UFC 252: Miocic vs Cormier III Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

UFC 252: Miocic vs. Cormier III will air on August 15, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Early Preliminary Card (Fight Pass)

JORGE “GEORGE ST.” GONZALEZ (16-4-0) vs IKE “HURRICANE” VILLANUEVA (16-10-0)

This is a three-round fight in the heavyweight division. Gonzalez brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Villanueva brings striking and grappling. Both are good strikers; Gonzalez also holds great grappling. Villanueva does not have many grappling techniques and Gonzalez will take advantage of that. He will bring Villanueva to the ground and easily out grapple him. My prediction: Gonzalez wins via submission in Round 1.

TJ “DOWNTOWN” BROWN (14-7-0) vs DANNY “THE COLOMBIAN WARRIOR” CHAVEZ (10-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Brown brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Chavez brings striking and grappling. Both can strike; Brown can grapple as well. Chavez is not much of a grappler and it will cost him this fight. Brown will bring Chavez to the ground and out grapple him. Chavez will try to hang in there, but Brown will not hold back. My prediction: Brown wins via submission in Round 3.

HERBERT “THE BLAZE” BURNS (11-2-0) vs DANIEL “THE PIT” PINEDA (26-13-0)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Burns brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Pineda brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Pineda’s jiu-jitsu will be a challenge for Burns to overcome. However, Burns holds great takedown defense and will manage to keep the fight standing. He will throw heavy strikes at Pineda causing crucial damage to him. Pineda will try to defend, but will not be able to withstand Burns’ power. My prediction: Burns wins via TKO in Round 2.

Preliminary Card (ESPN)

#15 FELICE “LIL BULLDOG” HERRIG (14-8-0) vs VIRNA JANDIROBA (15-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s strawweight division. Herrig brings kickboxing, Muay Thai, and jiu-jitsu. Jandiroba brings boxing, kung fu, judo, and jiu-jitsu. She is a former Invicta FC Strawweight Champion. Herrig looks to use her striking abilities to put Jandiroba away and get back on the road to title contention. Jandiroba will not let that happen as she will take Herrig to the ground where Herrig struggles. Herrig will try to grapple with Jandiroba, but she will not be up to Jandiroba’s level. My prediction: Jandiroba wins via submission in round 2.

CHRISTOPHER DAUKAUS (8-3-0) vs PARKER PORTER (10-5-0)

This is a three-round fight in the heavyweight division. Daukaus brings striking and grappling. Porter brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Porter’s jiu-jitsu seems to be his key to victory in this fight. However, he will not be able to withstand Daukaus’ striking power. Daukaus will be throwing heavy hands and not give Porter any chance to recover. Porter will try to defend, but he will be unable to stop the power of Daukaus. My prediction: Daukaus wins via TKO in Round 2.

ASHLEY “SPIDER MONKEY” YODER (7-5-0) vs LIVIA RENATA SOUZA (13-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s strawweight division. Yoder brings boxing, kickboxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Souza brings striking and jiu-jitsu. She is a former Invicta FC Strawweight Champion. Yoder is great with her hands, but not so much when it comes to grappling. Souza will take advantage of Yoder by taking her to the ground early in the fight. She will then out grapple her and force her to quit. My prediction: Souza wins via submission in Round 1.

JIM MILLER (32-14-0, 1 NC) vs VINC “FROM HELL” PICHEL (12-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Miller brings Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Pichel brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Miller’s wrestling and ability to absorb attacks look to be too much for Pichel to handle. However, Miller has slowed down some in his recent fights where Pichel is on the rise and will take advantage of Miller. He will be faster and pressure Miller harder while Miller tries to attack Pichel. Pichel will continue his plan of attack until the very end. My prediction: Pichel wins via unanimous decision.

Main Card (Pay-Per-View – ESPN+)

#14 MAGOMED ANKALAEV (14-1-0) vs ION “THE HULK” CUTELABA (15-5-0, 1 NC)

This is a three-round fight in the light heavyweight division. Ankalaev brings striking, sambo, and wrestling. Cutelaba brings striking, sambo, and wrestling. Both are identical in just about every technique; Ankalaev is the better grappler. He will be able to control Cutelaba better and out grapple him more efficiently. Cutelaba will be able to defend and grapple with Ankalaev. He will grow tired faster and it will cost him. My prediction: Ankalaev wins via unanimous decision.

#12 JOHN “THE MAGICIAN” DODSON (21-11-0) vs #15 MERAB DVALISHVILI (11-4-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Dodson brings boxing, kickboxing, Gaidojutsu, and wrestling. Dvalishvili brings striking, judo, sambo, and wrestling. Dodson’s speed and power look to give Dvalishvili a real problem in this fight. However, Dodson has shown signs of slowing down in his recent fights where Dvalishvili continues to improve. Dvalishvili will take advantage and attack Dodson head-on while holding nothing back. My prediction: Dvalishvili wins via unanimous decision.

#5 JUNIOR “CIGANO” DOS SANTOS (21-7-0) vs #6 JAIRZINHO “BIGI BOY” ROZENSTRUIK (10-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the heavyweight division. Dos Santos brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. He is a former heavyweight champion. Rozenstruik brings boxing, kickboxing, and grappling. Rozenstruik looks to add another impressive win to his resume by ending a former champion early in the fight. However, Rozenstruik has already faced a fighter with elite level knockout power and it did not end well for him. Dos Santos will give Rozenstruik a fast-beating and not give him an edge. Rozenstruik will try to strike with dos Santos, but he will not withstand dis Santos’ power. My prediction: dos Santos wins via knockout in Round 2.

#14 SEAN “SUGAR” O’MALLEY (12-0-0) vs MARLON “CHITO” VERA (15-6-1)

This is a three-round co-main event in the bantamweight division. O’Malley brings boxing, kickboxing, and jiu-jitsu. Vera brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. The wrestling of Vera looks to be all he needs to spoil O’Malley’s rise to success. O’Malley will get around Vera’s wrestling by his takedown defense and manage to keep the fight standing. Vera will try to strike with O’Malley, but he won’t be able to keep up with him. My prediction: O’Malley wins via unanimous decision.

(C) STIPE MIOCIC (19-3-0) vs #1 DANIEL “DC” CORMIER (22-2-0, 1 NC)

This is a five-round main event for the heavyweight championship. Miocic brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. He is the current heavyweight champion. Cormier brings kickboxing, Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. He is a former heavyweight champion and light heavyweight champion. Cormier looks to end his career with an impressive victory and with gold around his waist. His Olympic wrestling looks to give Miocic another run for his money. However, Miocic will not let Cormier use his wrestling so easily. He will keep the fight standing and throw heavy hands at Cormier. Cormier will be throwing his strikes, but his age will prove his power is not the same it used to be. My prediction: Miocic wins via knockout in Round 3.