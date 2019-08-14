UFC 241: Cormier vs. Miocic II Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

UFC 241: Cormier vs. Miocic II will air on August 17, 2019, in Anaheim, California.

Early Preliminary Card (Fight Pass)

SABINA “COLOMBIAN QUEEN” MAZO (6-1-0) vs SHANA “DANGER” DOBSON (3-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s flyweight division. Mazo brings Muay Thai. Dobson brings striking and grappling. Dobson brings grappling, which Mazo doesn’t; she still won’t be able to stop Mazo’s, Muay Thai. Mazo will attack hard and fast from the moment the fight begins. This will cause Dobson to grow worried and not figure out her next plan, thus leaving her vulnerable. My prediction: Mazo wins via knockout in Round 1.

KYUNG HO “MR. PERFECT” KANG (15-8-0, 1 NC) vs BRANDON “KILLER B” DAVIS (10-5-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Kang brings striking, taekwondo, sireum, and jiu-jitsu. Davis brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. Davis has Muay Thai to challenge Kang, but it will not be enough. Kang will use his taekwondo to outstrike Davis’ Muay Thai while wearing him down. Davis will soon become defenseless and Kang will attack him to full assault. My prediction: Kang wins via knockout in Round 2.

HANNAH “SHOCKWAVE” CIFERS (9-3-0) vs JODIE ESQUIBEL (6-5-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s strawweight division. Cifers brings Muay Thai. Esquibel brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. With Esquibel’s jiu-jitsu Cifers appears to be in trouble going into this fight. However, Cifers holds great defense and mixes it up with her Muay Thai. Esquibel will try to bring Cifers down, but only to be hit with some heavy strikes in the process. My prediction: Cifers wins via knockout in Round 1.

Preliminary Card (ESPN)

MANNY “THE BERMUDEZ TRIANGLE” BERMUDEZ (14-0-0) vs CASEY KENNEY (12-1-1)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Bermudez brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Kenney brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both can strike and grapple; Bermudez is better with his control. By using his wrestling he will be able to keep Kenney at bay. Kenney will try using his jiu-jitsu, but it will prove no match against Bermudez. My prediction: Bermudez wins via unanimous decision.

CHRISTOS “THE SPARTAN” GIAGOS (17-7-0) vs DRAKKAR KLOSE (10-1-1)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Giagos brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Klose brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Both are identical in techniques; Klose is more well-rounded when using them. He will be able to outstrike and out grapple Giagos throughout the fight. Giagos will do all in his power to put Klose away, but it will be no use. My prediction: Klose wins via unanimous decision.

#3 RAPHAEL ASSUNCAO (27-6-0) vs #9 CORY SANDHAGEN (11-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Assuncao brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. Sandhagen brings boxing, kickboxing, and jiu-jitsu. Assuncao will be throwing heavy strikes from his Muay Thai abilities. Sandhagen will be defending against many while taking some like they are nothing. Sandhagen will then use his boxing and kickboxing to cause harm to Assuncao causing him to slow down. My prediction: Sandhagen wins via unanimous decision.

DEVONTE “KING KAGE” SMITH (10-1-0) vs CLAY COLLARD (18-8-0, 1 NC)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Smith brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Collard brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. They both are just about even in their techniques; Smith will be faster and pace himself more efficiently. Collard will try to finish Smith right away and it will cause him to lose his pacing. Smith will continue to keep his pace while continuing his attack on Collard. My prediction: Smith wins via unanimous decision.

Main Card (Pay-Per-View – ESPN+)

#8 DEREK “THE LAW” BRUNSON (19-7-0) vs #10 IAN “THE HURRICANE” HEINISCH (13-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Brunson brings boxing, Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Heinisch brings boxing and wrestling. Brunson’s experience should play a dominating effect in this fight─it won’t. Heinisch will be fighting Brunson like he’s been fighting longer than he has. He will use his boxing to tag Brunson before bringing him to the ground. There he will completely control him until the very end. My prediction: Heinisch wins via unanimous decision.

GABRIEL “MOGGLY” BENITEZ (21-6-0) vs SODIQ “SUPER” YUSUFF (9-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Benitez brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Yusuff brings striking and jiu-jitsu. The boxing of Benitez appears to give Yusuff a run for his money. Yusuff will be much faster than Benitez’s boxing and that will cause Benitez to grow reckless. Yusuff will then spy his opening and go all out on Benitez until he can take no more. My prediction: Yusuff wins via TKO in Round 3.

#2 YOEL “SOLDIER OF GOD” ROMERO (13-3-0) vs #7 PAULO “THE ERASER” COSTA (12-0-0)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Romero brings Muay Thai and wrestling. Costa brings boxing, kickboxing, and jiu-jitsu. Romero’s wrestling appears to be a dangerous challenge for Costa. Costa will be able to defend heavily against Romero’s wrestling while using his boxing and kickboxing to weaken him. Romero will be using his Muay Thai to counter some of Costa’s strike, but Costa will strike back in return. The fight will continue to be war until Costa finds Romero’s chin and put him down for the count. My prediction: Costa wins via knockout in Round 3.

#9 ANTHONY “SHOWTIME” PETTIS (22-8-0) vs NATE DIAZ (19-11-0)

This is a three-round co-main event in the welterweight division. Pettis brings boxing, taekwondo, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. He is a former WEC and UFC Lightweight Champion. Diaz brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Two exciting fighters with plenty of techniques will make it hard to chose a favorite in this fight. Diaz is a freak when he uses his jiu-jitsu and could give Pettis trouble who always struggles against top grapplers. Not to mention he has a chin making it much hard for Pettis to take him out. However, Pettis has changed since moving to welterweight and now brings improved power to his fights. He will be attacking Diaz while keeping his defense up. Diaz will absorb many of the shots but will grow tired in the process. My prediction: Pettis wins via unanimous decision.

(C) DANIEL “DC” CORMIER (22-1-0, 1 NC) vs #1 STIPE MIOCIC (18-3-0)

This is a five-round main event for the heavyweight championship. Cormier brings kickboxing, Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. He is the current heavyweight champion and former light heavyweight champion. Miocic brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. He is the former heavyweight champion. Both these gladiators are looking to go at it for a second time. Miocic looks for revenge and will use his reach and boxing o accomplish that. However, Cormier has faced plenty of larger opponents and brought them down. He will do the same to Miocic once again by keeping his distance while setting up his next attack. Once Miocic exposes himself Cormier will waste no time and go right in for the kill. My prediction: Cormier wins via knockout in Round 1.