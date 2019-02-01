UFC Fight Night: Assuncao vs. Moraes II Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

UFC Fight Night: Assuncao vs. Moraes II will air on February 2, 2019, in Fortaleza, Brazil.

Preliminary Card (ESPN+)

#11 MAGOMED “CHABORZ” BIBULATOV (14-1-0) vs ROGERIO BONTORIN (14-1-0, 1 NC)

This is a three-round fight in the flyweight division. Bibulatov brings striking, karate and jiu-jitsu. Bontorin brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Similar style, but the karate Bibulatov possesses will make all the difference. With it, he will be able to defend against Bontorin’s attacks while scoring his own. This will take place until Bontorin will no longer be able to continue. My prediction: Bibulatov wins via TKO in Round 2.

RICARDO “CARCACINHA” RAMOS (12-1-0) vs #12(FLW) SAID NURMAGOMEDOV (12-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Ramos brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. Nurmagomedov brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Both can strike and grapple, but it is Nurmagomedov who is more well-rounded. His jiu-jitsu gives him better grappling and when his boxing comes into play his ground-and-pound goes off the wall. He will perform both throughout the fight while wearing Ramos down. Ramos will try to defend, but it won’t be enough to save him. My prediction: Nurmagomedov wins via unanimous decision.

GERALDO “ESPARTANO” DE FREITAS (11-4-0) vs FELIPE “CABOCAO” COLARES (8-0-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Freitas brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Colares brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Similar style; Colares appears to have better grappling. He uses it more and never fails to execute it properly. Freitas can do the same, but he just does not seem to be as well-rounded with it. Colares will take this fight to the ground where he will grapple with Freitas until forcing him to quit. My prediction: Colares wins via submission in Round 1.

JUNIOR “BABY” ALBINI (14-4-0) vs JAIRZINHO “BIGI BOY” ROZENSTRUIK (6-0-0)

This is a three-round fight in the heavyweight division. Albini brings boxing, Luta Livre and jiu-jitsu. Rozenstruik brings boxing and grappling. The jiu-jitsu Albini brings will probably be a problem for Rozenstruik. However, Albini has not been a great standup fighter and Rozenstruik is just that with his boxing. He will be able to keep Albini at bay while landing heavy blows. This will happen until Albini can no longer go on. My prediction: Rozenstruik wins via knockout in Round 1.

THIAGO “PITBULL” ALVES (22-13-0) vs MAX “PAIN” GRIFFIN (14-5-0)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Alves brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. Griffin brings kickboxing, Kempo, taekwondo, kung fu, Muay Thai, and jiu-jitsu. Alves has great striking power, but his ability to absorb attacks has declined rapidly. Griffin possesses heavy kickboxing and Muay Thai that will do damage against Alves. He will continue his attack until putting Alves to sleep. My prediction: Griffin wins via knockout in Round 2.

#13 MARA ROMERO BORELLA (11-5-0, 2 NC) vs TAILA SANTOS (15-0-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s flyweight division. Borella brings kickboxing, judo, and jiu-jitsu. Santos brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Borella has some serious judo and jiu-jitsu combinations that can be deadly─not enough to stop Santos. Santos will overpower any grappling Borella brings with her own jiu-jitsu. She will control the fight with it until placing Borella in a submission hold of her own. My prediction: Santos wins via submission in Round 2.

MARKUS “MALUKO” PEREZ (10-2-0) vs ANTHONY “FLUFFY” HERNANDEZ (7-0-0)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Perez brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. Hernandez brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Perez brings serious Muay Thai, but Hernandez has intense speed. That will make it difficult for Perez to make accurate attacks on Hernandez. When it becomes difficult Hernandez will attack Perez and bring him to the ground where he has the greatest advantage. He will hold him there until the final bell. My prediction: Hernandez wins via unanimous decision.

Main Card (ESPN+)

LIVIA RENATA SOUZA (12-1-0) vs SARAH “D TRETA” FROTA (9-0-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s strawweight division. Souza brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Frota brings striking and jiu-jitsu. These female fighters are virtually identical, but Souza is the one with more aggression and power. Her striking is faster and jiu-jitsu is more on point; adding both she will control Frota from start to finish. She will pressure her on their feet until bringing her to the ground. She will then ground-and-pound her while holding her at bay. My prediction: Souza wins via unanimous decision.

JOHNNY WALKER (15-3-0) vs JUSTIN “EL BLANCO” LEDET (9-1-0, 1 NC)

This is a three-round fight in the light heavyweight division. Walker brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Ledet brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Similar techniques; it is Ledet who is more well-rounded. His striking is faster and deadlier along with his grappling. When mixing both he will control the fight more steadily while scoring crucial points. Walker will do his best to defend, but his best won’t be enough. My prediction: Ledet wins via knockout in Round 3.

CHARLES “DO BRONX” OLIVEIRA (25-8-0, 1 NC) vs DAVID “UNDERWEAR MAN” TEYMUR (8-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Oliveira brings boxing, Muay Thai, and jiu-jitsu. Teymur brings kickboxing and Muay Thai. A striker versus a grappler is never a great mix. It will be proven once again when Oliveira takes Teymur to the ground with ease. There he will ground-and-pound and grapple with him until locking in the submission hold. My prediction: Oliveira wins via submission in Round 1.

#8 DEMIAN MAIA (25-9-0) vs LYMAN “CYBORG” GOOD (20-4-0, 1 NC)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Maia brings boxing, Muay Thai, karate, judo, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Good brings kickboxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. The jiu-jitsu Maia brings is one of the best ever, but it hasn’t been very useful lately. Good’s jiu-jitsu and wrestling are still well-rounded and will overpower any grappling Maia possesses. Add his striking and Maia will be in greater trouble and Good will be throwing strikes at Maia. My prediction: Good wins via unanimous decision.

#2 JOSE “JUNIOR” ALDO (27-4-0) vs #4 RENATO MOICANO (13-1-1)

This is a three-round co-main event in the featherweight division. Aldo brings kickboxing, Muay Thai, Luta Livre, and jiu-jitsu. He is a former UFC and WEC Featherweight Champion. Moicano brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. Aldo is one of the greatest ever and looks to take this fight with ease. However, his speed and chin power has been decreasing on his later career. Moicano is a rising start and his Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu have helped him do so. He uses both like one with years of experience and never shows signs of slowing down. Aldo has gotten a little weaker and Moicano will take advantage by using his Muay Thai. He will attack Aldo until he has him hurt to add the biggest win of his career. My prediction: Moicano wins via submission in Round 3.

#3 RAPHAEL ASSUNCAO (27-5-0) vs #4 MARLON “MAGIC” MORAES (21-5-1)

This is a five-round main event in the bantamweight division. Assuncao brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. Moraes brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. These two are just about identical in style; Moraes seems to have improved more. His striking has gotten better with speed and power along with his grappling. Assuncao still can throw and punch with his Muay Thai. However, his speed and defense have seemed to have not improved as much as Moraes’. That is where Moraes will control this fight and keep Assuncao at bay until he can no longer continue. My prediction: Moraes wins via TKO in Round 4.