking and grappling. Almost similar techniques, so this looks to be a tough one to call. They both can strike, but Burns appears to be a little better with his grappling. He will use his jiu-jitsu to gain control of the fight and maintain control for the majority of the fight. My prediction: Burns wins via submission in Round 3.

BRETT “THE PIKEY” JOHNS (15-2-0) vs TONY GRAVELY (19-5-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Johns brings Muay Thai, judo, and jiu-jitsu. Gravely brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both can grapple, but Johns is a better striker. His Muay Thai will prove too much for Gravely. Gravely will try to stand with John, but eat heavy shots in the process. My prediction: Johns wins via knockout in Round 1.

#10 SARA MCMANN (11-5-0) vs #11 LINA “ELBOW QUEEN” LANSBERG (10-4-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s bantamweight division. McMann brings kickboxing and wrestling. Lansberg brings boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai, and some wrestling. McMann’s wrestling looks to be her key to victory in this fight. However, Lansberg has good wrestling as well along with better striking. Her Muay Thai will outstrike McMann’s kickboxing and cause more damage. McMann will try to defend, but end up eating major blows. My prediction: Lansberg wins via TKO in Round 3.

MONTEL “QUIK” JACKSON (8-1-0) vs FELIPE “CABOCAO” COLARES (9-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Jackson brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Colares brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both have about the same experience; Jackson is a better grappler. His mix of jiu-jitsu and wrestling will overpower Colares’ jiu-jitsu. Colares will try to defend and grapple with Jackson but will be unsuccessful in the process. My prediction: Jackson wins via submission in Round 1.

JUSTINE KISH (6-2-0) vs #14 LUCIE “BULLET” PUDILOVA (8-5-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s strawweight division. Kish brings kickboxing, karate, Muay Thai, and krav maga. Pudilova brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. Kish’s striking looks like she can even the game against Pudilova. Pudilova is more aggressive and will be attacking Kish with more pressure. Kish will try to defend, but Pudilova will be too fast. My prediction: Pudilova wins via knockout in Round 1.

#15 ARNOLD” ALMIGHTY” ALLEN (15-1-0) vs NIK “THE CARNY” LENTZ (30-10-2, 1 NC)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Allen brings boxing, kickboxing, and jiu-jitsu. Lentz brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Lentz’s experience should be a major advantage for him─it will not. Allen will take control using his speed and pressure. He will land cleaner shots and defend better against Lentz. Lentz will try to stand with Allen, but pay the price in the end. My prediction: Allen wins via knockout in Round 1.

BEVON LEWIS (6-2-0) vs DEQUAN “THE TARANTULA” TOWNSEND (21-9-0)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Lewis brings kickboxing. Townsend brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Lewis’ kickboxing appears to be trouble for Townsend as he is not much of a striker. However, Townsend brings great jiu-jitsu and he will use it to take control early on. He will bring Lewis to the ground and out grapple until he forces him to quit. My prediction: Townsend wins via submission in Round 1.

Main Card (ESPN+)

JAMAHAL “SWEET DREAMS” HILL (6-0-0) vs DARKO STOSIC (13-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the light heavyweight division. Hill brings striking and grappling. Stosic brings striking and judo. Both are looking to make a name for themselves; Stosic will be the one to prevail in this bout. His judo will give him better control and cause Hill to grow tired faster. Once Hill becomes too tired to defend himself Stosic will attack with fury until he can no longer continue. My prediction: Stosic wins via TKO in Round 2.

HANNAH “SHOCKWAVE” CIFERS (10-3-0) vs ANGELA “OVERKILL” HILL (10-7-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s strawweight division. Cifers brings Muay Thai. Hill brings kickboxing and Muay Thai. Hill brings more striking experience; Cifers is faster and hits cleaner. Her Muay Thai will cause heavy damage causing Hill to grow cautious. Hill will try to find ways to defend, but only eat more blows until she can no longer go on. My prediction: Cifers wins via TKO in Round 2.

#10 JORDAN ESPINOSA (14-6-0) vs #11 ALEX PEREZ (22-5-0)

This is a three-round fight in the flyweight division. Espinosa brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Perez brings boxing, judo, and jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. The wrestling ability of Perez will be his ultimate key to victory. He will be able to overpower Espinosa’s jiu-jitsu and wear him down faster. Once he becomes vulnerable he will put him in a submission hold and force him to quit. My prediction: Perez wins via submission in Round 2.

#5 RAFAEL DOS ANJOS (29-12-0) vs MICHAEL “MAVERICK” CHIESA (16-4-0)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Dos Anjos brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. He is a former lightweight champion. Chiesa brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Chiesa’s jiu-jitsu and wrestling appear to give dos Anjos trouble as dos Anjos has had difficulty with grapplers. However, dos Anjos is far more aggressive and will be laying heavy attacks on Chiesa. Chiesa will grow tired and try to land a takedown, but only get caught by more strikes. My prediction: dos Anjos wins via TKO in Round 2.

#3 CURTIS “RAZOR” BLAYDES (12-2-0, 1 NC) vs #4 JUNIOR “CIGANO” DOS SANTOS (21-6-0)

This is a five-round main event in the heavyweight division. Blaydes brings striking and wrestling. Dos Santos brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. He is a former heavyweight champion. Both are looking to get the next crack at the heavyweight title win an impressive win in this bout. Dos Santos always brings his “A” game with the help of his boxing. This looks to be trouble for Blaydes as he can be rocked with heavy strikes. Dos Santos knows this and will do everything he can to take advantage of it. However, Blaydes is a top wrestler who has taken apart any strikers like dos Santos. Dos Santos is not much of a grappler and always struggles against top wrestlers. Blaydes will keep his defense up and once the opening comes he will take dos Santos down. He will then be able to keep him under his control while using ground-and-pound. He will continue this game plan until the very end and prove why he is a threat to the division. My prediction: Blaydes wins via TKO in Round 3.