UFC 237: Namajunas vs. Andrade Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

UFC 237: Namajunas vs. Andrade will air on May 11, 2019, in Curitiba, Brazil.

Early Preliminary Card (Fight Pass)

#15 TALITA BERNARDO (6-3-0) vs MELISSA GATTO (6-0-2)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s bantamweight division. Bernardo brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. Gatto brings striking and jiu-jitsu. They both are great with their jiu-jitsu; Bernardo is better with her striking as well. Gatto doesn’t strike as good where Bernardo does from her Muay Thai. By using her Muay Thai she will quickly place Gatto in trouble and end her in a quick fashion. My prediction: Bernardo wins via knockout in Round 1.

RAONI BARCELOS (13-1-0) vs CARLOS “EL PERRO MALO” HUACHIN (10-3-2)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Barcelos brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Huachin brings striking and grappling. Barcelos’ jiu-jitsu will give him a great advantage as Huachin is not much of a grappler. All throughout the fight, Barcelos will control the fight until the very end. My prediction: Barcelos wins via unanimous decision.

WARLLEY “SLINGSHOT” ALVES (12-3-0) vs SERGIO “THE PANTHER” MORAES (14-4-1)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Alves brings kickboxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Moraes brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. A close matchup; Moraes will get the best of Alves with the use of his Muay Thai. He will attack Alves right away and keep him under pressure. Alves will try his luck with his wrestling, but Moraes will defend. He will keep the fight stand and continue his attack until Alves goes down. My prediction: Moraes wins via knockout in Round 3.

LUANA “DREAD” CAROLINA (5-1-0) vs PRISCILA “PEDRITA” CACHOEIRA (8-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s flyweight division. Carolina brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Cachoeira brings striking and jiu-jitsu. They both rely on their grappling the most; Carolina is more well-rounded. Her jiu-jitsu will overpower Carolina’s jiu-jitsu alone. She will wear her down until finding the perfect opening to end the fight. My prediction: Yanan wins via submission in Round 2.

Preliminary Card (ESPN)

B.J. “THE PRODIGY” PENN (16-13-2) vs CLAY “THE CARPENTER” GUIDA (34-18-0)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Penn brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. He is a former lightweight and welterweight champion. Guida brings boxing, Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Based on current status, Guida looks to take this fight with ease. Penn has not been able to withstand strikes that well and Guida still possesses heavy and fast hands. This will cause problems for Penn right away and he will get eaten alive before he knows it. My prediction: Guida wins via knockout in Round 1.

#10 IRENE “ROBLES” ALDANA (9-4-0) vs #12 BETHE “PITBULL” CORREIA (10-3-1)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s bantamweight division. Aldana brings boxing, Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Correia brings kickboxing, kung fu, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Correia’s wrestling appears to get the best of Aldana. Aldana has great takedown defense and clean striking power. Both will help her pressure Correia and wear her down with each attack. My prediction: Aldana wins via unanimous decision.

THIAGO MOISES (11-3-0) vs KURT HOLOBAUGH (17-6-0, 1 NC)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Moises brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Holobaugh brings kickboxing and jiu-jitsu. The jiu-jitsu Moises brings will be his key to victory. He will be able to control Holobaugh and wear him down. Holobaugh will try to use his own jiu-jitsu to defend, but it won’t be of any use. My prediction: Moises wins via unanimous decision.

ANTONIO ROGERIO NOGUEIRA (23-8-0) vs RYAN “SUPERMAN” SPANN (15-5-0)

This is a three-round fight in the light heavyweight division. Nogueira brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Spann brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Nogueira’s jiu-jitsu will be a big problem for Spann. However, Nogueira has not has as strong of a chin in his later career. Spann will take advantage and attack Nogueira right away. He will keep him at bay while avoiding any takedown attempts from Nogueira. My prediction: Spann wins via knockout in Round 1.

Main Card (Pay-Per-View – ESPN+)

#15 FRANCISCO “MASSARANDUBA” TRINALDO (23-6-0) vs CARLOS DIEGO FERREIRA (15-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Trinaldo brings striking, kickboxing, and jiu-jitsu. Ferreira brings boxing, judo, and jiu-jitsu. This fight will be a mix of striking and grappling and Ferreira will dominate both. His boxing is greater than any striking Trinaldo possesses and it will cause great amounts of damage. When he moves to grapple his judo and jiu-jitsu will control Trinaldo while adding in some ground-and-pound. My prediction: Ferreira wins via unanimous decision.

THIAGO “PITBULL” ALVES (23-13-0) vs LAUREANO “PEPI” STAROPOLI (8-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Alves brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. Staropoli brings striking and grappling. Both can strike; Alves has more power. His Muay Thai gives him the ability to knock Staropoli out faster and he will do so. He will begin the fight with a quick pressure and keep it that way until finding his opening. My prediction: Alves wins via knockout in Round 1.

#1 JOSE “JUNIOR” ALDO (28-4-0) vs #4 ALEXANDER “THE GREAT” VOLKANOVSKI (19-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Aldo brings kickboxing, Muay Thai, Luta Livre, and jiu-jitsu. He is a former UFC and WEC Featherweight Champion. Volkanovski brings boxing, kickboxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Aldo is one of the best to ever compete and looks to take this fight with ease. Volkanovski is no joke and has aggressive striking power and wrestling. He will be using both to pressure Aldo and wear him down. Aldo will try to take him down, but Volkanovski will defend and take Aldo to the ground instead. He will then ground-and-pound him until he forces Aldo to quit. My prediction: Volkanovski wins via TKO in Round 2.

#10 JARED “THE KILLA GORILLA” CANNONIER (11-4-0) vs #15 ANDERSON “THE SPIDER” SILVA (34-9-0, 1 NC)

This is a three-round co-main event in the middleweight division. Cannonier brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Silva brings boxing, taekwondo, Muay Thai, judo, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. He is a former middleweight champion and longest reigning champion in the history of the UFC. My prediction: Silva wins via TKO in Round 3.

(C) ROSE “THUG” NAMAJUNAS (8-3-0) vs #1 JESSICA “BATE ESTACE” ANDRADE (19-6-0)

This is a five-round main event for the women’s strawweight championship. Namajunas brings striking, taekwondo, karate, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. She is the current champion. Andrade brings boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai, and jiu-jitsu. With Andrade’s power, she looks to destroy Namajunas with ease. Namajunas continues to prove to be a tough fighter and doesn’t go down that easy. She will be able to stand with Andrade while wearing her down. She will then bring her to the ground and work her jiu-jitsu. This is where she will control Andrade the most while adding in some ground-and-pound. Andrade will soon expose her weak spot and that will be when Namajunas ends this fight. My prediction: Namajunas wins via submission in Round 2.