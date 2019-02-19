UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs. Santos Preview

Kyler Kuehler

UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs. Santos will air on February 23, 2019, in Prague, Czech Republic.

Preliminary Card (ESPN+)

DAMIR ISMAGULOV (17-2-0) vs JOEL “EL FENOMENO” ALVAREZ (15-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Ismagulov brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Alvarez brings striking and jiu-jitsu. They are identical fighters; Ismagulov is more well-rounded. His ability to change his game plan will affect Alvarez causing him to fall under pressure. When he falls under pressure Ismagulov will attack and bring him to the ground. He will then mix in both ground-and-pound and grappling to score crucial points. This will continue until the very end. My prediction: Ismagulov wins via unanimous decision.

RUSTAM “TIGER” KHABILOV (23-3-0) vs CARLOS DIEGO FERREIRA (14-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Khabilov brings boxing, sambo, and wrestling. Ferreira brings boxing, judo, and jiu-jitsu. They are both well-rounded; Khabilov is more efficient with his grappling. His sambo and wrestling are more aggressive and will overpower Ferreira’s judo and jiu-jitsu. With both techniques under his belt, Ferreira will not be able to pace himself. Khabilov will just wear him down until he puts the finishing touches on the cake. My prediction: Khabilov wins via submission in Round 2.

DANIEL “KID DYNAMITE” TEYMUR (6-2-0) vs CHRIS FISHGOLD (17-2-1)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Teymur brings kickboxing, Muay Thai, and wrestling. Fishgold brings striking and jiu-jitsu. The kickboxing and Muay Thai of Teymur appear to show a challenge for Fishgold. However, Fishgold sets up his attacks better and contains better defense. Teymur always tries to going in for an attack without a proper plan. This is where Fishgold will catch him and end up unloading a fury of attacks until Teymur is defenseless. My prediction: Fishgold wins via TKO in Round 1.

MICHEL “TRACTOR” PRAZERES (26-2-0) vs ISMAIL “THE AUSTRIAN WONDERBOY” NAURDIEV (17-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Prazeres brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Naurdiev brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both can strike, but Prazeres has better grappling. His jiu-jitsu is more efficient than Naurdiev’s jiu-jitsu. Naurdiev will still be pressuring him with his jiu-jitsu, but he won’t be able to hang on for the entire fight. Prazeres will continue to wear him down while scoring critical points to win the judges over. My prediction: Prazeres wins via split decision.

DAMIR “THE BOSNIAN BOMBER” HADZOVIC (12-4-0) vs POLO “EL TORO” REYES (8-4-0)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Hadzovic brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Reyes brings boxing, Muay Thai, and jiu-jitsu. Both can strike, but Hadzovic can combine his more efficiently with his grappling. His use of jiu-jitsu and wrestling will give Reyes a tough time to use his Muay Thai. By combining his boxing with his grappling Hadzovic will perform magnificent ground-and-pound upon Reyes. Reyes will be able to withstand a majority of the blows until his chin finally gives in. My prediction: Hadzovic wins via TKO in Round 3.

CARLO “SEMENTO” PEDERSOLI JR. (11-2-0) vs DWIGHT “THE BODY SNATCHER” GRANT (8-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Pedersoli Jr. brings boxing, karate, and jiu-jitsu. Grant brings Kung Fu and jiu-jitsu. From their techniques, this fight appears to be a standup fight. They both can strike, but Pedersoli’s boxing and karate give him more speed and power. Grant will use his Kung Fu; it won’t be enough to stop Pedersoli. Pedersoli will continue to attack him while keeping the pressure on him. He will do this until Grant is no longer capable of defending himself. My prediction: Pedersoli Jr. wins via TKO in Round 2.

VERONICA MACEDO (5-2-1) vs GILLIAN “THE SAVAGE” ROBERTSON (5-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s flyweight division. Macedo brings karate, taekwondo, and jiu-jitsu. Robertson brings kickboxing and jiu-jitsu. The kickboxing Robertson brings is highly effective and can cause damage to Macedo. However, Macedo’s karate will be a great defend tool that she will use to avoid Robertson’s attacks. She then will use her taekwondo to damage Robertson until finding her weak spot and turn out her lights. My prediction: Macedo wins via knockout in Round 1.

