UFC 228: Woodley vs. Till Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

UFC 228: Woodley vs. Till will air on September 8, 2018, in Dallas, Texas.

Preliminary Card (Fight Pass)

GEOFF “HANDS OF STEEL” NEAL (9-2-0) vs FRANK “THE CRANK” CAMACHO (21-6-0)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Neal brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Camacho brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Neal’s striking power is legit and his most dangerous weapon. However, he lacks grappling where Camacho is loaded with from his jiu-jitsu and wrestling combinations. Neal must find a quick finish to stand a chance or he will be taken down and mauled brutally. My prediction: Camacho wins via submission in Round 1.

RYAN “BABY FACE” BENOIT (10-5-0) vs ROBERTO “LITTLEFURY” SANCHEZ (8-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the flyweight division. Benoit brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. Sanchez brings striking and jiu-jitsu. The Muay Thai Benoit brings is a dangerous weapon. However, Sanchez can withstand heavy blows. His jiu-jitsu is even far greater than Benoit’s. Benoit also doesn’t perform well under pressure, which Sanchez will be bringing his way. My prediction: Sanchez wins via submission in Round 1.

#12 IRENE “ROBLES” ALDANA (8-4-0) vs #13 LUCIE “BULLET” PUDILOVA (8-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s bantamweight division. Aldana brings boxing, Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Pudilova brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. Very aggressive striking power both these ladies possess, but the grappling Aldana has is far greater than Pudilova’s. Yes, the jiu-jitsu Pudilova has is good, but not great to compete against Aldana’s jiu-jitsu and wrestling. My prediction: Aldana wins via submission in Round 3.

JIM MILLER (28-12-0, 1 NC) vs ALEX “THE SPARTAN” WHITE (12-4-0)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Miller brings Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. White brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. The Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu of Miller are a great combination to cause his opponents trouble. However, White has well-rounded boxing and jiu-jitsu that will counter Miller’s techniques. Miller is more aggressive, but White is better paced and will be setting up his attacks while hurting Miller. My prediction: White wins via TKO in Round 2.

DIEGO “LIONHEART” SANCHEZ (27-11-0) vs CRAIG “THUNDERCAT” WHITE (14-8-0)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Sanchez brings Gaidojutsu and jiu-jitsu. White brings taekwondo and jiu-jitsu. The speed and aggression Sanchez brings with his Giadojutsu will be a dangerous challenge for White. However, White’s taekwondo will give him great defense and attack to counter Sanchez’s every move. He will then use his jiu-jitsu to wear down Sanchez more while scoring critical points. My prediction: White wins via unanimous decision.

Preliminary Card (FX)

#5 JIMMIE “EL TERROR” RIVERA (21-2-0) vs #7 JOHN “THE MAGICIAN” DODSON (20-9-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Rivera brings kickboxing, karate, and wrestling. Dodson brings boxing, kickboxing, Gaidojutsu, and wrestling. Both are top fighters with amazing striking and grappling power. In this fight, Rivera appears to have the better striking and grappling. Dodson can use his boxing and kickboxing to pressure him, but Rivera will be using his karate to counter. He then will use his wrestling to overpower Dodson more while maintaining control. My prediction: Rivera wins via unanimous decision.

CHARLES “KID DYNAMITE” BYRD (9-4-0) vs DARREN “THE DENTIST” STEWART (8-3-0, 1 NC)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Byrd brings Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Stewart brings striking. They both have striking, but Stewart has no grappling. Byrd is well-equipped with jiu-jitsu and wrestling. With no grappling or takedown defense Stewart looks to be in a world of trouble. His striking alone will not be enough to stand against the ability of Byrd whatsoever. My prediction: Byrd wins via submission in Round 1.

