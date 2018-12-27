UFC 232: Jones vs. Gustafsson II Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

UFC 232: Jones vs. Gustafsson II will air on December 29, 2018, in Inglewood, California.

Preliminary Card (Fight Pass)

BRIAN “BOOM” KELLEHER (19-9-0) vs MONTEL “QUIK” JACKSON (6-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Kelleher brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Jackson brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Similar fighters; Kelleher possesses better standup game. Jackson has standup as well, but not the experience. Even with his jiu-jitsu he still will not have enough to possibly hang with Kelleher. My prediction: Kelleher wins via unanimous decision.

CURTIS “CURTIOUS” MILLENDER (16-3-0) vs SIYAR “THE GREAT” BAHADURZADA (24-6-1)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Millender brings striking and wrestling. Bahadurzada brings kickboxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. The kickboxing Bahadurzada brings looks to be a major challenge for Millender. However, Millender has great wrestling, which he will use to take Bahadurzada to the ground. Bahadurzada holds wrestling of his own, but Millender is more well-rounded with his. My prediction: Millender wins via unanimous decision.

#14 URIAH “PRIME TIME” HALL (13-9-0) vs BEVON LEWIS (5-0-0)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Hall brings striking, kickboxing, karate, and jiu-jitsu. Lewis brings kickboxing. Both bring their own striking, but it is Hall who is more equipped. His kickboxing and karate are greater than Lewis’ kickboxing. He is even better with his hands, so it really doesn’t matter how Lewis tries to fight. Hall will attack right away and continue until putting Lewis to sleep. My prediction: Hall wins via knockout in Round 1.

NATHANIEL “THE PROSPECT” WOOD (14-3-0) vs ANDRE “MR. HIGHLIGHT” EWELL (14-4-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Wood brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Ewell brings striking and jiu-jitsu. A close matchup this is; Wood is just slightly more experienced. His jiu-jitsu will be ahead of Ewell mixed with some ground-and-pound. Ewell will have a great defense to help gain control. Wood will then discover Ewell’s weak spot and then attack until the final bell. My prediction: Wood wins via split decision.

Preliminary Card (Fox Sports 1)

B.J. “THE PRODIGY” PENN (16-12-2) vs RYAN “THE WIZARD” HALL (6-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Penn brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. He is a former lightweight and welterweight champion. Hall brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Penn should be able to take Hall with ease. However, Penn has been a different person since returning to the sport. He cannot take punches that well and Hall will take advantage of that. Hall will go at Penn from the beginning until Penn can no longer continue on. My prediction: Hall wins via TKO in Round 2.

#14 DOUGLAS “D’ SILVA” SILVA DE ANDRADE (25-2-0, 1 NC) vs PETR YAN (10-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Andrade brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Yan brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. A great matchup to see. Yan is the better grappler. His mix of jiu-jitsu and wrestling will help him gain control quickly. They will even give him room to pace himself while wearing down Andrade. My prediction: Yan wins via submission in Round 2.

#5 (WBW) CAT “ALPHA” ZINGANO (10-3-0) VS. MEGAN ANDERSON (8-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s featherweight division. Zingano brings Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Anderson brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. She is a former Invicta FC Featherweight Champion. Both are extremely aggressive, but Anderson includes more power in her aggression. With her Muay Thai, she will land heavy blows to Zingano while keeping her at bay. Zingano will try to use her wrestling, but Anderson will defend and continue to attack until the end. My prediction: Anderson wins via unanimous decision.

#13 ANDREI “THE PIT BULL” ARLOVSKI (27-17-0, 1 NC) vs WALT “THE BIG TICKET” HARRIS (11-7-0)

This is a three-round fight in the heavyweight division. Arlovski brings boxing, kickboxing, sambo, judo, and jiu-jitsu. He is also a former heavyweight champion. Harris brings boxing and kickboxing. Both are heavy hitters; Harris has plenty of power while Arlovski has lost most of his. He has not been the same in his recent fights and his chin strength is too weak. Harris will take advantage and go off on Arlovski with his boxing until Arlovski goes to sleep. My prediction: Harris wins via knockout in Round 1.

Main Card (Pay-Per-View)

#5 CHAD “MONEY” MENDES (18-4-0) vs #10 ALEXANDER “THE GREAT” VOLKANOVSKI (18-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Mendes brings boxing, kickboxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Volkanovski brings boxing, kickboxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. The wrestling Mendes brings looks to be too much for Volkanovski to handle. However, Volkanovski’s wrestling is just as good. His boxing and kickboxing and more well-rounded and more powerful. Mendes, when hit just right gets rocked and Volkanovski will be rocking him. He will do this until Mendes is put right to sleep. My prediction: Volkanovski wins via knockout in Round 2.

#5 ILIR “THE SLEDGEHAMMER” LATIFI (14-5-0, 1 NC) vs #10 COREY “OVERTIME” ANDERSON (10-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the light heavyweight division. Latifi brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Anderson brings striking, jiu-jitsu and wrestling. These two are well-rounded but rely mostly on their heavy hands. They can knock out each other out cold, but Latifi is more aggressive and accurate with his power. Anderson is no joke in a straight up striking match, but Latifi is faster and has a better chin. This will give him more advantage in controlling the fight before putting Anderson to sleep. My prediction: Latifi wins via knockout in Round 2.

CARLOS “THE NATURAL BORN KILLER” CONDIT (30-12-0) vs #9(LW) MICHAEL “MAVERICK” CHIESA (14-4-0)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Condit brings boxing, kickboxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. He is a former WEC Welterweight champion. Chiesa brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Condit is aggressive and throws deadly strikes. However, he has shown a recent decline, especially against well-rounded submission specialist. Chiesa’s jiu-jitsu and wrestling combinations will show great difficulty for Condit. Condit can grapple as well, but not like Chiesa. My prediction: Chiesa wins via submission in Round 2.

(C) [FEATHERWEIGHT] CRISTIANE “CYBORG” JUSTINO (20-1-0, 1 NC) vs (C) [BANTAMWEIGHT] AMANDA “THE LIONESS” NUNES (16-4-0)

This is a five-round co-main event for the women’s featherweight championship. Cyborg brings boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. She is a former Strikeforce and Invicta FC Featherweight Champion. She is the current UFC Featherweight Champion. Nunes brings boxing, judo, and jiu-jitsu. She is the current bantamweight champion. These two champions are aggressive, but Cyborg is more dangerous and accurate with her attacks. She will be able to keep Nunes at bay both on their feet and the ground. Nunes will try to finish the fight early, but will be unsuccessful and become exhausted. Once exhausted Cyborg will go all out on her until Nunes cannot take any more. My prediction: Cyborg wins via TKO in Round 3.

#1 JON “BONES” JONES (22-1-0, 1 NC) vs #2 ALEXANDER “THE MAULER” GUSTAFSSON (18-4-0)

This is a five-round main event for the vacant light heavyweight championship. Jones brings Muay Thai, Gaidojutsu, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. He is a former light heavyweight champion. Gustafsson brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Two of the best light heavyweights will be going at it once again. This looks to be another war in the making. However, Jones has evolved greatly and now possesses even deadlier knockout power. Gustafsson is no joke with his knockout power either, but if he is hit just right he can be hurt. Jones will do just that while adding fuel to the fire with his now strong hatred of Gustafsson. My prediction: Jones wins via TKO in Round 4.