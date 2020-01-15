UFC 246: McGregor vs Cerrone Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cerrone will air on January 18, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Early Preliminary Card (Fight Pass)

SABINA “COLOMBIAN QUEEN” MAZO (7-1-0) vs JJ ALDRICH (8-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s flyweight division. Mazo brings Muay Thai. Aldrich brings boxing, taekwondo, and jiu-jitsu. Aldrich’s techniques appear to give her the advantage. Mazo’s Muay Thai is on point and will cause Aldrich trouble early on. Aldrich will try to defend and keep up but will be unable to do so. My prediction: Mazo wins via TKO in Round 2.

BRIAN “BOOM” KELLEHER (19-10-0) vs ODE “THE JAMAICAN SENSATION” OSBOURNE (8-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Kelleher brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Osbourne brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both bring similar techniques; Osbourne is better with his striking. He will move faster and hit harder. Kelleher will not be able to withstand that much force. He will try to bring the fight to the ground only for Osbourne to land heavy blows on him. My prediction: Osbourne wins via knockout in Round 1.

ALEKSA CAMUR (4-0-0) vs JUSTIN “EL BLANCO” LEDET (9-2-0, 1 NC)

This is a three-round fight in the light heavyweight division. Camur brings striking and grappling. Ledet brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Ledet’s boxing looks to be his weapon to defeat Camur. Camur has striking techniques of his own and great defense. He will be able to stand with Ledet while landing clean shots. Ledet will keep up with him but will slow down as the fight progresses. My prediction: Camur wins via unanimous decision.

Preliminary Card (ESPN)

DREW DOBER (21-9-0, 1 NC) vs NASRAT HAQPARAST (11-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Dober brings Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Haqparast brings boxing, kickboxing, and wrestling. Dober possesses great Muay Thai; Haqparast brings better boxing and kickboxing. He will outstrike Dober while causing more damage Dober will try to defend, but Haqparast will have him under pressure for the entire fight. My prediction: Haqparast wins via unanimous decision.

#7 TIM ELLIOTT (15-9-1) vs #12 ASKAR “BULLET ASKAROV (10-0-1)

This is a three-round fight in the flyweight division. Elliott brings striking, jiu-jitsu and wrestling. Askarov brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and sambo. The wrestling Elliot possesses appears to be his key to victory in this fight. However, Askarov’s sambo is far more superior and aggressive. He will easily defend against any of Elliot’s takedown and counter with his own. My prediction: Askarov wins via submission in Round 2.

ANDRE “TOUCHY” FILI (20-6-0) vs SODIQ “SUPER” YUSUFF (10-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Fili brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Yusuff brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both are tough and always bring their all to every fight. Yusuff seems more hungry for victory and will be giving Fili a true run for his money. He will attack faster and use more aggression. Fili will do the same, but he won’t be able to keep up with Yusuff. My prediction: Yusuff wins Via TKO in Round 3.

#7 ROXANNE “THE HAPPY WARRIOR” MODAFFERI (23-16-0) vs #9 MAYCEE “THE FUTURE” BARBER (8-0-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s flyweight division. Modafferi brings taekwondo, judo, and jiu-jitsu. Barber brings striking, karate, and jiu-jitsu. Modafferi’s techniques and experience seem to be trouble for Barber. However, Barber is a fighter that always shows great improvement in each fight. She will be able to stand with Modafferi and maintain control. Modafferi will try to attack Barber with heavy strikes, but will not be fast enough to land. My prediction: Barber wins via unanimous decision.

Main Card (Pay-Per-View – ESPN+)

#11 ANTHONY “SHOWTIME” PETTIS (22-9-0) vs CARLOS DIEGO FERREIRA (16-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Pettis brings boxing, taekwondo, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. He is a former WEC and UFC Lightweight Champion. Ferreira brings boxing, judo, and jiu-jitsu. Pettis looks to take this fight with his freak athleticism and crazy power. Ferreira has been doing great and has impressive striking power to cause damage to Pettis. Pettis will be landing clean strikes, but Ferreira will eat them like they are nothing. Ferreira will then pressure Pettis and use pure aggression to control him throughout the fight. My prediction: Ferreira wins via unanimous decision.

#6 CLAUDIA “CLAUDINHA” GADELHA (17-4-0) vs #11 ALEXA GRASSO (11-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s strawweight division. Gadelha brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. Grasso brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Gadelha’s aggression and power seem to be a major trouble for Grasso. However, Grasso has a chin and will be making Gadelha work for a win. Gadelha will try to throw strikes no stop, but Grasso will dodge plenty and land plenty of her own. Gadelha will begin to grow tired and that s when Grasso will go all off on her. My prediction: Grasso wins via unanimous decision.

#12 ALEXEY “THE BOA CONSTRICTOR” OLEINIK (57-13-1) vs #13 MAURICE “CROCHET BOSS” GREENE (8-3-0)

This is a three-round co-main event in the heavyweight division. Oleinik brings sambo and jiu-jitsu. Greene brings boxing, kickboxing, and jiu-jitsu. The grappling Oleinik possesses appears to be trouble for Greene. However, Greene brings heavy hands and will be unloading on Oleinik. Oleinik will do whatever he can to bring the fight to the ground; Greene will continue to throw heavy strikes. My prediction: Greene wins via knockout in Round 1.

#3 HOLLY “THE PREACHER’S DAUGHTER” HOLM (12-5-0) vs #5 RAQUEL “ROCKY” PENNINGTON (10-7-0)

This is a three-round co-main event in the women’s bantamweight division. Holm brings boxing, kickboxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. She is a former bantamweight champion. Pennington brings boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. In their first meeting, Holm won via split decision. Pennington will not let that happen again; Holm won’t either as she will shot for a more dominating performance. Holm will attack cleaner and throw heavier shots. Pennington will absorb plenty, but she will soon become injured. Once she is vulnerable Holm will go off on her until Pennington can no longer continue. My prediction: Holm wins via TKO in Round 3.

#4 CONOR “THE NOTORIOUS” MCGREGOR (21-4-0) vs #5 DONALD “COWBOY” CERRONE (36-12-0, 1 NC)

This is a five-round main event in the welterweight division. McGregor brings striking, taekwondo, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. He is the former featherweight and lightweight champion. Cerrone brings boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai, Gaidojutsu, and jiu-jitsu. Both are tough fighters and plan to make a statement Cerrone brings great kickboxing and Muay Thai to challenge McGregor. However, McGregor is fast and can withstand heavy blows. He will in return throw attacks at Cerrone and cause serious damage in the process. Cerrone will try to defend but will fall victim to McGregor’s power. My prediction: McGregor wins via knockout in Round 3.