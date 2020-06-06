UFC 250: Nunes vs. Spencer Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

UFC 250: Nunes vs. Spencer will air on June 6, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Early Preliminary Card (Fight Pass/ESPN+)

#14 EVAN DUNHAM (18-8-1) vs HERBERT “THE BLAZE” BURNS (10-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Dunham brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Burns brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Almost similar, but Burns is more well-rounded. He will be able to avoid most of Dunham’s attacks while landing more of his own. He will even defend against all of Dunham’s takedowns and counter with his own. My prediction: Burns wins via unanimous decision.

ALONZO MENIFELD (9-0-0) vs DEVIN “BROWN BEAR” CLARK (11-4-0)

This is a three-round fight in the light heavyweight division. Menifeld brings Muay Thai and grappling. Clark brings boxing, kickboxing, and wrestling. Clark’s wrestling looks to be his key to victory in this fight. However, the Muay Thai Menifeld possesses will prove too much for Clark. Menifeld will throw heavy attacks right away and cause major damage. Clark will try to defend but will continue to eat heavy attacks. My prediction: Menifeld wins via knockout in Round 1.

#4 JUSSIER FORMIGA (23-7-0) vs #9 ALEX PEREZ (23-5-0)

This is a three-round fight in the flyweight division. Formiga brings boxing, judo, and jiu-jitsu. Perez brings boxing, judo, and jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Both are about identical in style; it will be Perez’s wrestling which makes all the difference. He will be able to bring Formiga to the ground and keep him there while scoring critical points. Formiga will try to get back to his feet, but Perez’s wrestling will be too great. My prediction: Perez wins via unanimous decision.

Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+)

CHARLES “KID DYNAMITE” BYRD (10-6-0) vs MAKI “COCONUT BOMBZ” PITOLO (12-5-0)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Byrd brings Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Pitolo brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both have their own techniques; Byrd is better with his striking. His Muay Thai will give him the advantage as he will have great power in all his strikes. Pitolo won’t be able to strike with Byrd, so he will try to take Byrd to the ground. Byrd will be able to defend against all his takedowns while continuing to throw heavy attacks. My prediction: Byrd wins via knockout in Round 2.

#12 CODY “SPARTAN” STAMANN (18-2-1) vs BRIAN “BOOM” KELLEHER (21-10-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Stamann brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Kelleher brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Stamann’s mix of boxing and wrestling will give him great ground-and-pound to use. Kelleher will try to keep the fight standing, but he won’t be able to defend against any of Stamann’s takedowns. My prediction: Stamann wins via unanimous decision.

#13 IAN “THE HURRICANE” HEINISCH (13-3-0) vs GERALD “GM3” MEERSCHAERT (30-12-0)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Heinisch brings boxing and wrestling. Meerschaert brings kickboxing, taekwondo, and jiu-jitsu. Both are well-rounded in every way; Heinisch’s wrestling will give him better control. He will take Meerschaert to the ground and keep him there throughout the fight. Meerschaert will try to grapple with Heinisch, but he won’t have the power to do so. My prediction: Heinisch wins via unanimous decision.

ALEX “BRUCE LEROY” CACERES (15-12-0, 1 NC) vs CHASE “THE TEENAGE DREAM” HOOPER (9-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Caceres brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Hooper brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Caceres looks to keep this fight standing, but Hooper will take him to the ground with ease. Hooper will then begin to out grapple Caceres while Caceres tries to defend. My prediction: Hooper wins via submission in Round 3.

Main Card (Pay-Per-View – ESPN+)

EDDIE WINELAND (24-13-1) vs SEAN “SUGAR” O’MALLEY (11-0-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Wineland brings kickboxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. O’Malley brings boxing, kickboxing, and jiu-jitsu. Both bring their own techniques; O’Malley possesses better striking. His combination of boxing and kickboxing will overpower Wineland’s kickboxing. Wineland will try to strike with O’Malley, but he won’t be able to stand with him. My prediction: O’Malley wins via TKO in Round 2.

NEIL MAGNY (22-7-0) vs ANTHONY ROCCO MARTIN (17-5-0)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Magny brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Martin brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both are great grapplers, Magny is the better grappler. His combination of jiu-jitsu and wrestling will be enough to out grapple Martin. Martin will try to keep the fight standing, but Magny will not let that happen. My prediction: Magny wins via unanimous decision.

#2 ALJAMAIN “FUNK MASTER” STERLING (18-3-0) vs #4 CORY SANDHAGEN (12-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Sterling brings Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Sandhagen brings boxing, kickboxing, and jiu-jitsu. Both are on a roll and look to prove who should be next in line for the gold. Sandhagen’s boxing is great along with his jiu-jitsu, but Sterling still is more well-rounded. Sterling will be able to outstrike Sandhagen and bring him to the ground where he will control him even more. My prediction: Sterling wins via unanimous decision.

#5 RAPHAEL ASSUNCAO (27-7-0) vs #9 CODY “NO LOVE” GARBRANDT (11-3-0)

This is a three-round co-main event in the bantamweight division. Assuncao brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. Garbrandt brings boxing, Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. He is a former bantamweight champion. Both have impressive striking power; Garbrandt brings more power to his striking. He will throw faster and cleaner strikes while Assuncao will not be as accurate. Garbrandt will cause damage faster and not give Assuncao any time to recover. My prediction: Garbrandt wins via knockout in round 1.

(C) AMANDA “THE LIONESS” NUNES (19-4-0) vs FELICIA “FEENOM” SPENCER (8-1-0)

This is a five-round main event for the women’s featherweight championship. Nunes brings boxing, judo, and jiu-jitsu. She is the current bantamweight and featherweight champion. Spencer brings kickboxing, taekwondo, and jiu-jitsu. Spencer is a tough fighter that can take a hit. However, Nunes is unlike any fighter she has ever faced before. Nunes always packs a punch and will show Spencer no mercy. Spencer will try to stand with Nunes, but her cardio will give in and Nunes will tear her apart. My prediction: Nunes wins via TKO in Round 1.