UFC FIGHT NIGHT: BERMUDEZ VS. KOREAN ZOMBIE PREVIEW

By Kyler Kuehler

UFC Fight Night: Bermudez vs. Korean Zombie will air on February 4, 2017, in Houston, Texas.

#9 DENNIS “THE MENACE” BERMUDEZ (16-5-0) VS. CHAN SUNG “KOREAN ZOMBIE” JUNG (14-4-0)

This is a five round main event in the featherweight division. Bermudez brings striking and wrestling giving him great ground-and-pound technique. Jung brings kickboxing, judo, taekwondo and jiu-jitsu making him efficient in grappling techniques. As both fighters have their own style of standing and ground game I believe Bermudez is a far more rounded fighter than Jung with his wrestling that has helped him become efficient with his ground-and-pound game that just might be too much for Jung to handle. Though if Jung could use his jiu-jitsu to try and overpower Bermudez’s wrestling and place him in submission holds he just might be able to stand against his ground-and-pound as he searches for the submission victory. But at the same time, Bermudez will be throwing blows at Jung that could keep him from performing any submissions leaving him defenseless. My prediction: Bermudez wins via knockout in round 2.

#12 ALEXA GRASSO (9-0-0) VS. FELICE “LIL BULLDOG” HERRIG (11-6-0)

This is a three round co-main event in the women’s strawweight division. Grasso brings striking and jiu-jitsu giving her a perfect record. Herrig brings kickboxing, Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu giving her stand up striking and grappling control. With both of these amazing female athletes containing striking and grappling techniques, the fight will come down to who is more effective with them, which Grasso looks to take the advantage as she shows much better striking than Herring that could prove to be much more than she can handle. I also believe Grasso’s jiu-jitsu is more rounded than Herrig as she focuses more on her striking to try and win fights and could be her downfall in this fight making Grasso more of the favorite. My prediction: Grasso wins via TKO in round 1.

JAMES “THE TEXECUTIONER” VICK (9-1-0) VS. ABEL “KILLA” TRUJILLO (15-6-0, 1 NC)

This is a three round fight in the lightweight division. Vick brings striking and jiu-jitsu giving him striking power and grappling leading him to a near perfect record. Trujillo brings striking, jiu-jitsu and wrestling giving him knockout power and grappling. In this fight, both contenders have an identical style of fighting, but I believe Vick just might have a little better grappling than Trujillo and will therefore possibly be able to bring the fight to the ground and pull off a submission victory. But if Trujillo used his striking and kept Vick at bay he could possibly find the weakness in his chin to walk away with a knockout victory. Though Vick will be laying the pressure on Trujillo and if Trujillo does not keep his defense up than this fight will turn into a possibly cardio fight on the ground that Vick looks to be much more well-rounded in. My prediction: Vick wins via submission in round 2.

#6 OVINCE SAINT PREUX (19-9-0) VS. VOLKAN “COUSIN” OEZDEMIR (12-1-0)

This is a three round fight in the light heavyweight division. Preux brings boxing, kickboxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling making him an efficient striker and grappler. Oezdemir brings striking and wrestling giving him well-round striking and grappling control. With both fighters containing both standing and ground game, the key factor will be who uses them more effectively, which I believe Preux will do as his striking and ground game seems to be more well-rounded than Oezdemir. Though Oezdemir is a heavy hitter and if he could corner Preux the way Manuwa did then he just might stand a chance. But on the flip side, Preux has the great ground game as well that Oezdemir will have to be cautious of as he is not as well-rounded on the ground as Preux is and I really don’t believe he will be able to stand up to Preux if the fight went to the ground. My prediction: Preux wins via TKO in round 2.

ANTHONY “FREIGHT TRAIN” HAMILTON (15-6-0) VS. MARCEL FORTUNA (8-1-0)

This is a three round fight in the heavyweight division. Hamilton brings Gaidojutsu, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling giving him knockout power and grappling control. Fortuna brings striking and jiu-jitsu giving him grappling control and cardio. Since this fight contains both an original and a newcomer the fight looks to be in heavy advantage to Hamilton as he has much more time to gain experience in his striking and grappling game that could be too much for Fortuna. But Fortuna has already made an impressive early career as he holds a near perfect record and shown amazing jiu-jitsu that could be too much for Hamilton even with his wrestling that I don’t believe is very well-rounded that could cost him dearly in this fight. My prediction: Fortuna wins via submission in round 2.

#5 JESSICA “BATE ESTACA” ANDRADE (15-5-0) VS. ANGELA “OVERKILL” HILL (6-2-0)

This is a three round fight in the women’s strawweight division. Andrade brings kickboxing, Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu giving her knockout power and grappling control. Hill brings kickboxing and Muay Thai giving her knockout power. In this fight are two female athletes who contain well-rounded striking power, but with Andrade’s jiu-jitsu, I believe she will take this fight with ease as Hill contains almost no ground game or grappling control in her style that will show to be her biggest weakness in this bout. Unless she improved massively in her defense game while she was away from the company I really just see this turning into another one-sided beating. My prediction: Andrade wins via submission in round 1.