UFC 259: Blachowicz vs Adesanya Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

UFC 259: Blachowicz vs. Adesanya will air on March 6, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Early Preliminary Card (Fight Pass/ESPN+)

MARIO BAUTISTA (8-1-0) vs TREVIN “5 STAR” JONES (12-6-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Bautista brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Jones brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Jones will try to use his jiu-jitsu to take control of Bautista. Bautista will make that impossible to do so as he will use his striking power to keep Jones at bay. Bautista will keep up his strikes on Jones until Jones can no longer continue. My prediction: Bautista wins via TKO in Round 3.

UROS MEDIC (6-0-0) vs AALON CRUZ (8-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Medic brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Cruz brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both are just about similar in style; Medic seems to be more well-rounded. He will be able to throw cleaner strikes while keeping pressure on Cruz. Cruz will be able to throw strikes with Medic, but he will begin to slow down as the fight progresses. Medic will maintain his pacing and continue his attacks on Cruz until the very end. My prediction: Medic wins via unanimous decision.

SEAN BRADY (13-0-0) vs JAKE “THE CELTIC KID” MATTHEWS (17-4-0)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Brady brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. Matthews brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Matthews will be focusing on the use of his wrestling to try and take control of this fight. He will have a hard time doing so when facing Brady’s Muay Thai. Brady will use his Muay Thai to the full extent while keeping Matthews under pressure. Matthews will look for an opening, but will only end up walking into more of Brady’s attacks. My prediction: Brady wins via knockout in Round 1.

KENNEDY “AFRICAN SAVAGE” NZECHUKWU (7-1-0) vs CARLOS “MR. MARVELOUS” ULBERG (3-0-0)

This is a three-round fight in the light heavyweight division. Nzechukwu brings striking and grappling. Ulberg brings kickboxing. Nzechukwu will look to bring Ulberg to the ground where Ulberg struggles. Ulberg will avoid the ground with the help of his striking, He will be throwing too many strikes for Nzechukwu to find an opening. Nzechukwu will then grow tired and leave himself open for Ulberg to put him away. My prediction: Ulberg wins via knockout in Round 1.

#12 TIM ELLIOTT (16-11-1) vs JORDAN ESPINOSA (15-8-0)

This is a three-round fight in the flyweight division. Elliott brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Espinosa brings kickboxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Both are well-rounded in every way; Espinosa is more athletic. He will throw cleaner strikes and cause more damage. Elliot will be able to throw clean strikes, but they won’t be as efficient. Espinosa will then use his wrestling to take Elliot to the ground and control him for the remainder of the fight. My prediction: Espinosa wins via unanimous decision.

Preliminary Card (ESPN/+)

#15 LIVIA RENATA SOUZA (14-2-0) vs AMANDA “AMANDINHA” LEMOS (8-1-1)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s strawweight division. Souza brings striking and jiu-jitsu. She is a former Invicta FC Strawweight Champion. Lemos brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both are well-rounded; Souza is far more aggressive. His striking will be load with heavy attacks to cause major damage to Lemos. Lemos will defend, but she will not be able to withstand Souza’s attacks for long. Souza will keep up her aggressive attacks until Lemos can no longer continue. My prediction: Souza wins via TKO in Round 2.

#8 ROGERIO BONTORIN (16-2-0, 1 NC) vs #8 KAI “DON’T BLINK” KARA-FRANCE (21-9-0, 1 NC)

This is a three-round fight in the flyweight division. Bontorin brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Kara-France brings boxing, kickboxing, and jiu-jitsu. Kara-France looks to take this fight with the use of his boxing and kickboxing. Bontorin will be able to withstand Kara-France’s attacks. When Kara-France leaves himself open Bontorin will take him to the ground and keep him there for the remainder of the fight. My prediction: Bontorin wins via unanimous decision.

#2 JOSEPH BENAVIDEZ (28-7-0) vs #3 ASKAR “BULLET ASKAROV (12-0-1)

This is a three-round fight in the flyweight division. Benavidez brings boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai, and wrestling. Askarov brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and sambo. Benavidez is one of the toughest in the division and looks to take Askarov out. Askarov will not make that possible. Askarov will throw heavier hands at Benavidez causing major damage early-on. Askarov will use his sambo to bring Benavidez to the ground and out grapple him with ease. My prediction: Askarov wins via submission in Round 1.

