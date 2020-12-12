UFC 256: Figueiredo vs Moreno Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

UFC 256: Figueiredo vs. Moreno will air on December 12, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Early Preliminary Card (Fight Pass/ESPN+)

CHASE “THE TEENAGE DREAM” HOOPER (9-1-1) vs PETER “SLIPPERY PETE” BARRETT (11-4-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Hooper brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Barrett brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. Hooper looks to take this fight by using his jiu-jitsu and make quick work of Barrett. However, Hooper lacks striking where Barrett has plenty, thanks to his Muay Thai. He will throw heavy strikes and cause quick damage to Hooper. Hooper will try to bring Barrett to the ground, but he will end up eating more strikes from Barrett. My prediction: Barrett wins via TKO in Round 2.

Preliminary Card (ESPN 2/ESPN+)

#9 TECIA “THE TINY TORNADO” TORRES (11-5-0) vs SAM “SAMPAGE” HUGHES (5-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s strawweight division. Torres brings Muay Thai, karate, taekwondo, and jiu-jitsu. Hughes brings striking, judo, and jiu-jitsu. Torres is impressive with her Muay Thai and looks to give Hughes a true test. Hughes will be using her grappling techniques to put Torres under pressure. She will be able to, but Torres will come back at her. Torres will begin to grow aggressive and throw loads of strikes at Hughes. Hughes will try to defend but will be unable to do so. My prediction: Torres wins via unanimous decision.

GAVIN “GUV’NOR” TUCKER (12-1-0) vs BILLY QUARANTILLO (15-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Tucker brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Quarantillo brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both are similar in style and look to prove who is better. Quarantillo has more experience, but Tucker is better at being more accurate and pacing himself. He will land more strikes and keep his energy consistent. Quarantillo will keep up with Tucker but gas faster causing him to fall behind as the fight progresses. My prediction: Tucker wins via unanimous decision.

RENATO MOICANO (14-3-1) vs RAFAEL “ATAMAN” FIZIEV (8-1-0)

This is a three-round co-main event in the featherweight division. Moicano brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. Fiziev brings kickboxing, Muay Thai, and jiu-jitsu. Both are well-rounded; Fiziev is more aggressive. He will throw harder strikes and be faster. Moicano will manage to land a few heavy blows, but they won’t be enough to stop Fiziev. Fiziev will not hold anything back and not give Moicano a chance to recover. My prediction: Fiziev wins via knockout in Round 2.

CUB “KILLER” SWANSON (26-11-0) vs DANIEL “THE PIT” PINEDA (27-13-0, 2 NC)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Swanson brings boxing, judo, and jiu-jitsu. Pineda brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Pineda possesses great jiu-jitsu, but not enough to challenge Swanson. Swanson’s experience will be enough for him to take control of Pineda. He will keep him under pressure with his striking abilities and land some takedowns on him. Pineda will try to defend, but he won’t be able to stand against Swanson. My prediction: Swanson wins via unanimous decision.

Main Card (Pay-Per-View – ESPN+)

#7 JUNIOR “CIGANO” DOS SANTOS (21-8-0) vs #14 CYRIL “BON GAMIN” GANE (6-0-0)

This is a three-round fight in the heavyweight division. Dos Santos brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. He is a former heavyweight champion. Gane brings Muay Thai. The Muay Thai Gabe possesses looks to be all he will need to take out the once dominate dos Santos. Dos Santos has gotten slower and a little weaker, but his knockout power is still dangerous. He will be able to throw harder strikes and injure Gane early on. Gane will grow frustrated and try to find an opening, but he will leave himself open in the process. My prediction: dos Santos wins via knockout in Round 1.

KEVIN “TRAILBLAZER” HOLLAND (20-5-0) vs #8(MW) RONALDO “JACARE” SOUZA (26-8-0, 1 NC)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Holland brings kickboxing, Kung Fu, and jiu-jitsu. Souza brings Muay Thai, judo, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. He is a former Strikeforce Middleweight Champion. Souza’s Muay Thai and ground-and-pound look to be all he’ll need to take out Holland. However, Holland possesses great defense and speed. Souza has shown signs of slowing down and Holland will take advantage of it. Holland will manage to keep his distance while landing many critical shots on Souza. Souza will try to put Holland away, but he won’t be able to keep up with Holland. My prediction: Holland wins via unanimous decision.

#11 MACKENZIE DERN (9-1-0) vs #13 VIRNA JANDIROBA (16-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s strawweight division. Dern brings Muay Thai, judo, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Jandiroba brings boxing, kung fu, judo, and jiu-jitsu. She is a former Invicta FC Strawweight Champion. Both are great grapplers, but Dern is much better. Her combinations of jiu-jitsu and wrestling will overpower Jandiroba. Jandiroba will try to gain top control, but Dern will not make that possible. She will use ground-and-pound to weaken Jandiroba before locking in a submission hold. My prediction: Dern wins via submission in Round 1.

#3 TONG “EL CUCUY” FERGUSON (25-4-0) vs #7 CHARLES “DO BRONX” OLIVEIRA (29-8-0, 1 NC)

This is a three-round co-main event in the lightweight division. Ferguson brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. He was the winner of The Ultimate Fighter 13. Oliveira brings boxing, Muay Thai, and jiu-jitsu. Both are excellent grapplers and look to test their abilities to the fullest. Oliveira is a freak with his jiu-jitsu and could give Ferguson a true run for his money. However, Ferguson not only is a great grappler but an excellent ground-and-pound specialist. Oliveira will try to avoid being on the bottom, but Ferguson’s aggression and power will make it hard to do so. Ferguson will not back down from anything Oliveira tries on him. Ferguson will show no mercy and unless his fury upon Oliveira once he is under his control. My prediction: Ferguson wins via TKO in Round 2.

(C) DEIVESON “DEUS DA GUERRA” FIGUEIREDO (20-1-0) vs #1 BRANDON “THE ASSASSIN BOY” MORENO (18-5-1)

This is a five-round main event for the flyweight championship. Figueiredo brings boxing, Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. He is the current champion. Moreno brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. Both are well-rounded and are on a role to prove they are the best in the division. Figueiredo is a freak athlete with intense striking power and grappling to put Moreno in major trouble. Moreno is well-rounded and possesses intense Muay Thai to challenge Figueiredo. He will be able to stand with Figueiredo and even cause some major damage to him. Figueiredo will have close calls, but he’ll be able to hold through. He will out cardio Moreno enough to remain on top. My prediction: Figueiredo wins via unanimous decision.