UFC 235: Jones vs Smith Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

UFC 235: Jones vs. Smith will air on March 2, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Preliminary Card (Fight Pass)

POLYANA “DAMA DE FERRO” VIANA (10-2-0) vs HANNAH “SHOCKWAVE” CIFERS (8-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s strawweight division. Viana brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Cifers brings Muay Thai. Both are well-rounded strikers; Viana is also well-rounded in grappling. Cifers relies purely on her Muay Thai, which will cost her. Viana will light her up with strikes before taking the fight to the ground. There she will control her withholds until she locks in the hold for the victory. My prediction: Viana wins via submission in Round 1.

MARLON “CHITO” VERA (12-5-1) vs FRANKIE SAENZ (13-5-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Vera brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Saenz brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Vera’s wrestling looks to be a challenge for Saenz to overcome. However, Vera has never faced anyone with striking power like Saenz before. Not to mention, he too, is equipped with wrestling to where he can counter any takedowns. He will be able to keep the fight standing and light Vera up until putting him to sleep. My prediction: Saenz wins via knockout in Round 1.

GINA “DANGER” MAZANY (5-2-0) vs MACY CHIASSON (3-0-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s bantamweight division. Mazany brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Chiasson brings striking and grappling. A very even fight; Chiasson is better at pacing herself. She will take her time with her strikes while setting up takedowns to control Mazany. Mazany will try to use her jiu-jitsu, but it won’t be must help as Chiasson will defend greatly. She will defend in every way as Mazany grows tired. My prediction: Chiasson wins via unanimous decision.

EDMEN SHAHBAZYAN (8-0-0) vs CHARLES “KID DYNAMITE” BYRD (10-5-0)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Shahbazyan brings boxing and karate. Byrd brings Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. The boxing and karate Shahbazyan possesses are a great combination. However, his grappling skills lack greatly. This is where Byrd will take advantage with his jiu-jitsu and wrestling. He will catch Shahbazyan off guard and take him to the ground. He will then attack and wear Shahbazyan down until forcing him to quit. My prediction: Byrd wins via submission in Round 2.

Preliminary Card (ESPN)

DIEGO “LIONHEART” SANCHEZ (28-11-0) vs MICKEY GALL (5-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Sanchez brings Gaidojutsu, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Gall brings boxing, Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. The aggression and speed Sanchez possesses are unlike any fighter we have seen. Gall could be in for some trouble, but not so much with the aid of his grappling. His jiu-jitsu and wrestling are a perfect combination that will catch Sanchez with ease. once caught Gall will let Sanchez wear himself down before putting him away. My prediction: Gall wins via submission in Round 2.

#11 CODY “SPARTAN” STAMANN (17-2-0) vs #12 ALEJANDRO “TURBO” PEREZ (21-6-1)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Stamann brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Perez brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Both are well-rounded, but Stamann seems to be a little more well-rounded. He has great striking with his boxing; Perez’s boxing is just as good. Even when the grappling comes into play Perez will be challenging Song like never before. Stamann will maintain a majority of the control, but only enough to survive. My prediction: Stamann wins split unanimous decision.

#14 MISHA CIRKUNOV (14-4-0) vs #15 JOHNNY WALKER (16-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the light heavyweight division. Cirkunov brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Walker brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. A pretty tight matchup this is; Walker has the more effective striking techniques. His boxing can and will cause more damage to Cirkunov than Cirkunov’s own boxing. Cirkunov will try to use his jiu-jitsu, but Walker will counter with his own jiu-jitsu. My prediction: Walker wins via TKO in round 2.

#6 JEREMY “LIL HEATHENS” STEPHENS (28-15-0) vs #13 ZABIT MAGOMEDSHARIPOV (16-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Stephens brings Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Magomedsharipov brings kickboxing, Sanda, sambo, and wrestling. Both are tough as nails, but Magomedsharipov is tougher. His speed and ability to transitions from one style to another are out of Stephens’ league. Magomedsharipov will strike with him first before catching him with a takedown where his sambo and wrestling will play out. He will out grapple Stephens until locking in a submission hold to secure the win. My prediction: Magomedsharipov wins via submission in Round 2.

Main Card (Pay-Per-View)

#2 CODY “NO LOVE” GARBRANDT (11-2-0) vs #8 PEDRO “THE YOUNG PUNISHER” MUNHOZ (1-3-0, 1 NC)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Garbrandt brings boxing, Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. He is a former bantamweight champion. Munhoz brings boxing, Muay Thai, and jiu-jitsu. Both of these fighters can strike, but Garbrandt throws the heavier hands. His boxing and Muay Thai are always on point and when given the right energy they will rock Munhoz. When this happens Garbrandt will unleash his fury until Munhoz is completely out. My prediction: Garbrandt wins via knockout in Round 1.

#7 TECIA “THE TINY TORNADO” TORRES (10-3-0) vs #15 WEILI “MAGNUM” ZHANG (18-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s strawweight division. Torres brings Muay Thai, karate, taekwondo, and jiu-jitsu. Zhang brings boxing, judo, and jiu-jitsu. The judo and jiu-jitsu Zhang possesses is a dangerous weapon for Torres to overcome. Though, Zhang has never faced a fighter with the speed and resistance of Torres. Torres will defend against Zhang’s grappling with takedown stoppages. She will then add in strikes to light Zhang up and wear her down throughout the fight. My prediction: Torres wins via unanimous decision.

#6 ROBBIE “RUTHLESS” LAWLER (28-12-0, 1 NC) vs BEN “FUNKY” ASKREN (18-0-0, 1 NC)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Lawler brings boxing, karate, and wrestling. He is a former welterweight champion. Askren brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. He is a former One and Bellator Welterweight Champion. The boxing Lawler possesses is ridiculous and appears to be a problem for Askren. Though, Lawler has been declining in his power and speed. Askren knows and will take advantage, using his boxing and wrestling. This will cause Lawler to grow tired as Askren lands heavy blows. This game plan will continue until the very end and it will be an excellent one for Askren to play. My prediction: Askren wins via unanimous decision.

(C) TYRON “THE CHOSEN ONE” WOODLEY (19-3-1) vs #2 KAMARU “NIGERIAN NIGHTMARE” USMAN (14-1-0)

This is a five-round co-main event for the welterweight championship. Woodley brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. He is the current champion. Usman brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Both these top dogs are just about identical in techniques. Usman’s cardio is great and his wrestling can challenge Woodley’s own. However, Usman’s striking is not near Woodley’s and that will be his downfall. Woodley will be hitting him hard the moment the fight begins and will not be letting up. Usman will try to bring the fight to the ground, but Woodley will defend well. The fight will remain standing until Usman is no longer capable of defending himself. My prediction: Woodley wins via knockout in Round 2.

(C) JON “BONES” JONES (23-1-0, 1 NC) vs #3 ANTHONY “LIONHEART” SMITH (31-13-0)

This is a five-round main event for the light heavyweight championship. Jones brings Muay Thai, Gaidojutsu, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. He is a three-time light heavyweight champion; he is the current champion. Smith brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Smith can strike and will be attacking Jones right away. This will not last long as Jones will be defending himself perfectly while attacking Smith. He will then pressure him and unload strikes upon him. He will perform this act until he has Smith cornered. There Jones will go in for the kill and prove once again why he is the best in the world. My prediction: Jones wins via knockout in Round 1.