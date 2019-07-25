UFC 240: Holloway vs. Edgar Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

UFC 240: Holloway vs. Edgar will air on July 27, 2019, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Early Preliminary Card (Fight Pass)

TANNER “THE BULLDOZER” BOSER (16-5-1) vs GIACOMO LEMOS (6-0-0)

This is a three-round fight in the heavyweight division. Boser brings striking, karate, and jiu-jitsu. Lemos brings striking and grappling. Boser’s karate will get the best of Lemos. Since Lemos does not have much striking ability Boser will be able to pressure him while inflicting damage. This will cause Lemos to grow tired and become weak to where he can no longer defend himself. My prediction: Boser wins via TKO in Round 2.

ERIK “NEW BREED” KOCH (15-6-0) vs KYLE “GUNZ UP” STEWART (11-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Koch brings taekwondo and jiu-jitsu. Stewart brings striking and judo. Both are great grapplers, but Koch is the better striker. His taekwondo will give Stewart trouble from the start. This will cause Stewart to try o use his judo, but will fail against Koch’s jiu-jitsu. Koch will keep Stewart standing until putting him down for the count. My prediction: Koch wins via knockout in Round 1.

GILLIAN “THE SAVAGE” ROBERTSON (6-3-0) vs SARA “A TRETA” FROTA (9-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s flyweight division. Robertson brings kickboxing and jiu-jitsu. Frota brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Robertson’s aggression should give her an advantage. That will not be the case as Frota is fast and holds great defense. She will be dodging many of Robertson’s attacks while hitting her with a few of her own. Robertson will try to bring the fight to the ground, but Frota will use her jiu-jitsu to defend and out grapple her. My prediction: Frota wins via unanimous decision.

Preliminary Card (ESPN 2)

#3 ALEXANDRE “THE CANNIBAL” PANTOJA (21-3-0) vs #4 DEIVESON “DEUS DA GUERRA” FIGUEIREDO (15-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the flyweight division. Pantoja brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. Figueiredo brings boxing, Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Both are great strikers; Figueiredo is the better grappler. His jiu-jitsu and wrestling will overpower Pantoja’s jiu-jitsu alone. Pantoja will try to keep the fight standing but will be taken to the ground. Figueiredo will then transition to ground-and-pound and keep at it until Pantoja can no longer continue. My prediction: Figueiredo wins via TKO in Round 2.

GAVIN “GUV’NOR” TUCKER (10-1-0) vs SEUNG WOO CHOI (7-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Tucker brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Choi brings striking and grappling. Tucker’s jiu-jitsu will be the key factor in this fight. Choi doesn’t have specific grappling techniques and that will cost him. Tucker will take advantage by using his jiu-jitsu to out grapple Choi and force him to quit. My prediction: Tucker wins via submission in Round 1.

HAKEEM “MEAN” DAWODU (9-1-1) vs YOSHINORI HORIE (8-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Dawodu brings kickboxing and Muay Thai. Horie brings striking and grappling. Horie will try using his grappling to take control of this fight. He will end up walking into Dawodu’s kickboxing, which will keep him from bringing Dawodu to the ground. Dawodu will then use his Muay Thai to hurt Horie until get goes down for the count. My prediction: Dawodu wins via knockout in Round 1.

#8 ALEXIS DAVIS (19-9-0) vs #15 VIVIANE “VIVI” ARAUJO (7-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s flyweight division. Davis brings boxing, Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Araujo brings striking and jiu-jitsu. The wrestling of Davis will give Araujo run for her money. Davis will also use her Muay Thai to weaken Araujo and even use some ground-and-pound. Araujo will try to defend, but won’t have enough to use as her defense. My prediction: Davis wins via unanimous decision.

Main Card (Pay-Per-View – ESPN+)

MARC-ANDRE BARRIAULT (11-2-0) vs KRZYSZTOF JOTKO (20-4-0)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Barriault brings striking and grappling. Jotko brings striking and jiu-jitsu. The jiu-jitsu Jotko brings appears to be bad news for Barriault. Barriault might not be as much of a grappler, but he has great takedown defense and speed. This will cause Jotko great difficulty in trying to use his jiu-jitsu to take control. Barriault will be keeping his distance while setting up clean attacks to keep Jotko at bay throughout the fight. My prediction: Barriault wins via unanimous decision.

OLIVIER “THE QUEBEC KID” AUBIN-MERCIER (11-4-0) vs ARMAN TSARUKYAN (13-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Aubin-Mercier brings boxing, taekwondo, judo, and jiu-jitsu. Tsarukyan brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. The boxing and taekwondo of Aubin-Mercier appear to be trouble for Tsarukyan who doesn’t have as many striking abilities. However, Tsarukyan possesses fantastic wrestling, which will keep Aubin-Mercier from using his striking abilities. Tsarukyan will be able to keep Aubin-Mercier on the ground for most of the fight while scoring crucial points. My prediction: Tsarukyan wins via unanimous decision.

GEOFF “HANDS OF STEEL” NEAL (11-2-0) vs NIKO “THE HYBRID” PRICE (13-2-0, 1 NC)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Neal brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Price brings kickboxing and jiu-jitsu. Price’s kickboxing should give Neal trouble, but it won’t. Neal will defend with great accuracy while landing shots of his own. Neal will then bring Price to the ground and out grapple him with his jiu-jitsu. Price will be defending with his jiu-jitsu, but he won’t be able to score enough points. My prediction: Neal wins via unanimous decision.

CRISTIANE “CYBORG” JUSTINO (20-2-0, 1 NC) vs FELICIA “FEENOM” SPENCER (7-0-0)

This is a three-round co-main event in the women’s featherweight division. Cyborg brings boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. She is a former Strikeforce, Invicta FC, and UFC Featherweight Champion. Spencer brings kickboxing, taekwondo, and jiu-jitsu. They both have their techniques; Cyborg is far more well-rounded and dangerous. She will use her Muay Thai to attack Spencer right away while using her size and strength to intimidate her. Spencer will try to use her jiu-jitsu but will be stopped by Cyborg’s wrestling. My prediction: Cyborg wins via TKO in Round 1.

(C) MAX “BLESSED” HOLLOWAY (20-4-0) vs #4 FRANKIE “THE ANSWER” EDGAR (23-6-1)

This is a five-round main event for the featherweight championship. Holloway brings kickboxing, Muay Thai, and jiu-jitsu. He is the current featherweight champion. Edgar brings boxing, Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. He is a former lightweight champion. With both being both current and former champions it’s hard to choose a favorite. Edgar is possibly the most elite wrestler Holloway has ever faced and could be major trouble. However, Holloway is much faster and has great takedown defense, which will make Edgar’s wrestling hard to use. This will also give Holloway perfect chances to score heavy hits upon Edgar causing Edgar to back away. Holloway will then go all out on Edgar until Edgar can no longer go on. My prediction: Holloway wins via TKO in Round 2.