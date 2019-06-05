UFC 238: Cejudo vs. Moraes Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

UFC 238: Cejudo vs. Moraes will air on June 8, 2019, in Chicago, Illinois.

Early Preliminary Card (Fight Pass)

#2 KATLYN “BLONDE FIGHTER” CHOOKAGIAN (11-2-0) vs #6 JOANNE “JOJO” CALDERWOOD (13-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s flyweight division. Chookagian brings boxing, karate, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Calderwood brings kickboxing, Muay Thai, and jiu-jitsu. Both are well-equipped with striking; Chookagian shows better grappling. Her combination of jiu-jitsu and wrestling will overpower Calderwood’s jiu-jitsu alone. Chookagian will control a majority of the fight using both along with some ground-and-pound. My prediction: Chookagian wins via unanimous decision.

BEVON LEWIS (6-1-0) vs DARREN “THE DENTIST” STEWART (9-4-0, 1 NC)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Lewis brings kickboxing. Stewart brings striking. Since they both are strikes we can expect nothing but a stand-up fight. From experience, Lewis looks to take this fight. His kickboxing is efficient and will cause trouble for Stewart early on. Stewart will be able to survive, but not for long. My prediction: Lewis wins knockout in Round 1.

#12 YAN “NINE” XIAONAN (9-1-0, 1 NC) vs ANGELA “OVERKILL” HILL (9-6-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s strawweight division. Xiaonan brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Hill brings kickboxing and Muay Thai. Hill’s Muay Thai will be a deadly weapon for Xiaonan to overcome. However, Hill is not great with grappling and that is where Xiaonan will control her. She will use her jiu-jitsu to take hill down and wear her down. She will then get her in a submission hold and put her to sleep. My prediction: Xiaonan wins via submission in Round 2.

#15 EDDIE WINELAND (23-13-1) vs GRIGORY POPOV (14-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Wineland brings kickboxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Popov brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. Popov’s Muay Thai appears to be his key to victory in this fight. Though, Wineland has great jiu-jitsu and wrestling, which he will use to bring Popov to the ground. There he will control him and keep him there for the entire fight. My prediction: Wineland wins via unanimous decision.

Preliminary Card (ESPN)

#10 RICARDO “THE BULLY” LAMAS (19-7-0) vs #15 CALVIN KATTAR (19-3-0)

This is a three-round co-main event in the featherweight division. Lamas brings boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai, Capoeira, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Kattar brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Based on experience, Lamas appears to take this. His techniques of kickboxing and Muay Thai will overwhelm Kattar. Kattar will fall under pressure right away and will not defend properly. My prediction: Lamas wins via TKO in Round 1.

#10 KAROLINA KOWALKIEWICZ (12-4-0) vs #13 ALEXA GRASSO (10-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s strawweight division. Kowalkiewicz brings kickboxing, Muay Thai, Krav Maga, and jiu-jitsu. Grasso brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. he wrestling Grasso possesses could be her best weapon. However, Kowalkiewicz’s takedown defense will be a challenge to overcome. Kowalkiewicz will manage to keep a majority of the fight standing while unloading heavy strikes upon Grasso. My prediction: Kowalkiewicz wins via TKO in Round 3.

#3 ALJAMAIN “FUNK MASTER” STERLING (17-3-0) vs #4 PEDRO “THE YOUNG PUNISHER” MUNHOZ (18-3-0, 1 NC)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Sterling brings Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Munhoz brings boxing, Muay Thai, and jiu-jitsu. Both are highly well-rounded; Sterling is better with his grappling. His jiu-jitsu and wrestling will overpower Munhoz’s jiu-jitsu as they go to the ground. Sterling will out grapple him while using some ground-and-pound to score crucial points. My prediction: Sterling wins via unanimous decision.

