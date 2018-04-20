UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Lee Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Lee will air on April 21, 2018, in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

JIM MILLER (28-11-0, 1 NC) vs. DAN “HANGMAN” HOOKER (16-7-0)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Miller brings Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling giving him knockout power with grappling control and cardio. Hooker brings kickboxing, Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu giving him knockout power and grappling control. Two strikers with grappling techniques, however, Hooker’s combinations are more accurate. Miller can take hits, but his recent fights have proven a great decline in his performance. By the looks of this matchup, Miller could be looking at the end of his career soon. My prediction: Hooker wins via TKO in Round 1.

#8 ALJAMAIN “FUNK MASTER” STERLING (14-3-0) vs. #14 BRETT “PIKEY” JOHNS (15-0-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Sterling brings Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu and wrestling giving him knockout power with grappling control and cardio. Johns brings Muay Thai, judo and jiu-jitsu giving him knockout power with grappling control and cardio making him undefeated. Two guys trying to prove their skills set: Johns looks to be the one to accomplish that. Sterling has accurate Muay Thai, but it doesn’t appear as accurate as Johns’. Then comes the grappling where, once again, Johns’ jiu-jitsu is more efficient than Sterling’s wrestling. My prediction: Johns wins submission in Round 2.

#8 DAVID BRANCH (21-4-0) vs. #12 THIAGO “DE LIMA MARRETA” SANTOS (17-5-0)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Branch brings striking, karate, and jiu-jitsu giving him knockout power with grappling control and cardio. Santos brings Muay Thai, capoeira and jiu-jitsu giving him knockout power and grappling control. Two big strikers; Santos, however, is far deadlier. Branch can throw strikes of his own and defend from his karate background. However, Santos’ Muay Thai seems far too great for Branch to handle. Even his jiu-jitsu will probably be of no use against Santos either. My prediction: Santos wins via knockout in Round 1.

JUSTIN “BIG PRETTY” WILLIS (6-1-0) vs. CHASE “THE VANILLA GORILLA” SHERMAN (11-4-0)

This is a three-round fight in the heavyweight division. Willis brings the striking and takedown attacks giving him striking power and little grappling control. Sherman brings boxing, kickboxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling giving him knockout power and grappling control. Heavyweight fights have always been entertaining to watch and between these two a knockout is sure to happen. Impressive power from both, but Sherman seems to throw hard and take more damage. Willis, on the other hand, is no joke with his hands, so Sherman must be wise. However, Willis does not seem to have the experience Sherman does in striking power. My prediction: Sherman wins via knockout in Round 2.

#3 FRANKIE “THE ANSWER” EDGAR (21-6-1) vs. #4 CUB “KILLER” SWANSON (25-8-0)

This is a three-round co-main event in the featherweight division. Edgar brings boxing, Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling giving him great knockout power with grappling control and cardio. He is also a former lightweight champion. Swanson brings boxing, judo, and jiu-jitsu giving him knockout power combined with grappling control and cardio. Two top contenders trying to get back into title contention. By the looks of it, Edgar’s boxing and wrestling may get the best of Swanson. Swanson does have boxing and jiu-jitsu to challenge Edgar, but not as efficient to Edgar’s level. My prediction: Edgar wins via unanimous decision.

#5 EDSON “JUNIOR” BARBOZA (19-5-0) vs. #6 KEVIN “THE MOTOWN PHENOM” LEE (16-4-0)

This is a five-round main event in the lightweight division. Barboza brings boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai, taekwondo and jiu-jitsu giving him knockout power and grappling control. Lee brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling giving him knockout power with grappling control and cardio. Both these men are fighting to get into title contention. Based on techniques Barboza’s kickboxing and taekwondo are out of this world. Lee has boxing, but it will not be enough to stand toe-to-toe with Barboza. The only weapon that could cause damage is his jiu-jitsu. However, Barboza will not be giving up his takedown defense with ease. My prediction: Barboza wins via TKO in Round 3.