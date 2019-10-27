UFC 244: Masvidal vs. Diaz Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

UFC 244: Masvidal vs. Diaz will air on November 2, 2019, in New York City, New York.

Early Preliminary Card (Fight Pass)

JULIO ARCE (16-3-0) vs HAKEEM “MEAN” DAWODU (10-1-1)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Arce brings boxing, kickboxing, and jiu-jitsu. Dawodu brings kickboxing and Muay Thai. Arce will try using his jiu-jitsu to put Dawodu away as quick as possible. Dawodu will avoid any takedowns and attack Arce with full assault using his Muay Thai. Arce will try to strike with him, but it will lead to a big mistake. My prediction: Dawodu wins via knockout in Round 1.

LYMAN “CYBORG” GOOD (20-5-0, 1 NC) vs CHANCE “BLACK EAGLE” RENCOUNTRE (14-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Good brings kickboxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Rencountre brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Good’s wrestling appears to be his secret weapon in taking this fight. Rencountre will not let that happen. He will manage to keep the fight standing and outstrike Good with his boxing. Good will try to use his kickboxing, but it won’t be very effective. Rencountre will keep his attack full-on until Good cannot take anymore. My prediction: Rencountre wins via TKO in Round 3

#1 KATLYN “BLONDE FIGHTER” CHOOKAGIAN (12-2-0) vs #5 JENNIFER MAIA (17-5-1)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s flyweight division. Chookagian brings boxing, karate, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Maia brings boxing, Muay Thai, and jiu-jitsu. Chookagian’s ability to control with her wrestling appears to be a problem for Maia. Though Maia is a tough fighter with great takedown defense and defense in general. She will be able to avoid Chookagian’s wrestling and keep the fight standing. There she will use her aggressive Muay Thai to harm Chookagian and continue her assault until Chookagian begs for mercy. My prediction: Maia wins via TKO in Round 2.

Preliminary Card (ESPN2)

ANDREI “THE PIT BULL” ARLOVSKI (28-18-0, 2 NC) VS. JAIRZINHO “BIGI BOY” ROZENSTRUIK (8-0-0)

This is a three-round fight in the heavyweight division. Arlovski brings boxing, kickboxing, sambo, judo, and jiu-jitsu. He is also a former heavyweight champion. Rozenstruik brings boxing and grappling. By not having much grappling Rozenstruik looks to be in for some trouble against Arlovski’s sambo and jiu-jitsu. However, Arlovski’s chin has grown much weaker lately and that is where Rozenstruik will attack him. He will go full force at him right away and not give him any chance to counter. My prediction: Rozenstruik wins via knockout in Round 1.

#11 BRAD TAVARES (17-5-0) vs #13 EDMEN SHAHBAZYAN (10-0-0)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Tavares brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Shahbazyan brings boxing and karate. Tavares’ grappling look to be his key to victory in this fight. However, Shahbazyan s not about to let that happen thanks to his defense. He will keep the fight standing and attack Tavares head-on with his boxing. Tavares will try to defend, but end up being too slow and will take too much damage in the process. My prediction: Shahbazyan wins via TKO in Round 2.

#12 SHANE “HURRICANE” BURGOS (12-1-0) vs MAKWAN “MR. FINLAND” AMIRKHANI (15-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Burgos brings boxing, kickboxing, Kyokushin, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Amirkhani brings boxing, Muay Thai, and wrestling. Both are well-rounded; Amirkhani is more aggressive. He will attack harder and land sharper takedowns. Burgos will try to defend but become overwhelmed with power. My prediction: Amirkhani ins via TKO in Round 2.

#7 COREY “OVERTIME” ANDERSON (12-4-0) vs #11 JOHNNY WALKER (17-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the light heavyweight division. Anderson brings striking, jiu-jitsu and wrestling. Walker brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Both have great striking power and grappling; Walker is more well-rounded. He hits harder and reacts faster to attacks. Anderson will be able to land heavy shots on Walker, but they won’t be enough to put him away. Walker will go full force on Anderson and keep his attack strong until he catches Anderson just right. My prediction: Walker wins via knockout in Round 1.

Main Card (Pay-Per-View – ESPN+)

#10 KEVIN “THE MOTOWN PHENOM” LEE (18-5-0) vs #11 GREGOR “THE GIFT” GILLESPIE (13-0-0)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Lee brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Gillespie brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Both are great grapplers and this fight will decide who is better. Lee’s jiu-jitsu is at an elite level, but nowhere near Gillespie’s. Gillespie will be able to overpower all of Lee’s grappling while maintaining control. Lee will then grow exhausted real quick and find himself wishing the fight was over. My prediction: Gillespie wins via submission in Round 1.

#5 DERRICK “THE BLACK BEAST” LEWIS (21-7-0, 1 NC) vs #8 BLAGOY “BAGATA” IVANOV (18-2-0, 1 NC)

This is a three-round fight in the heavyweight division. Lewis brings boxing and kickboxing. Ivanov brings boxing, kickboxing, judo, and sambo. The striking power Lewis possesses is no joke and looks to make easy work of Ivanov. Ivanov is no stranger to heavy attacks and can absorb them well. Lewis will manage to land a few, but his cardio will give in. Once it does Ivanov will go full force on Lewis and weaken him more. He will then bring the fight to the ground and out grapple Lewis and force him to quit. My prediction: Ivanov wins via submission in Round 2.

#8 STEPHEN “WONDERBOY” THOMPSON (14-4-1) vs #14 VICENTE “THE SILENT ASSASSIN” LUQUE (17-6-1)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Thompson brings kickboxing, karate, and jiu-jitsu. Luque brings kickboxing, Muay Thai, Luta Livre, and jiu-jitsu. Luque’s Muay Thai looks to be his best weapon as Thompson has taken heavy hits in his last fights. Thompson learns from his mistakes and will show the real him once again. He will keep his distance and setup clean attacks. Luque will try to counter, but end up paying the price by underestimating Thompson’s power. My prediction: Thompson wins via knockout in Round 1.

#4 KELVIN GASTELUM (15-4-0, 1 NC) vs #9 (WW) DARREN “THE GORILLA” TILL (17-2-1)

This is a three-round co-main event in the middleweight division. Gastelum brings boxing, Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Till brings boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai, and Luta Livre. Till looks to make a new name for himself in a different division. His striking power looks to give Gastelum major trouble early on. However, Gastelum can take heavy shots and won’t go down that easy. He will be able to withstand all of Till’s attacks and counter with his own. Till will then grow tired and that will become Gastelum’s perfect moment to feed Till his best power. My prediction: Gastelum wins via knockout in Round 2.

#3 JORGE “GAMEBRED” MASVIDAL (34-13-0) vs #6 NATE DIAZ (20-11-0)

This is a five-round main event in the welterweight division. This will also be a fight in which the winner will be awarded the special BMF (Baddest Motherf*cker Belt) belt. Masvidal brings boxing, kickboxing, and wrestling. Diaz brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. He is a former WEC and Strikeforce Welterweight Champion. Both are two of the toughest fighters to compete in this sport with plenty of cage time to prove it. Diaz has a chin made of iron and possesses extreme jiu-jitsu that looks to put Masvidal away with ease. However, Masvidal holds good wrestling to fight Diaz’s jiu-jitsu, which he will do. He will then outstrike Diaz and wear him down to put him away. My prediction: Masvidal wins via knockout in Round 3.