#2 TATIANA SUAREZ (7-0-0) vs #3 NINA “THE STRINA” ANSAROFF (10-5-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s strawweight division. Suarez brings striking, jiu-jitsu and wrestling. Ansaroff brings striking, taekwondo, and jiu-jitsu. Both these females are well-rounded and tough as nails. Ansaroff is highly aggressive with her striking and can give Suarez problems. However, Suarez is a fast fighter and has vicious wrestling along with ground-and-pound. That is where Ansaroff will struggle as she is not as elite with her grappling as Suarez is. Suarez will take her to the ground and lay ground-and-pound upon her until Ansaroff becomes defenseless. My prediction: Suarez wins via TKO in Round 2.

Main Card (Pay-Per-View – ESPN+)

#11 TAI “BAM BAM” TUIVASA (8-1-0) vs #13 BLAGOY “BAGATA” IVANOV (17-2-0, 1 NC)

This is a three-round fight in the heavyweight division. Tuivasa brings boxing and kickboxing. Ivanov brings boxing, kickboxing, judo, and sambo. The boxing and kickboxing Tuivasa brings appears to be trouble for Ivanov. Tuivasa lacks grappling and that is where Ivanov will take advantage. He will use his judo and sambo to bring Tuivasa to the ground and wear him down. He will then have him in the position he wants him and go all off on him. My prediction: Ivanov wins via TKO in Round 3.

#7 JIMMIE “EL TERROR” RIVERA (22-3-0) vs #9 PETR “NO MERCY” YAN (12-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Rivera brings kickboxing, karate, and wrestling. Yan brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. These two are almost identical; Rivera is better with his wrestling and ground-and-pound. He will be able to control Yan better while wearing him down. He will continue this process for the entire fight until the final bell. My prediction: Rivera wins via unanimous decision.

#2 TONG “EL CUCUY” FERGUSON (24-3-0) vs #4 DONALD “COWBOY” CERRONE (36-11-0, 1 NC)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Ferguson brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. He was the winner of The Ultimate Fighter 13. Cerrone brings boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai, Gaidojutsu, and jiu-jitsu. From what both these gladiators bring this for sure will be an epic showdown. Cerrone’s Muay Thai and kickboxing will be giving Ferguson trouble. Then again, Ferguson will use his jiu-jitsu and wrestling to bring Cerrone to the ground. There he will use his ground-and-pound to weaken Cerrone. Once Cerrone becomes vulnerable Ferguson will sneak in a hold a put Cerrone away. My prediction: Ferguson wins via submission in Round 2.

(C) VALENTINA “THE BULLET” SHEVCHENKO (16-3-0) vs #1 JESSICA “EVIL” EYE (14-6-0, 1 NC)

This is a five-round co-main event for the women’s flyweight championship. Shevchenko brings boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai, judo, and taekwondo. Eye brings boxing, Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Both these females are tough and look to put on a show. Eye has evolved and brings great wrestling to take advantage of Shevchenko. Shevchenko is great with her takedown defense and so Eye’s wrestling will be difficult to use. Shevchenko will be able to pressure her with her Muay Thai and taekwondo. She will manage to maintain control until finding her opening and putting Eye away. My prediction: Shevchenko wins via TKO in Round 2.

(C) [FLYWEIGHT] HENRY “THE MESSENGER” CEJUDO (14-2-0) vs #1 MARLON “MAGIC” MORAES (22-5-1)

This is a five-round main event for the vacant bantamweight championship. Cejudo brings Muay Thai and wrestling. He is a gold medalist winner in the 2008 Summer Olympics and the current flyweight champion. Moraes brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. They both are well-rounded so it’s hard to choose a favorite. Moraes possesses great Muay Thai to cause Cejudo trouble. However, Cejudo has evolved massively and his wrestling is nothing to joke about. Cejudo’s wrestling will prove too much for Moraes as he will not be able to avoid any of his takedowns. Cejudo will quickly gain the upper hand and continue his attack until Moraes can no longer continue. My prediction: Cejudo wins via TKO in Round 3.