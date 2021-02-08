UFC 258: Usman vs Burns Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

UFC 258: Usman vs. Burns will air on February 13, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Early Preliminary Card (Fight Pass/ESPN+)

GILLIAN “THE SAVAGE” ROBERTSON (9-5-0) vs MIRANDA “THE FEAR” MAVERICK (8-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s strawweight division. Robertson brings kickboxing and jiu-jitsu. Maverick brings kickboxing, Muay Thai, judo, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Robertson is tough and will throw strikes with her kickboxing. It will not be enough to stand against Maverick’s Muay Thai. Maverick will throw harder strikes and cause greater damage. Robertson will withstand some of her attacks, but not much and not for long. Maverick will not hold anything back and continue to go at Robertson until the end. My prediction: Maverick wins via TKO in Round 3.

GABRIEL “GIFTED” GREEN (9-3-0) vs PHILIP “THE FRESH PRINCE” ROWE (7-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Green brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Rowe brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both are about identical in style; Rowe seems to be a little better with his pacing. He will be able to conserve his energy while attacking Green. Green will conserve his energy as well, but he will begin to grow tired as the fight progresses. My prediction: Rowe wins via unanimous decision.

RICKY SIMON (17-3-0) vs BRIAN “BOOM” KELLEHER (22-11-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Simon brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Kelleher brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both are well-rounded; Simon shows better athleticism. He will be faster and dodge more of Kelleher’s attacks. Kelleher will try to find an opening, but he won’t be able to keep up with Simon. Once Kelleher leaves himself open Simon will take his chance and go in for the finish. My prediction: Simon wins via TKO in Round 2.

Preliminary Card (ESPN/+)

POLYANA “DAMA DE FERRO” VIANA (11-4-0) vs MALLORY MARTIN (7-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s strawweight division. Viana brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Martin brings boxing, Muay Thai, and jiu-jitsu. Both are aggressive and look to put a beating on each other. Viana looks like she will take this fight, but Martin shows much more power in her boxing and Muay Thai. She will throw heavy hands and cause major damage to Viana. Viana will try to defend and counter. She will be too tired to do so from all of Martin’s attacks. My prediction: Martin wins via TKO in Round 3.

#13 BELAL “REMEMBER THE NAME” MUHAMMAD (17-3-0) vs DHIEGO LIMA (15-7-0)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Muhammad brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Lima brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both are well-rounded; Muhammad seems to have better striking. Lima’s striking is great, but not up to the level of Muhammad’s boxing. Muhammad will throw harder strikes while avoiding many of Lima’s strikes. Lima will land a few clean strikes, but they won’t be enough to cause much damage to Muhammad. My prediction: Muhammad wins via TKO in Round 1.

RODOLFO “THE BLACK BELT HUNTER” VIEIRA (7-0-0) vs ANTHONY “FLUFFY” HERNANDEZ (7-2-0, 1 NC)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Vieira brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Hernandez brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both can grapple; Vieira is a much better grappler. His mix of jiu-jitsu and wrestling will overpower Hernandez. Hernandez will use his jiu-jitsu to defend. He won’t be able to defend for long. Vieira will have no trouble in controlling Hernandez and putting him away. My prediction: Vieira wins via submission in Round 1.

JIM MILLER (32-15-0, 1 NC) vs BOBBY “KING” GREEN (27-11-1)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Miller brings Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Green brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Both have plenty of experience and can withstand plenty of attacks. It looks pretty even, but Miller looks to be more aggressive. He will go at Green right away. Green will stand and strike with him, but as the fight progresses, he will begin to slow down. Miller will maintain his pace and continue his attacks on Green. My prediction: Miller wins via unanimous decision.

Main Card (Pay-Per-View – ESPN+)

MAKI “COCONUT BOMBZ” PITOLO (13-7-0) vs JULIAN “THE CUBAN MISSILE CRISIS” MARQUEZ (7-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Pitolo brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Marquez brings boxing, Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Pitolo will want to try for a striking match. Marquez will not make it possible as he will use his wrestling to take Pitolo to the ground. He will gain full control of the fight. Pitolo will do all in his power to get back to his feet. Marquez will manage to keep him on the ground and completely dominate him. My prediction: Marquez wins via unanimous decision.

#8 PEDRO “THE YOUNG PUNISHER” MUNHOZ (18-5-0, 1 NC) vs #9 JIMMIE “EL TERROR” RIVERA (23-4-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Munhoz brings boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai, and jiu-jitsu. Rivera brings kickboxing, karate, and wrestling. Munhoz is tough and will not hold anything back against Rivera. Rivera has had some flaws in recent fights, but his wrestling is still phenomenal. He will take Munhoz down and dominate him with both grappling and ground-and-pound. Munhoz will be able to defend, but he won’t be able to withstand Rivera’s power for long. My prediction: Rivera wins via unanimous decision.

#9 KELVIN GASTELUM (15-6-0, 1 NC) vs #15 IAN “THE HURRICANE” HEINISCH (14-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Gastelum brings boxing, Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Heinisch brings boxing and wrestling. Heinisch will try to take Gastelum out with the use of his wrestling. Gastelum will not make it possible. Gastelum will use his Muay Thai to keep Heinisch at bay while looking for an opening. Heinisch will try to use his boxing to even the score. The power of Gastelum will prove too much to handle. My prediction: Gastelum wins via TKO in Round 1.

#10 MAYCEE “THE FUTURE” BARBER (8-1-0) vs #15 ALEXA GRASSO (12-3-0)

This is a three-round co-main event in the women’s strawweight division. Barber brings striking, karate, and jiu-jitsu. Grasso brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Grasso is tough and looks to be another challenge for Barber. Barber is coming off a loss, but she will show a new her. She will use her striking to attack Grasso with force. Grasso will attack with strikes, but Barber will use her karate to defend. Grasso will then try for a takedown. Barber will defend and continue to unload strikes on Grasso. My prediction: Barber wins via unanimous decision.

(C) KAMARU “NIGERIAN NIGHTMARE” USMAN (17-1-0) vs #2 GILBERT “DURINHO” BURNS (19-3-0)

This is a five-round main event for the welterweight championship. Usman brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. He is the current champion. Burns brings Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Both are well-rounded with wrestling, but Usman seems to be more equipped when using it. Burns will have to fight off Usman’s wrestling, but what Usman lacks is striking power. Burns on the other hand is far more aggressive and never holds anything back. He will not give into Usman’s techniques and force Usman to play by his rules. Usman will try to stand with Burns, but Burns’ power will prove too much for Usman to handle. My prediction: Burns wins via TKO in Round 5.