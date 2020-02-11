UFC Fight Night: Anderson vs. Blachowicz II Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

UFC Fight Night: Anderson vs. Blachowicz II will air on February 15, 2020, in Rio Rancho, New Mexico.

Preliminary Card (ESPN+)

#13 MARK “BUMBLEBEE” DE LA ROSA (11-3-0) vs #14 RAULIAN PAIVA (18-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the flyweight division. La Rosa brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Paiva brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Similar style, Paiva is more experienced. His ability to control and pressure his opponents better will give him the advantage. La Rosa does not fight well under pressure and it will be his downfall in this fight. My prediction: Paiva wins via TKO in Round 3.

#12 MACY CHIASSON (5-1-0) vs #14 NICCO MONTANO (4-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s bantamweight division. Chiasson brings striking and grappling. Montano brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. She is a former flyweight champion. Montano looks to make a statement by using her techniques to prove she can become champion again. However, she has not been the same since being stripped of the title and Chiasson will take advantage. Chiasson will fight with more aggression and not give Montano any edge at all. My prediction: Chiasson wins via submission in Round 1.

#15 CASEY KENNEY (13-1-1) vs MERAB DVALISHVILI (9-4-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Kenney brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Dvalishvili brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both are just about similar in their techniques; Kenney seems to show more power in his striking. He will attack Dvalishvili harder and faster giving him no time to counter-attack. Kenney will continue this gameplan until Dvalishvili can no longer continue. My prediction: Kenney wins via TKO in Round 3.

DEVIN “BROWN BEAR” CLARK (10-4-0) vs DEQUAN “THE TARANTULA” TOWNSEND (21-10-0)

This is a three-round fight in the light heavyweight division. Clark brings boxing, kickboxing, and wrestling. Townsend brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both can grapple, but Clark can strike where Townsend really cannot. Clark will use his boxing and kickboxing to control Townsend. He will keep him under pressure while avoiding and takedowns Townsend tries to throw at him. My prediction: Clark wins via unanimous decision.

JIM MILLER (31-13-0, 1 NC) vs SCOTT “HOT SAUCE” HOLTZMAN (13-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Miller brings Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Holtzman brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both can fight, but MIller is better at absorbing attacks. He will be able to outlast Holtzman and attack him in return. He will not back down and will take Holtzman to the ground and out grapple him. My prediction: Miller wins via submission in Round 2.

#13 JOHN “THE MAGICIAN” DODSON (20-11-0) vs NATHANIEL “THE PROSPECT” WOOD (16-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Dodson brings boxing, kickboxing, Gaidojutsu, and wrestling. Wood brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Dodson is a tough and well-rounded fighter, which should give him the advantage. However, he has not been able to keep up with the new wave of competition. Wood will be able to keep up with Dodson before pulling ahead. Once he does he will go all off on Dodson and give him no chance of making a comeback. My prediction: Wood wins via unanimous decision.

TIM “THE DIRTY BIRD” MEANS (29-11-1, 1 NC) vs DANIEL “D-ROD” RODRIGUEZ (10-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Means brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Rodriguez brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both know jiu-jitsu to use; Means knows boxing as well. He will outstrike Rodriguez and not give him a chance to counter. He will continue his attack and keep Rodriguez pressured until he finds his opening. My prediction: Means wins via knockout in Round 1.

Main Card (ESPN+)

LANDO “GROOVY” VANNATA (10-4-2) vs YANCY MEDEIROS (15-6-0, 1 NC)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Vannata brings striking, jiu-jitsu and wrestling. Medeiros brings boxing, karate, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Both are great with grappling; Medeiros is great with his striking as well. Vannata will not use his striking but rely more on his grappling. That is where Medeiros will catch him by keeping the fight standing. He will then throw continuous strikes until Vannata goes down. My prediction: Medeiros wins via knockout in Round 2.

#7 ROGERIO BONTORIN (16-1-0, 1 NC) vs RAY “THE TAZMEXICAN DEVIL” BORG (12-4-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Bontorin brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Borg brings striking, Gaidojutsu, and jiu-jitsu. A close matchup; Bontorin is a little more well-rounded. His striking is more on point and he will be able to connect more than Borg. Borg will try to bring the fight to the ground, but Bontorin will defend and keep attacking. My prediction: Bontorin wins via unanimous decision.

BROK “CHATA TUSKA” WEAVER (14-4-0) vs RODRIGO “KAZULA” VARGAS (11-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Weaver brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Vargas brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Similar style, but Weaver is more well-rounded. He will control the fight longer and have better pacing. Vargas will be able to stand with him, but gas faster as the fight progresses. My prediction: Weaver wins via unanimous decision.

#12 MONTANA DE LA ROSA (10-5-0) vs #13 MARA “KUNOICHICI” ROMERO BORELLA (12-6-0, 2 NC)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s flyweight division. La Rosa brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Borella brings kickboxing, judo, and jiu-jitsu. The kickboxing Borella brings looks to be big trouble for La Rosa. However, La Rosa’s wrestling will be her defense. She will be able to bring Borella to the ground, thus avoiding Borella’s kickboxing. She will keep her there while she out grapples her and uses ground-and-pound. My prediction: La Rosa wins via unanimous decision.

DIEGO “LIONHEART” SANCHEZ (31-12-0) vs MICHEL “DEMOLIDOR” PEREIRA (23-10-0)

This is a three-round co-main event in the welterweight division. Sanchez brings Gaidojutsu, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Pereira brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Sanchez is as tough as they come, but even he has taken too much damage in his career. Pereira will go off on Sanchez and keep him under pressure. He will not give him any chances to make a comeback and will continue to score critical attacks. My prediction: Pereira wins via unanimous decision.

#5 COREY “OVERTIME” ANDERSON (13-4-0) vs #6 JAN “PRINCE OF CIESZYN” BLACHOWICZ (25-8-0)

This is a five-round main event in the light heavyweight division. Anderson brings striking, jiu-jitsu and wrestling. Blachowicz brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. Both have impressive knockout power and look to test it once again in their second go-round. Blachowicz has always been looked over and never taken seriously. In recent fights, he’s proven he is no joke when he steps inside the octagon. He will be using his striking power to show Anderson what he is truly capable of. However, Anderson has made great improvements and shown why he is the next contender for UFC gold. He will be able to cause damage to Blachowicz early on and go all off on him. Blachowicz will try to recover, but Anderson will give him no time. My prediction: Anderson wins via knockout in Round 1.