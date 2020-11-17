UFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

UFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez will air on November 21, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Early Preliminary Card (Fight Pass/ESPN+)

LOUIS “THE MONSTER” COSCE (7-0-0) vs SASHA PALATNIKOV (5-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Cosce brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. Palatnikov brings striking and grappling. Both bring good techniques; Cosce is much better with striking. His Muay Thai will prove too much for Palatnikov to handle. Palatnikov will try to stand and strike with him, but he won’t be fast enough to keep up with Cosce. My prediction: Cosce wins via knockout in Round 1.

KYLE DAUKAUS (9-1-0) vs DUSTIN STOLTZFUS (13-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Daukaus brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Stoltzfus brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both are just about identical in style; Daukaus shows better control and pacing. He will pressure Stoltzfus and not give him an edge to come at him. Stoltzfus will then try for some takedowns, but he will miss with each one. Daukaus will then bring Stoltzfus to the ground himself and out grapple him with little effort. My prediction: Daukaus wins via submission in Round 2.

ALAN “BRAHMA” JOUBAN (16-7-0) vs JARED “NITE TRAIN” GOODEN (17-4-0)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Jouban brings Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Gooden brings striking, judo, and jiu-jitsu. Both are well-rounded; Jouban is more athletic. He will be able to outstrike Gooden before finding an opening to bring him to the ground. Once on the ground, he will use his grappling and ground-and-pound to dominate Gooden. Gooden will try to get back to his feet, but Jouban will not make that possible. My prediction: Jouban wins via unanimous decision.

Preliminary Card (ESPN 2/ESPN+)

DANIEL “D-ROD” RODRIGUEZ (13-1-0) vs NICOLAS DALBY (18-4-1, 1 NC)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Rodriguez brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. Dalby brings kickboxing, Ashihara Karate, and jiu-jitsu. Both are well-rounded; Rodriguez is a better striker. His Muay Thai will overpower Dalby’s kickboxing. He will cause greater damage and keep his pacing steady. Dalby will grow weaker and not be able to withstand much of Rodriguez’s attacks. My prediction: Rodriguez wins via knockout in Round 2.

#15 ANTONINA “LA PANTERA” SHEVCHENKO (8-2-0) vs ARIANE “THE QUEEN OF VIOLENCE” LIPSKI (13-5-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s flyweight division. Shevchenko brings boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai, taekwondo, and judo. Lipski brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. Both are well-rounded in every way; Shevchenko seems to have better pacing. She will be able to keep Lipski under pressure while scoring more points. Lipski will manage to throw plenty of her attacks, but she will slow down as the fight progresses. My prediction: Shevchenko wins via unanimous decision.

JOAQUIN “NEW MANSA” BUCKLEY (11-3-0) vs JORDAN “THE BEVERLY HILLS NINJA” WRIGHT (11-0-0, 1 NC)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Buckley brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Wright brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Similar techniques; Wright is better with grappling. He will be able to bring Buckley to the ground first and maintain control. Buckley will try to get onto, but Wright will manage to keep him on his back. He will do this until he finds an opening to put Buckley away. My prediction: Wright wins via submission in Round 3.

#2 BRANDON “THE ASSASSIN BOY” MORENO (17-5-1) vs #6 BRANDON “RAW DAWG” ROYVAL (12-4-0)

This is a three-round fight in the flyweight division. Moreno brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. Royval brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. Both bring similar techniques to this fight; Moreno seems to be better with his Muay Thai. He will throw harder and faster strikes. Royval will do the same, but he will not be as accurate. Moreno will keep attacking while maintaining a steady pace to stay ahead of Royval. My prediction: Moreno wins via TKO in Round 2.

Main Card (Pay-Per-View – ESPN+)

#14 MAURICIO “SHOGUN” RUA (27-11-1) vs #15 PAUL “BEARJEW” CRAIG (13-4-1)

This is a three-round fight in the light heavyweight division. Rua brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. He is a former light heavyweight champion. Craig brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Rua looks to prove why he is still one of the best in the light heavyweight division. However, his skills have declined over the years and Craig will take advantage of it. He will use his boxing to throw heavy hands and cause major damage to Rua early on. Rua will try to defend, but he won’t be able to withstand Craig’s power. My prediction: Craig wins via knockout in Round 1.

#2 KATLYN “BLONDE FIGHTER” CHOOKAGIAN (14-4-0) vs #4 CYNTHIA CALVILLO (9-1-1)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s flyweight division. Chookagian brings boxing, karate, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Calvillo brings Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Chookagian holds good wrestling to pressure Calvillo. However, Calvillo possesses great takedown defense and will be throwing heavy hands at the same time. Chookagian will try to counter, but she won’t be as fast as Calvillo. Calvillo will be much more aggressive and not give Chookagian a chance to make a comeback. My prediction: Calvillo wins via TKO in Round 2.

MIKE “PLATINUM” PERRY (14-6-0) vs TIM “THE DIRTY BIRD” MEANS (29-12-1, 1 NC)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Perry brings boxing, Muay Thai, and jiu-jitsu. Means brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Both are great strikers and rely on their power to take fights. Based on power Perry looks to take this fight. Means is great with his boxing, but not as accurate as Perry is with his boxing and Muay Thai. Perry will be more aggressive and throw harder strikes. Means will try to throw the same amount, but he will receive too much damage from Perry. My prediction: Means wins via knockout in Round 2.

(C) VALENTINA “THE BULLET” SHEVCHENKO (19-3-0) vs #3 JENNIFER MAIA (18-6-1)

This is a five-round co-main event for the women’s flyweight championship. Shevchenko brings boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai, judo, and taekwondo. She is the current champion. Maia brings boxing, Muay Thai, and jiu-jitsu. Shevchenko is possibly the best flyweight champion the women’s division has ever seen. Maia is no joke and has plenty of power from her boxing and Muay Thai skills. She will be putting up a fight against Shevchenko, but Shevchenko will be able to withstand most of Maia’s attacks. She will even counter with her own and weaken Maia faster. Once Maia becomes gassed Shevchenko will go in for the finish and strike Maia before she knew what hit her. My prediction: Shevchenko wins via knockout in Round 2.

(C) DEIVESON “DEUS DA GUERRA” FIGUEIREDO (19-1-0) vs #4 ALEX PEREZ (24-5-0)

This is a five-round main event for the flyweight championship. Figueiredo brings boxing, Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. He is the current champion. Perez brings boxing, judo, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Both are well-rounded in every way and look to test each other to the fullest. Perez is crazy with his striking and grappling and looks to but a true beating on Figueiredo. Figueiredo will be able to withstand most of Perez’s attacks and counter with his own. He will also show great takedown defense and keep Perez under his control. Perez will try to find an opening, but he will end up leaving himself exposed to Figueiredo. My prediction: Figueiredo wins via TKO in Round 2.