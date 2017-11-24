UFC Fight Night: Bisping vs. Gastelum Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

UFC Fight Night: Bisping vs. Gastelum will air on November 25, 2017, in Shanghai, China.

#2 MICHAEL “THE COUNT” BISPING (31-8-0) vs. #9 KELVIN GASTELUM (13-3-0, 1 NC)

This is a five-round main event in the middleweight division. Bisping brings boxing, kickboxing, karate, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling giving him spot on knockout power along with grappling control and cardio leading him to become a former middleweight champion. Gastelum brings boxing, Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling giving him knockout power and grappling control. With both fighters having great striking and grappling techniques the outcome will be decided on who is more efficient, which based on the statistics it appears Bisping who took this fight on a three-week notice. But Gastelum is not one to take likely for his boxing and wrestling combination are surely two deadly weapons of his that could very well give Bisping a run for his money. However, Bisping has always been a great challenger and never lets a numbers game get to his head and if Gastelum does not keep his defensive game up then Bisping will unload a fury of striking and perform some serious ground-and-pound upon him like Gastelum has never experienced before. My prediction: Bisping wins via submission in Round 3.

LI “THE LEECH” JINGLIANG (13-4-0) vs. ZAK “THE BARBARIAN” OTTOW (15-4-0)

This is a three-round co-main event in the welterweight division. Li brings Sanshou, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling giving him knockout power and grappling control. Ottow brings kickboxing, taekwondo, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling giving him knockout power with hardcore grappling control. In this fight are two fighters with similar techniques, but from who shows a better combination Ottow’s jiu-jitsu and wrestling combination seem far superior to Li’s. Li does have excellent striking power that he could use to pressure Ottow while inflicting serious damage, though he really does not seem well-rounded enough to be able to stop the takedown game of Ottow. Unless Li can find a way to finish the fight quickly then it really does not seem to be a great ending for him. My prediction: Ottow wins via submission in Round 2.

WANG “THE DONGBEI TIGER” GUAN (16-1-1) vs. ALEX “BRUCE LEEROY” CACERES (13-10-0, 1 NC)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Wang brings striking and grappling giving him on spot knockout power with some grappling leading him to a near-perfect record. Caceres brings striking and jiu-jitsu giving him knockout power and grappling control. With both of these fighters containing both striking and grappling techniques, the outcome will come down to who is more well-rounded, which based on performance Wang’s striking power appears on a whole different level than Caceres’. Even Caceres’ speed and cardio are just not as great as Wang’s along with his ability to take hits, which will show a great disadvantage during this fight and Wang will be pressuring him to the point he has him cornered and puts him away. My prediction: Wang wins via TKO in Round 1.

MUSLIM “KING OF KUNG FU” SALIKHOV (12-1-0) vs. ALEX “THE DOMINICAN NIGHTMARE” GARCIA (14-4-0)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Salikhov brings kickboxing, Sanshou, Kung Fu, and jiu-jitsu giving him knockout power with some grappling control leading him to a near-perfect record. Garcia brings striking and jiu-jitsu giving him knockout power and grappling control. Here is a fight with two fighters looking to work their way into rankings to get a chance to take on big names in their division. They both contain great combinations of striking and grappling, but from experience Salikhov’s kickboxing and Kung Fu combination have proven to be a deadly weapon to his fights to where he has won ten of his fights via knockout where Garcia really is not as well-round with his striking making the fight now seem like a bad matchup for Garcia. The only hope Garcia would have is to use his jiu-jitsu and place Salikhov in a chokehold or wear him down enough to put him to sleep where he is not that well-rounded in his jiu-jitsu as Garcia is. But Salikhov’s striking power will be hard to get around and if Garcia does not keep his defense up he will find himself out cold before he knows it. My prediction: Salikhov wins via knockout in Round 1.