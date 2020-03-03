UFC 248: Adesanya vs. Romero Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

UFC 248: Adesanya vs. Romero will air on March 7, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Early Preliminary Card (Fight Pass)

DANAA BATGEREL (6-2-0) vs GUIDO “NINJA” CANNETTI (8-4-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Batgerel brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Cannetti brings kickboxing, Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. Both know grappling, but Cannetti knows plenty of striking. Batgerel doesn’t know much and he will not be able to strike with Cannetti. Cannetti will attack him head-on and continue his assault until Batgerel goes down. My prediction: Cannetti wins via knockout in Round 1.

JAMELL “PRETTY BOY” EMMERS (17-4-0) vs GIGA CHIKADZE (8-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Emmers brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Chikadze brings boxing. Emmers looks to use his jiu-jitsu to take Chikadze out. Chikadze has great boxing which will make it difficult for Emmers to bring him to the ground. Chikadze will keep Emmers at bay while scoring heavy strikes. Emmers will grow weaker and end up losing his guard. My prediction: Chikadze wins via knockout in Round 2.

EMILY “SPITFIRE” WHITMIRE (4-3-0) vs POLYANA “DAMA DE FERRO” VIANA (10-4-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s strawweight division. Whitmire brings Muay Thai and grappling. Viana brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Whitmire’s MUay Thai looks to get the best of Viana. However, Viana can take hits and always returns her attacks with aggression. This will place Whitmire under pressure and Viana will give her no edge. Viana will attack until bringing Whitmire to the ground and putting her away. My prediction: Viana wins via submission in Round 1.

Preliminary Card (ESPN)

GERALD “GM3” MEERSCHAERT (29-12-0) vs DERON WINN (6-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the light heavyweight division. Meerschaert brings kickboxing, taekwondo, and jiu-jitsu. Winn brings striking and wrestling. With Meerschaert’s striking techniques he looks to take Winn out with ease. However, Winn will be able to defend many of Meerschaert’s attacks. Winn will then use his wrestling to control Meerschaert for a majority of the fight. My prediction: Winn wins via unanimous decision.

RODOLFO “THE BLACK BELT HUNTER” VIEIRA (6-0-0) vs SAPARBEK SAFAROV (9-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Vieira brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Safarov brings striking, sambo, and wrestling. From what they both bring this fight looks to be in Safarov’s favor. His sambo and wrestling will overpower Vieira’s jiu-jitsu. Vieira will try to defend, but he will prove no match for Safarov. My prediction: Safarov wins via submission in Round 1.

MARK “THE OLYMPIAN” MADSEN (9-0-0) vs AUSTIN “THUD” HUBBARD (11-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Madsen brings striking and wrestling. Hubbard brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both are great grapplers; Madsen is better. His Olympic style wrestling will prove too much for Hubbard. He will take Hubbard to the ground early on and control him with ease. Hubbard will try to defend and fight back, but he will be no match for Madsen. My prediction: Madsen wins via unanimous decision.

SEAN “SUGAR” O’MALLEY (10-0-0) vs JOSE ALBERTO QUINONEZ (8-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. O’Malley brings boxing, kickboxing, and jiu-jitsu. Quinonez brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Both are on a rise; O’Malley looks to get there faster with his boxing and kickboxing. The boxing Quinonez possesses is good, but not enough. He can try his jiu-jitsu and wrestling. O’Malley has great takedown defense so that will not be of much use. My prediction: O’Malley wins via TKO in Round 1.

Main Card (Pay-Per-View – ESPN+)

ALEX “COWBOY” OLIVEIRA (19-8-1, 2 NC) vs MAX “PAIN” GRIFFIN (15-7-0)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Oliveira brings kickboxing, Muay Thai, and jiu-jitsu. Griffin brings kickboxing, Kempo, taekwondo, kung fu, Muay Thai, and jiu-jitsu. Both are well-rounded in every way and look to put on their best performance yet. Oliveira has great striking abilities to really pressure and harm Griffin. Griffin has striking abilities and more combinations. Griffin will throw more strikes and cause more damage. Oliveira will grow weak and become defenseless to withstand any more of Griffin’s attacks. My prediction: Griffin wins via knockout in Round 2.

#8 NEIL MAGNY (21-7-0) vs LI “THE LEECH” JINGLIANG (17-5-0)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Magny brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Jingliang brings Sanshou, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. These two are almost identical in style it seems difficult to chose a favorite. Magny has good striking and legit wrestling, but Jingliang is better at controlling his opponents. He will avoid most of Magny’s attacks while throwing his own. He will weaken Magny faster while keeping his distance. My prediction: Jingliang wins via unanimous decision.

BENEIL “BENNY” DARIUSH (17-4-1) vs DRAKKAR KLOSE (11-1-1)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Dariush brings Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Klose brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. The Muay Thai and wrestling Dariush possesses appear to be more than Klose can handle. Klose will be able to withstand most of Dariush’s attacks and even defend against his wrestling. He will then begin to throw heavy strikes causing Dariush to become worried. When that happens Klose will go all out on Dariush until Dariush goes down. My prediction: Klose wins via knockout in Round 2.

(C) WEILI “MAGNUM” ZHANG (20-1-0) vs #4 JOANNA JEDRZEJCZYK (16-3-0)

This is a five-round main event for the women’s strawweight championship. Zhang brings boxing, judo, and jiu-jitsu. She is the current champion. Jedrzejczyk brings boxing, kickboxing, and Muay Thai. She is a former strawweight champion. Jedrzejczyk’s striking abilities and speed are something Zhang has never faced before. It seems as if Zhang’s title reign will be short-lived. However, Zhang can take hits as well as throw her own in return. She will be able to stand with Jedrzejczyk and cause more damage. Jedrzejczyk will grow frustrated and try to find an opening, but it will cost her. My prediction: Zhang wins via TKO in Round 1.

(C) ISRAEL “THE LAST STYLEBENDER” ADESANYA (18-0-0) vs #3 YOEL “SOLDIER OF GOD” ROMERO (13-4-0)

This is a five-round main event for the middleweight championship. Adesanya brings boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai, taekwondo, and jiu-jitsu. He is the current champion. Romero brings Muay Thai and wrestling. Both are at the top of their game and look to prove why they are the best of the division. Romero’s Olympic wrestling is out of this world and looks to be Adesanya’s downfall. Adesanya has great takedown defense and will not let Romeeo use his wrestling. He will keep the fight standing and outstrike Romero with ease. Romero will try to stand with him, but not be able to avoid Adesanya’s power. My prediction: Adesanya wins via TKO in Round 1.