Main Card (ESPN+)

MAGOMED ANKALAEV (11-1-0) vs KLIDSON ABREU (14-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the light heavyweight division. Ankalaev brings striking, sambo, and wrestling. Abreu brings striking and jiu-jitsu. A pretty even matchup; Ankalaev is the one with better grappling. His sambo and wrestling give him intense power against Abreu’s jiu-jitsu. He will be able to wear Abreu down throughout the fight while maintaining top control. He will mix in some ground-and-pound but will rely heavily on his grappling to score the win. My prediction: Ankalaev wins via submission in Round 3.

#9 JOHN “THE MAGICIAN” DODSON (20-10-0) vs #15 PETR YAN (11-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Dodson brings boxing, kickboxing, Gaidojutsu, and wrestling. Yan brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Dodson is a freak at speed and can pace better than most fighters. However, Yan’s ability to strike is much deadlier. His boxing will out strike the boxing of Dodson. To wear him down more, Yan will use his wrestling and score some ground-and-pound to really cause damage. Dodson won’t be able to withstand that kind of punishment forever and he won’t. My prediction: Yan wins via TKO in Round 2.

#6 LIZ “GIRL-RILLA” CARMOUCHE (12-6-0) vs #14 LUCIE “BULLET” PUDILOVA (8-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s flyweight division. Carmouche brings boxing, Kenpo, and jiu-jitsu. Pudilova brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. The Muay Thai Pudilova possesses is highly efficient and is greater than Carmouche’s boxing. However, Carmouche has far greater grappling than Pudilova and she will be using it to her advantage. Even with Pudilova’s striking power, she won’t be able to hurt Carmouche enough. Carmouche will eat every attack and when her opportunity comes she will take the fight to the ground. There she will wear Pudilova down until she locks in a submission hold to put her away. My prediction: Carmouche wins via submission in Round 2.

GIAN VILLANTE (17-10-0) vs MICHAL “LORD” OLEKSIEJCZUK (12-2-0, 1 NC)

This is a three-round fight in the light heavyweight division. Villante brings boxing, kickboxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Oleksiejczuk brings striking and jiu-jitsu. The jiu-jitsu Oleksiejczuk possesses is high level, but not enough to survive the striking of Villante. Villante’s boxing and kickboxing will light Oleksiejczuk up, causing him to grow tired quickly. This will keep Oleksiejczuk from trying to attempt any takedowns forcing him to play Villante’s game. My prediction: Villante wins via TKO in Round 1.

#15 STEFAN “THE SKYSCRAPER” STRUVE (28-11-0) vs MARCOS ROGERIO “PEZAO” DE LIMA (16-5-1)

This is a three-round co-main event in the heavyweight division. Struve brings kickboxing and jiu-jitsu. De Lima brings boxing, kickboxing, and jiu-jitsu. The reach advantage of Struve looks to be a big challenge for De Lima. Struve lately has been losing a lot of his power where De Lima still has plenty. His boxing and kickboxing will do serious damage to Struve early on. This will continue until Struve is put down for the count. My prediction: De Lima wins via knockout in Round 1.

#4 JAN “PRINCE OF CIESZYN” BLACHOWICZ (23-7-0) vs #6 THIAGO “DE LIMA MARRETA” SANTOS (20-6-0)

This is a five-round main event in the light heavyweight division. Blachowicz brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. Santos brings Muay Thai, capoeira, and jiu-jitsu. These two will be throwing hands from start to finish─no doubt. Both have power, but Santos hits hard and is able to withstand more attacks. When he gets his opponents hurt he doesn’t give them n edge to recover. He will do this against Blachowicz right away, but Blachowicz will survive the first round. This plan will be the same going on and soon Blachowicz will get hit just right and go to sleep. My prediction: Santos wins via knockout in Round 2.