#8 ALJAMAIN “FUNK MASTER” STERLING (15-3-0) vs #10 CODY “SPARTAN” STAMANN (17-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Sterling brings Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu and wrestling. Stamann brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. The Muay Thai Sterling possesses appears as a big issue for Stamann. However, Stamann’s jiu-jitsu and wrestling combinations are better paced. He is even more aggressive and has a better defensive game, which will be his key to controlling the fight. My prediction: Stamann wins via unanimous decision.

#6 CARLA “COOKIE MONSTER” ESPARZA (13-5-0) vs #9 TATIANA SUAREZ (6-0-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s strawweight division. Esparza brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. She is a former strawweight champion. Suarez brings striking, jiu-jitsu and wrestling. The fight looks to favor Esparza from her high-level wrestling. Makes sense, but Suarez has intense wrestling or her own that will give Esparza trouble. Esparza also doesn’t use her boxing much where Suarez actually weakens her opponents and then goes in for the kill. My prediction: Suarez wins via unanimous decision.

Main Card

ABDUL “JUDO THUNDER” RAZAK ALHASSAN (9-1-0) VS. NIKO “THE HYBRID” PRICE (12-1-0, 1 NC)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Alhassan brings judo and Muay Thai. Price brings striking, kickboxing and jiu-jitsu. The Muay Thai of Alhassan looks to be a major problem for Price to overcome. However, Price has great kickboxing that is more efficient and will put Alhassan in trouble. Alhassan will try to use his judo, but that won’t be much help against Price’s jiu-jitsu. My prediction: Price wins via knockout in Round 2.

#2 JESSICA “BATE ESTACE” ANDRADE (18-6-0) vs #4 KAROLINA KOWALKIEWICZ (12-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s strawweight division. Andrade brings kickboxing, Muay Thai, and jiu-jitsu. Kowalkiewicz brings kickboxing, Muay Thai, Krav Maga and jiu-jitsu. These two female athletes are highly equipped with grappling and striking power. However, Andrade is far more aggressive and powerful with her Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. Kowalkiewicz has Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu of her own, but she is not as effective with them. She also is not as highly trained as a grappler as Andrade. That will be her biggest downfall in this fight. My prediction: Andrade wins via submission in Round 2.

#15 ZABIT MAGOMEDSHARIPOV (15-1-0) VS. BRANDON “KILLER B” DAVIS (9-4-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Magomedsharipov brings kickboxing, Sanda, Wushu, and wrestling. Davis brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. The Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu Davis possess look to be a major issue for Magomedsharipov. Though, Magomedsharipov’s kickboxing and wrestling are far superior and will be a big challenge for Davis. With that in mind, Magomedsharipov will tear Davis apart with his aggression and ground-and-pound while giving no mercy. My prediction: Magomedsharipov wins via unanimous decision.

(C) NICCO MONTANO (4-2-0) vs #1 VALENTINA “THE BULLET” SHEVCHENKO (15-3-0)

This is a five-round co-main event for the women’s flyweight championship. Montano brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. She is the current champion. Shevchenko brings boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai, judo, and taekwondo. The boxing of Montano is her biggest weapon and will test Shevchenko. However, Shevchenko’s Muay Thai and kickboxing are far superior and will prove to be too dangerous for Montano. Montano has jiu-jitsu to use, but that will be of little use against Shevchenko’s judo technique. My prediction: Shevchenko wins via TKO in Round 1.

(C) TYRON “THE CHOSEN ONE” WOODLEY (18-3-1) vs #2 DARREN “THE GORILLA” TILL (17-0-1)

This is a five-round main event for the welterweight championship. Woodley brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. He is the current champion. Till brings boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai and Luta Livre. The striking power and wrestling Woodley possesses will be a difficult challenge for Till to overcome. On the plus side Till is much larger and has a big reach advantage that will prove difficult for Woodley. Even with Woodley not using his abilities to the fullest will be a terrible decision against a fighter like Till. Till’s Muay Thai and kickboxing are on point and will cause serious damage in this fight. My prediction: Till wins via TKO in Round 4.