#14 SONG “THE TERMINATOR” YADONG (16-4-1, 1 NC) vs KYLER “MATRIX” PHILIPS (8-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Yadong brings boxing, Sanda, and jiu-jitsu. Philips brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Philips is good and looks to give Yadong a good fight. Yadong will make Philips strike with him where he will use his boxing to take control of the fight. Philips will have trouble keeping up with Yadong. Yadong will be able to attack and keep his distance while Philips will grow tired and become sloppy with his attacks. My prediction: Yadong wins via unanimous decision.

#11 DOMINICK “THE DOMINATOR” CRUZ (22-3-0) vs CASEY KENNEY (16-2-1)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Cruz brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. He is a former bantamweight champion of both WEC and UFC. Kenney brings striking, judo, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Cruz’s athleticism looks to be too much for Kenney to handle. However, Cruz has shown a decline in performance lately where Kenney is improving with each fight. Kenny’s striking will prove more efficient than Cruz’s along with his wrestling. By using both he will wear down Cruz faster and maintain control throughout the fight. My prediction: Kenney wins via unanimous decision.

Main Card (Pay-Per-View – ESPN+)

#2 THIAGO “DE LIMA MARRETA” SANTOS (21-8-0) vs #4 ALEKSANDER RAKIC (13-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the light heavyweight division. Santos brings Muay Thai, capoeira, and jiu-jitsu. Rakic brings boxing, kickboxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. The knockout power Santos possesses looks to be all he will need to take Rakic out. However, Rakic has a tough chin and will be able to withstand all of Santos’s attacks. Santos will grow frustrated and begin to throw a fury of strikes. He will become reckless and Rakic will find an opening to put Santos down. My prediction: Rakic wins via knockout in Round 1.

#14 ISLAM MAKHACHEV (18-1-0) vs #15 DREW DOBER (23-9-0, 1 NC)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Makhachev brings Muay Thai, Sambo, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Dober brings Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Dober will look to use his wrestling to take control of the fight earl-on. Makhachev will avoid Dober’s wrestling and use his sambo to bring Dober to the ground instead. Dober will desperately try to get back to his feet, but Makhachev will overpower him and force him to quit. My prediction: Makhachev wins via submission in Round 1.

(C) PETR “NO MERCY” YAN (15-1-0) vs #1 ALJAMAIN “FUNK MASTER” STERLING (19-3-0)

This is a five-round fight for the bantamweight championship. Yan brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. He is the current champion. Sterling brings Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Both are well-rounded in every way and look to put on a true test for each other. Yan is impressive with his wrestling, but so is Sterling and he will be able to grapple with Yan. This might be trouble for Yan as he relies heavily on his wrestling against top fighters like Sterling. However, Sterling has never faced the kind of power and aggression Yan possesses. That is where Yan will take Sterling apart. He will attack with fury and not give in. Sterling will try to find a way out, but Yan will keep him under his control. My prediction: Yan wins via TKO in Round 2.

(C) AMANDA “THE LIONESS” NUNES (20-4-0) vs MEGAN ANDERSON (11-4-0)

This is a five-round co-main event for the women’s featherweight championship. Nunes brings boxing, judo, and jiu-jitsu. She is the current bantamweight and featherweight champion. Anderson brings boxing, Muay Thai, and jiu-jitsu. Anderson is a tough fighter and looks to use her size and strength to take out the champion. However, Nunes is much more powerful and will not be holding anything back against Anderson. She will use her boxing to cause major damage to Anderson. She will then bring her to the ground and go all ground-and-pound on her until she can take no more. My prediction: Nunes wins via TKO in Round 2.

(C) JAN “PRINCE OF CIESZYN” BLACHOWICZ (27-8-0) vs (C) [MIDDLEWEIGHT] ISRAEL “THE LAST STYLEBENDER” ADESANYA (20-0-0)

This is a five-round main event for the light heavyweight championship. Blachowicz brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. He is the current champion. Adesanya brings boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai, taekwondo, and jiu-jitsu. He is the current middleweight champion. Adesanya is on a roll and will look to make quick work of Blachowicz. Blachowicz will not make it easy as he will be using his Muay Thai to try and keep Adesanya at bay. Adesanya will not be afraid of Blachowicz’s power. He will go at Blachowicz head-on and hold nothing back. Blachowicz will try to land a perfect shot, but Adesanya will be too fast for Blachowicz to do so. My prediction: Adesanya wins via knockout in Round 2.