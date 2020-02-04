UFC 247: Jones vs. Reyes Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

UFC 247: Jones vs. Reyes will air on February 8, 2020, in Houston, Texas.

Early Preliminary Card (Fight Pass)

ANDRE “MR. HIGHLIGHT” EWELL (15-6-0) vs JONATHAN “DRAGON” MARTINEZ (11-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Ewell brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Martinez brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Similar style, but Martinez takes this. His speed and takedowns are more accurate and will help him maintain control. Ewell won’t be able to keep up with Martinez and it will be his downfall. My prediction: Martinez wins via unanimous decision.

DOMINGO “SON OF FIRE” PILARTE (8-2-0) vs JOURNEY NEWSON (9-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division Pilarte brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Newson brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both are identical in style; Newson is the one will the better tactics. He will strike cleaner and land more efficient takedowns. Pilarte will try to do the same, but will not be as effective. My prediction: Newson wins via unanimous decision.

MILES “CHAPO” JOHNS (10-0-0) vs MARIO BAUTISTA (7-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Johns brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Bautista brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both are tough while beginning their careers. Johns brings a little more experience with his jiu-jitsu. He will be able to out grapple Bautista and keep him under his control until he forces him to quit. My prediction: Johns wins via submission in Round 3.

Preliminary Card (ESPN)

AUSTIN “LIGHTS OUT” LINGO (7-0-0) vs YOUSSEF “THE MOROCCAN DEVIL” ZALAL (7-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Lingo brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Zalal brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Similar techniques; Lingo is more aggressive. He will attack Zalal head-on and not give him an edge. Zalal will try to defend, but only end up eating more heavy blows. This game plan will continue until Zalal will no longer be able to continue. My prediction: Lingo wins via TKO in Round 2.

#7 LAUREN “LUCKY” MURPHY (11-4-0) vs #8 ANDREA “KGB” LEE (11-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s flyweight division. Murphy brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Lee brings kickboxing, Muay Thai, Kyokushin, judo, and jiu-jitsu. Both are well-rounded; Lee brings more experience. His Muay Thai will keep Murphy under pressure. Add his judo and jiu-jitsu and he will not give Murphy any edge turning this fight into a slaughter. My prediction: Lee wins via unanimous decision.

ALEX “THE GREAT WHITE” MORONO (17-5-0, 1 NC) vs KALINN WILLIAMS (9-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Morono brings kickboxing, taekwondo, and jiu-jitsu. Williams brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both have grappling abilities; Morono brings more striking. His kickboxing and taekwondo will prove too much for Williams. Williams will try to defend, but will only eat more attacks as the fight progresses. My prediction: Morono wins via TKO in Round 3.

TREVIN “THE PROBLEM” GILES (11-2-0) vs ANTONIO ARROYO (9-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Giles brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Arroyo brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. They both bring jiu-jitsu to use; Arroyo brings boxing aswell. He will hit faster and harder causing more damage. Giles will attack with counter-attacks, but they will not be as effective. My prediction: Arroyo wins via knockout in Round 2.

Main Card (Pay-per-View – ESPN+)

#4 DERRICK “THE BLACK BEAST” LEWIS (22-7-0, 1 NC) VS. #12 ILIR “THE SLEDGEHAMMER” LATIFI (14-7-0, 1 NC)

This is a three-round fight in the heavyweight division. Lewis brings boxing and kickboxing. Latifi brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Latifi brings wrestling to use and place Lewis in major trouble. However, Lewis is a dangerous man and Latifi has never faced a fighter like Lewis before. Lewis will attack Latifi head-on and hurt him right away. Latifi will try to escape, but end up regretting making the move to heavyweight. My prediction: Lewis wins via knockout in Round 1.

#14 MIRSAD BEKTIC (13-2-0) vs DAN “DYNAMITE” IGE (12-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Ige brings striking, judo and jiu-jitsu. Bektic brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Similar techniques they both contain; Bektic’s wrestling will help him prevail. He will be able to take Ige down and control him. He will continue the same gameplan throughout the fight. My prediction: Bektic wins via unanimous decision.

JUAN “THE KRAKEN” ADAMS (5-2-0) vs JUSTIN TAFA (3-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the heavyweight division. Adams brings striking and wrestling. Tafa brings boxing. Both have good striking for new contenders in the organization; Adams brings grappling alongside his striking. He will use his wrestling to bring Tafa to the ground early on. Tafa will not be able to defend and Adams will tear him apart. My prediction: Adams wins via submission in Round 2.

(C) VALENTINA “THE BULLET” SHEVCHENKO (18-3-0) vs #1 KATLYN “BLONDE FIGHTER” CHOOKAGIAN (13-2-0)

This is a five-round co-main event for the women’s flyweight championship. Shevchenko brings boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai, judo, and taekwondo. She is the current champion. Chookagian brings boxing, karate, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Shevchenko continues to dominate the division with her striking and cardio. However, Chookagian has striking of her own as well as cardio to challenge her. Her boxing and karate will give her both attack and defense game to use against Shevchenko. But, Shevchenko is much faster and contains more power in her strikes. This is where she will cause major damage to Chookagian. Chookagian will try to defend and counter strike, but Shevchenko will prove to be way above her league. My prediction: Shevchenko wins via knockout in Round 2.

(C) JON “BONES” JONES (25-1-0, 1 NC) vs #4 DOMINICK “THE DEVASTATOR” REYES (12-0-0)

This is a five-round main event for the light heavyweight championship. Jones brings Muay Thai, Gaidojutsu, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. He is a three-time light heavyweight champion; he is the current champion. Reyes brings boxing, kickboxing, judo, and jiu-jitsu. Reyes has been on a roll since he entered the organization and looks to continue his dominance in this bout. His boxing and jiu-jitsu look to give Jones another real challenge and possibly his biggest yet. However, Jones is no easy opponent and he will show Reyes why he is the pound-for-pound king. He will use his Muay Thai to pressure Reyes before bringing him to the ground. There he will use his wrestling and turn to ground-and-pound. He will continue his gameplan until Reyes can no longer go on. My prediction: Jones wins via TKO in Round 4.