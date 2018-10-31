UFC 230: Cormier vs Lewis Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

UFC 230: Cormier vs. Lewis will air on November 3, 2018, in New York City, New York.

Preliminary Card (Fight Pass)

ADAM WIECZOREK (10-1-0) vs MARCOS ROGERIO “PEZAO” DE LIMA (15-5-1)

This is a three-round fight in the heavyweight division. Wieczorek brings striking, judo, and jiu-jitsu. De Lima brings boxing, kickboxing, and jiu-jitsu. Well-rounded; Wieczorek has the better jiu-jitsu. De Lima’s boxing and kickboxing are a great threat, but not like Wieczorek’s jiu-jitsu. The judo he also has will be a major help to his victory. My prediction: Wieczorek wins via submission in Round 2.

BRIAN “BOOM” KELLEHER (19-9-0) vs MONTEL “QUIK” JACKSON (6-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Kelleher brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Jackson brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Similar fighters; Kelleher possesses better standup game. Jackson has standup as well, but not the experience. Even with his jiu-jitsu he still will not have enough to possibly hang with Kelleher. My prediction: Kelleher wins via unanimous decision.

SHANE “HURRICANE” BURGOS (10-1-0) vs KURT HOLOBAUGH (17-5-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Burgos brings boxing, kickboxing, Kyokushin, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Holobaugh brings kickboxing and jiu-jitsu. With their techniques, Burgos looks to take this fight. His wrestling is greater than Holobaugh’s jiu-jitsu. His boxing and kickboxing are greater than any striking techniques he possesses. My prediction: Burgos wins via submission in Round 1.

MATT “THE STEAMROLLA” FREVOLA (6-0-0) vs LANDO “GROOVY” VANNATA (9-3-1)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Frevola brings Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Vannata brings striking, jiu-jitsu and wrestling. Both have similar grappling, but not striking. The Muay Thai Frevola possesses is more dangerous and will b a major weapon of use. Unless Vannata can avoid the heavy strikes this fight will not go well for him. My prediction: Frevola wins via TKO in Round 2.

Preliminary Card (Fox Sports 1)

LYMAN “CYBORG” GOOD (19-4-0, 1 NC) vs BEN “KILLA B” SAUNDERS (22-10-2)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Good brings kickboxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Saunders brings karate, taekwondo, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Both are well-round; Saunders appears to be just a tad more experienced. With his karate and taekwondo, he possesses better defense and that will aid him in this close fight. My prediction: Sanders wins via split decision.

JULIO ARCE (15-2-0) vs SHEYMON MORAES (10-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Arce brings boxing, kickboxing, and jiu-jitsu. Moraes brings kickboxing, karate, Muay Thai, judo, and jiu-jitsu. These two comprise of great striking and grappling combinations. However, Arce’s boxing and kickboxing are much more well-rounded with clean attacks. Moraes could use his karate to defend, but that won’t be enough to get around Arce. My prediction: Arce wins via unanimous decision.

#4 SIJARA “SARJ” EUBANKS (3-2-0) vs #7 ROXANNE “THE HAPPY WARRIOR” MODAFFERI (22-14-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s flyweight division. Eubanks brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Modafferi brings taekwondo, judo, and jiu-jitsu. Similar style, but Eubanks seems to more well-paced. Modafferi is well-paced but doesn’t seem to have as great of a defense. Eubanks will be able to outlast Modafferi, but only just. My prediction: Eubanks wins via split decision.

JASON “THE KID” KNIGHT (20-5-0) vs JORDAN “ALL DAY” RINALDI (13-6-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Knight brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Rinaldi brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Rinaldi’s wrestling looks to be a big threat to Knight. However, Knight has great jiu-jitsu to out grapple Rinaldi even against Rinaldi’s jiu-jitsu. It will be a tough fight, but Knight can pace himself better giving him the key to victory. My prediction: Knight wins via submission in Round 3.

Main Card (Pay-Per-View)

#6 DEREK “THE LAW” BRUNSON (18-6-0) vs #9 ISRAEL “THE LAST STYLEBENDER” ADESANYA (14-0-0)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Brunson brings boxing, Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Adesanya brings boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai, taekwondo, and jiu-jitsu. Both are well-rounded; Adesanya has the better striking power. His kickboxing and Muay Thai combinations will be too much for Brunson to handle. Not to mention Brunson doesn’t resist heavy strikes well. My prediction: Adesanya wins via knockout in Round 1.

KARL “BABY K” ROBERSON (6-1-0) vs JACK “THE HAMMER” MARSHMAN (22-7-0)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Roberson brings kickboxing and jiu-jitsu. Marshman brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Both can strike and grapple, but Roberson brings the better jiu-jitsu. Yes, Marshman has great jiu-jitsu, but not up with Roberson. There is boxing Marshman possesses to possibly take down Roberson. It still won’t be enough to stop any takedowns Roberson will bring him. My prediction: Roberson wins via submission in Round 2.

#7 DAVID BRANCH (22-3-0) vs JARED “THE KILLA GORILLA” CANNONIER (10-4-0)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Branch brings striking, karate, and jiu-jitsu. Cannonier brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Heavy strikers these two are, but when grappling gets involve Branch takes it. His jiu-jitsu is better paced along with his ground-and-pound. Though it’s not the best, it still will be enough to lead him to victory. My prediction: Branch wins via unanimous decision.

#3 CHRIS “THE ALL-AMERICAN” WEIDMAN (14-3-0) vs #5 RONALDO “JACARE” SOUZA (25-6-0, 1 NC)

This is a three-round co-main event in the middleweight division. Weidman brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. He is a former middleweight champion. Souza brings Muay Thai, judo, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Two top contenders going at it to get into title contention. Both have great striking and grappling, but from experience, Weidman’s wrestling is more legit. Souza’s wrestling is legit as well, but not like Weidman’s. His ability to ground-and-pound while pacing himself will be a challenge for Souza. Souza should try to keep the fight standing and use his Muay Thai. That will be almost impossible with Weidman’s takedown abilities. My prediction: Weidman wins via submission in Round 3.

(C) DANIEL “DC” CORMIER (21-1-0, 1 NC) vs #2 DERRICK “THE BLACK BEAST” LEWIS (21-5-0, 1 NC)

This is a five-round main event for the heavyweight championship. Cormier brings kickboxing, Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. He is the current light heavyweight and heavyweight champion. Lewis brings boxing. The striking power of Lewis is something Cormier must not take likely. With one clean blow Cormier will find himself out cold. However, the cardio and grappling of Lewis are weak where Cormier’s is literally unstoppable. That is where he will break down Lewis and until finding the finishing move to put Lewis away. My prediction: Cormier wins via submission in Round 1.