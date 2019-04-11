UFC 236: Holloway vs Poirier II Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

UFC 236: Holloway vs. Poirier II will air on April 13, 2019, in Atlanta, Georgia.

Preliminary Card (Fight Pass)

BRANDON “KILLER B” DAVIS (9-5-0) vs RANDY “THE ZOHAN” COSTA (4-0-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Davis brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. Costa brings striking and grappling. From what they possess Davis’s Muay Thai will get the best of Costa. The power he packs in each punch will hurt Costa right away. This will cause Costa to try to defend but will end up taking more shots until he goes down. My prediction: Davis wins via knockout in Round 1.

LAUREN “TIGER PRINCESS” MUELLER (6-1-0) vs POLIANA BOTELHO (7-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s strawweight division. Mueller brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Botelho brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. The Muay Thai Botelho brings is a deadly weapon for Mueller to defend against. However, Mueller’s wrestling is legit and will prove to be too much for Botelho to handle. She will take Botelho to the ground where she will grapple and ground-and-pound her all throughout the fight. My prediction: Mueller wins via unanimous decision.

MONTEL “QUIK” JACKSON (7-1-0) vs ANDRE “THE ASIAN SENSATION” SOUKHAMTHATH (13-6-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Jackson brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Soukhamthath brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Soukhamthath’s boxing is no joke and will be a challenge for Jackson. However, Jackson has great jiu-jitsu and pressure to counter his striking even his jiu-jitsu. That will give him the edge to where he will control Soukhamthath or a majority of the fight. My prediction: Jackson wins via unanimous decision.

CURTIS “CURTIOUS” MILLENDER (17-4-0) vs BELAL “REMEMBER THE NAME” MUHAMMAD (14-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Millender brings striking and wrestling. Muhammad brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Millender looks to take this fight with the aid of his wrestling. However, Muhammad has a great takedown defense, along with boxing. This will make it difficult for Millender to secure a proper takedown as Muhammad pressures him. Muhammad will keep the fight standing while attacking Millender until cornering him and leaving him defenseless. My prediction: Muhammad wins via TKO in Round 2.

Preliminary Card (ESPN)

BOSTON “BOOM BOOM” SALMON (6-1-0) vs KHALID “THE WARRIOR” TAHA (12-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Salmon brings kickboxing and wrestling. Taha brings striking and jiu-jitsu. They both are almost similar; Salmon’s wrestling will make all the difference. He will be able to land clean takedowns and control a majority of the fight. Taha will do his best to defend, but Salmon will keep him under the gun until the very end. My prediction: Salmon wins via unanimous decision.

MAX “PAIN” GRIFFIN (14-6-0) vs ZELIM IMADAEV (8-0-0)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Griffin brings kickboxing, Kempo, taekwondo, kung fu, Muay Thai, and jiu-jitsu. Imadaev brings boxing. The boxing Imadaev brings is loaded with power, but that’s all he brings. Griffin is well-rounded and will use everything, especially his taekwondo and Muay Thai. Using both will give him superior advantage leading him to a quick finish. My prediction: Griffin wins via knockout in Round 1.

#4 WILSON REIS (23-9-0) vs #5 ALEXANDRE “THE CANNIBAL” PANTOJA (20-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the flyweight division. Reis brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Pantoja brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. The wrestling Reis possesses looks to be his key to victory. However, Pantoja has a great defense and far deadlier striking with his Muay Thai. He will be able to outstrike Reis’ boxing while wearing him down. Reis will try to take him down. but due to getting attacked he will get sloppy and be unsuccessful. My prediction: Pantoja wins via unanimous decision.

JALIN “THE TARANTULA” TURNER (8-4-0) vs MATT “THE STEAMROLLA” FREVOLA (6-1-1)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Turner brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Frevola brings Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Both are well-rounded; Frevola is a far greater grappler. His jiu-jitsu and wrestling will be too much for Turner to handle. He will bring Turner to the ground right away and just beat him down for the entire fight. My prediction: Frevola wins via unanimous decision.

Main Card (Pay-Per-View – ESPN+)

#12 OVINCE “OSP” SAINT PREUX (23-12-0) vs NIKITA “THE MINER” KRYLOV (24-6-0)

This is a three-round fight in the light heavyweight division. Preux brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Krylov brings striking, karate, and sambo. A rematch from their first encounter with Preux winning via Von Flue Choke. They both have improved, but Preux looks to walk away as the victor again. His grappling in beyond what Krylov possesses and it will show once again. Preux will pressure him before setting up a takedown and locking in a sleeper hold. My prediction: Preux wins via submission in Round 1.

ALAN “BRAHMA” JOUBAN (16-6-0) vs DWIGHT “THE BODY SNATCHER” GRANT (9-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Jouban brings Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Grant brings Kung Fu and jiu-jitsu. Grant’s Kung Fu looks to be a massive weapon for Jouban to overcome. However, Jouban brings plenty of Muay Thai and wrestling to pressure Grant. This will be how he takes control of this fight. Jouban will use his Muay Thai to pressure Grant while wearing him down. He will then take him down and grapple with him until ending the fight. My prediction: Jouban wins via submission in Round 2.

ERYK “YA BOI” ANDERS (11-3-0) vs KHALIL “THE WAR HORSE” ROUNTREE JR. (7-3-0, 1 NC)

This is a three-round fight in the light heavyweight division. Anders brings boxing, kickboxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Rountree brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Similar style, but Anders is more aggressive with his striking power. His boxing and kickboxing are always packed with power and Rountree will discover real quick. Rountree will use his wrestling, but Anders will use his wrestling as well to keep Rountree under pressure. My prediction: Anders wins via knockout in Round 2.

#4 KELVIN GASTELUM (15-3-0, 1 NC) vs #5 ISRAEL “THE LAST STYLEBENDER” ADESANYA (16-0-0)

This is a five-round co-main event for the interim middleweight championship. Gastelum brings boxing, Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Adesanya brings boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai, taekwondo, and jiu-jitsu. Adesanya is looking to make a big statement with his striking power and speed. However, Gastelum can take blows and is even equipped with elite grappling. His jiu-jitsu and wrestling will be a challenge for Adesanya the moment he uses them. Adesanya will be able to defend, but not all and Gastelum will then take full control. When that happens he will mix in his ground-and-pound to score critical points; enough to make it by Adesanya. My prediction: Gastelum wins via split decision.

(C) [FEATHERWEIGHT] MAX “BLESSED” HOLLOWAY (20-3-0) vs #3 DUSTIN “THE DIAMOND” POIRIER (24-5-0, 1 NC)

This is a five-round main event for the interim lightweight championship. Holloway brings kickboxing, Muay Thai, and jiu-jitsu. He is the current featherweight champion. Poirier brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. This will be a rematch from their first bout with Poirier winning via submission. Both have grown beyond their past levels, but Holloway looks to have grown more. Poirier is no joke with his boxing and cardio; Holloway is just better. His Muay Thai is always on point and ability to pace himself better will give him the advantage. This fight will be a brawl from start to finish and might be a possible ‘Fight of the Night’ candidate. Holloway will still find Poirier’s number and pressure him until he can no longer go on. My prediction: Holloway wins via TKO in Round 3.