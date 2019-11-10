UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs. Souza Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs. Souza will air on November 16, 2019, in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Preliminary Card (ESPN+)

VANESSA “MISS SIMPATIA” MELO (10-6-0) vs TRACY CORTEZ (6-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s bantamweight division. Melo brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Cortez brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both are well-rounded; Cortez is the better grappler. Her jiu-jitsu is more on point and is more aggressive. Melo will try to defend but will prove no match for Cortez. My prediction: Cortez wins via submission in Round 1.

ARIANE “THE QUEEN OF VIOLENCE” LIPSKI (11-5-0) vs VERONICA MACEDO (6-3-1)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s flyweight division. Lipski brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Macedo brings karate, taekwondo, and jiu-jitsu. Lipski is an aggressive fighter, but she is not all well-rounded. Macedo is and she will use her karate and taekwondo to cause damage to Lipski right away. Lipski will try to defend, but her lack of skills will cost her greatly. Macedo will continue her attack until Lipski can no longer continue. My prediction: Macedo wins via TKO in Round 3.

#14 DOUGLAS “D’ SILVA” SILVA DE ANDRADE (25-3-0, 1 NC) vs RENAN “THE BARON” BARAO (34-8-0, NC 1)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Andrade brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Barao brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. He is a former bantamweight champion. Barao is one of the toughest to ever compete in this sport and looks to prove that. However, he has not been the same recently and Andrade will take advantage of that. He will come to Barao will full force and use his boxing. Barao will try to counter with his Muay Thai but will be sloppy and end up eating heavy blows. My prediction: Andrade wins via knockout in Round 1.

FRANCISCO “MASSARANDUBA” TRINALDO (23-7-0) vs BOBBY “KING” GREEN (24-9-1)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Trinaldo brings striking, kickboxing and jiu-jitsu. Green brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Trinaldo’s jiu-jitsu looks to be his main key to victory. However, Green’s wrestling will prove to be too much better than Trinaldo’s jiu-jitsu. He will be able to defend against all of Trinaldo’s takedowns and counter with his own. Green will then out grapple Trinaldo and keep him under his control until the very end. My prediction: Green wins via unanimous decision.

WARLLEY “SLINGSHOT” ALVES (13-3-0) vs RANDY “RUDEBOY” BROWN (11-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Alves brings kickboxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Brown brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. The boxing Brown possesses appears to overpower Alves’ kickboxing. However, Alves jiu-jitsu and wrestling will be the key factor in this fight. He will be able to take Brown to the ground and control him. He will out grapple and put him in a submission hold and force him to quit. My prediction: Alves wins via submission in Round 2.

RICARDO “CARCACINHA” RAMOS (13-2-0) vs LUIZ EDUARDO GARAGORRI (13-0-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Ramos brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. Garagorri brings striking and grappling. Both have impressive skills; Ramos has specific skills where Garagorri does not. He will use his Muay Thai to pressure Garagorri and keep him at bay. Once Garagorri leaves himself open Ramos will go in for the finishing blow. My prediction: Ramos wins via knockout in Round 1.

SERGIO “THE PANTHER” MORAES (14-5-1) vs JAMES KRAUSE (26-7-0)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Moraes brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. Krause brings boxing, karate, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Moraes’ Muay Thai looks to give Krause trouble early on. However, Krause possesses karate to defend against Moraes’ Muay Thai. He will stop most of Moraes’ attacks, which will cause him to grow frustrated. This will leave him exposed and when that happens Krause will go full force on him. My prediction: Krause wins via TKO in Round 2.

Main Card (ESPN+)

MARKUS “MALUKO” PEREZ (11-2-0) vs WELLINGTON “FOFAO” TURMAN (15-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Perez brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. Turman brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Both are great with their skills; Perez is a better striker due to his Muay Thai. Turman’s boxing is good, but not great and it will cost him. He will try to strike with Perez, only to try to withstand the heavy blows Perez lays upon him. My prediction: Perez wins via knockout in Round 1.

ANTONIO ARROYO (9-2-0) vs ANDRE “SERGIPANO” MUNIZ (18-4-0)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Arroyo brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Muniz brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Each fighter holds good grappling, but when it comes to striking Arroyo’s boxing will prove otherwise. He will charge Muniz at full force and not give him any slack. Muniz will try to run away but will continue to get hit by each attack. My prediction: Arroyo wins via TKO in Round 3.

#13 CHARLES “DO BRONX” OLIVEIRA (27-8-0, 1 NC) vs JARED “FLASH” GORDON (15-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Oliveira brings boxing, Muay Thai, and jiu-jitsu. Gordon brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Gordon holds great wrestling, but he won’t be able to stand against Oliveira’s jiu-jitsu. Oliveira will dodge any takedown Gordon attempts on him. Once Gordon exposes himself Oliveira will bring him to the ground and grapple with him. Gordon will try to defend, but he will prove no match against Oliveira on the ground. My prediction: Oliveira wins via submission in Round 1.

#14 MAURICIO “SHOGUN” RUA (26-11-0) vs PAUL “BEARJEW” CRAIG (12-4-0)

This is a three-round co-main event in the light heavyweight division. Rua brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. He is a former light heavyweight champion. Craig brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Both are well-rounded; Rua contains more experience and he will prove it. He will outstrike Craig and land heavy blows early on. Craig will try to use his jiu-jitsu, but Rua will be able to stop all his takedowns. Rua will continue his attack until Craig goes down for the count. My prediction: Rua wins via knockout in Round 1.

#6 JAN “PRINCE OF CIESZYN” BLACHOWICZ (24-8-0) vs #8 (MW) RONALDO “JACARE” SOUZA (26-7-0, 1 NC)

This is a five-round main event in the light heavyweight division. Blachowicz brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. Souza brings Muay Thai, judo, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. He is a former Strikeforce Middleweight Champion. Souza’s Muay Thai is good and when he mixes it with his wrestling and jiu-jitsu he becomes extremely dangerous. Blachowicz is not much of a ground fighter, but his Muay Thai is no joke. Souza will taste his Muay Thai and realize how dangerous it is. He will try bringing Blachowicz to the ground, but Blachowicz will be able to defend. Blachowicz will then throw heavy blows left and right until Souza can’t withstand any longer. My prediction: Blachowicz wins via knockout in Round 2.