UFC 229: Nurmagomedov vs. McGregor Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

UFC 229: Nurmagomedov vs. McGregor will air on October 6, 2018, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Preliminary Card (Fight Pass)

RYAN LAFLARE (14-2-0) vs TONY MARTIN (13-4-0)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. LaFlare brings kickboxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Martin brings striking and jiu-jitsu. They have their own abilities; LaFlare has better combinations. His kickboxing is better than any striking Martin possesses. There is jiu-jitsu Martin can use, but it does not match up to the jiu-jitsu and wrestling of LaFlare. My prediction: LaFlare wins via unanimous decision.

GRAY “THE BULLY” MAYNARD (13-6-1, 1 NC) vs NIK “THE CARNY” LENTZ (28-9-2, 1 NC)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Maynard brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Lentz brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Maynard is a tough fighter and has aggressive power. Lentz is more aggressive and will be unloading heavy strikes on Maynard. There is wrestling Maynard can use to try and save himself. However, he won’t be able to wrestle with the wrestling Lentz possesses. My prediction: Lentz wins via unanimous decision.

#12 LINA “ELBOW QUEEN” LANSBERG (8-3-0) vs YANA “FOXY” KUNITSKAYA (10-4-0, 1 NC)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s bantamweight division. Lansberg brings boxing, Muay Thai, and some wrestling. Kunitskaya brings boxing, Muay Thai and taekwondo. Similar techniques; Kunitskaya brings the better striking. Her boxing and Muay Thai are more accurate and deadlier than Lansberg’s. She even possesses better takedowns where Lansberg really does not try to attempt much at all, even with her jiu-jitsu background. My prediction: Kunitskaya wins via TKO in Round 2.

Preliminary Card (Fox Sports 1)

SCOTT “HOT SAUCE” HOLTZMAN (11-2-0) vs ALAN NUGUETTE” PATRICK (15-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Holtzman brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Patrick brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both bring similar techniques so it’s hard to choose a favorite. Though, Patrick’s jiu-jitsu seems a little better than Holtzman’s. That is what will be the difference in this fight. Holtzman will be giving Patrick a run for his money, but Patrick will be able to outlast him long enough. My prediction: Patrick wins via split decision.

#9 ASPEN LADD (6-0-0) vs TONYA “TRIPLE THREAT” EVINGER (19-6-0, 1 NC)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s bantamweight division. Ladd brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Evinger brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Very aggressive females these fighters are; Ladd is more aggressive with her grappling. Yes, Evinger has jiu-jitsu and wrestling, but they are not as well-rounded as Ladd’s jiu-jitsu. Evinger can try her boxing, but that won’t be enough to keep Ladd from wearing her down. My prediction: Ladd wins via submission in Round 2.

VICENTE “THE SILENT ASSASSIN” LUQUE (13-6-1) vs JALIN “THE TARANTULA” TURNER (6-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Luque brings kickboxing, Muay Thai, Luta Livre, and jiu-jitsu. Turner brings striking and jiu-jitsu. They both have great techniques, but Luque’s striking is far greater. His combinations of kickboxing and Muay Thai are better in power and accuracy. Even his jiu-jitsu is better; he won’t need to use it all from his striking being so great. My prediction: Luque wins via knockout in Round 1.

#2 SERGIO PETTIS (17-3-0) vs #5 JUSSIER FORMIGA (21-5-0)

This is a three-round fight in the flyweight division. Pettis brings kickboxing, taekwondo, and jiu-jitsu. Formiga brings boxing, judo, and jiu-jitsu. Close in style, Pettis has the better speed. His kickboxing and taekwondo are more efficient than Formiga’s boxing. The jiu-jitsu he possesses is a little better too. Even better than Formiga’s judo─only slightly better. My prediction: Pettis wins via split decision.

Main Card (Pay-Per-View)

#8 MICHELLE “THE KARATE HOTTIE” WATERSON (15-6-0) vs #9 FELICE “LIL BULLDOG” HERRIG (14-7-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s strawweight division. Waterson brings kickboxing, Muay Thai, karate and jiu-jitsu. Herrig brings kickboxing, Muay Thai, and jiu-jitsu. They both are identical in techniques, but Waterson’s karate will be her key to victory. Herrig has Muay Thai to mix with kickboxing, so does Waterson. With Waterson’s karate, she will be able to defend against Herrig’s strikes while landing strikes of her own. My prediction: Waterson wins via TKO in Round 3.

#2 DERRICK “THE BLACK BEAST” LEWIS (20-5-0, 1 NC) vs #5 ALEXANDER “DRAGO” VOLKOV (30-6-0)

This is a three-round fight in the heavyweight division. Lewis brings boxing. Volkov brings Kyokushin and jiu-jitsu. He is a former Bellator Heavyweight Champion. Two top contenders looking to get a crack at the belt. They both are heavy hitters; Volkov is more efficient with his striking. Not to mention, he has jiu-jitsu where Lewis has no grappling at all. With all that in mind, Volkov looks to unleash fury on Lewis until Lewis is finished to the core. My prediction: Volkov wins via knockout in Round 1.

#7 OVINCE “OSP” SAINT PREUX (23-11-0) vs #12 DOMINICK “THE DEVASTATOR” REYES (9-0-0)

This is a three-round fight in the light heavyweight division. Preux brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Reyes brings boxing, kickboxing, judo, and jiu-jitsu. Both are well-rounded; Reyes has more efficient boxing. There is wrestling Preux can use, but Reyes has great takedown defense; better than Preux’s wrestling. Even Preux’s ability to take heavy hits is not all that great and Reyes will be throwing heavy strikes. My prediction: Reyes ins via knockout in Round 2.

#2 TONG “EL CUCUY” FERGUSON (23-3-0) vs #8 ANTHONY “SHOWTIME” PETTIS (21-7-0)

This is a three-round co-main event in the lightweight division. Ferguson brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. He was the winner of The Ultimate Fighter 13. Pettis brings boxing, taekwondo, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. He is a former WEC and UFC Lightweight Champion. Highly well-rounded fighters they both are; Ferguson is more aggressive with his grappling. Pettis is a great striker and holds an impressive takedown defense. However, he struggles against top wrestlers and Ferguson is top level. Ferguson will bring Pettis to the ground and wear him down until he finds his favorite submission hold. My prediction: Ferguson wins via submission in Round 2.

(C) KHABIB “THE EAGLE” NURMAGOMEDOV (26-0-0) vs #1 CONOR “THE NOTORIOUS” MCGREGOR (21-3-0)

This is a five-round main event for the lightweight championship. Nurmagomedov brings sambo, judo, pankration, and wrestling. He is the current champion. McGregor brings striking, taekwondo, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. He is the former featherweight and lightweight champion. Nurmagomedov’s wrestling is above all any McGregor has faced and that looks to be trouble for McGregor. However, Nurmagomedov gets hit a lot and McGregor has the deadliest power in the division. That being said Nurmagomedov will not last long against a striker like McGregor. Unless he finds a quick takedown he will be struck again and again until it’s all over. My prediction: McGregor wins via knockout in Round 1.