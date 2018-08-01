UFC 227: Dillashaw vs. Garbrandt II Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

UFC 227: Dillashaw vs. Garbrandt II will air on August 4, 2018, in Los Angeles, California.

Preliminary Card (Fight Pass)

MARLON “CHITO” VERA (10-5-1) vs WULIJI “BEAST MASTER” BUREN (10-5-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Vera brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Buren brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Similar style, but Vera’s wrestling appears a little more well-rounded. Buren’s wrestling is good─not like Vera’s. He does have boxing to use, but that really doesn’t look like it will help much. My prediction: Vera wins via split decision.

DANIELLE “DYNAMITE” TAYLOR (9-3-0) vs WEILI ZHANG (16-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s strawweight division. Taylor brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Zhang brings boxing, judo, and jiu-jitsu. Very similar in this fight; Zhang has better boxing. Taylor can box as well, but not as good. The wrestling Taylor has is a great threat, which could turn the tide. That will not be easy and might not be possible against a well-defensive opponent like Zhang. My prediction: Zhang wins via knockout in Round 1.

RICARDO “CARCACINHA” RAMOS (11-1-0) vs KYUNG HO “MR. PERFECT” KANG (13-7-0, 1 NC)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Ramos brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. Kang brings striking, taekwondo, ssireum, and jiu-jitsu. Well-rounded these fighters are, but Ramos appears better. Kang has fantastic taekwondo, but it doesn’t match up to the Muay Thai of Ramos. Even his jiu-jitsu doesn’t feel like the same level. Kang must use his ssireum to his full potential to be able to outlast Ramos. That will be merely impossible with the pressure and defense Ramos will be laying down in this fight. My prediction: Ramos wins via unanimous decision.

ALEX PEREZ (20-4-0) vs JOSE “SHORTY” TORRES (8-0-0)

This is a three-round fight in the flyweight division. Perez brings striking, judo, and jiu-jitsu. Torres brings kickboxing, Muay Thai, Shotokan Karate, judo, and jiu-jitsu. These fighters are ready to go to war: the striking power of Torres looks to be what ends it. Perez has no real striking techniques to match Torres’ kickboxing Muay Thai or karate. That in mind he must try to use his judo and jiu-jitsu if he wants to have a chance. It probably won’t be enough as for Torres knows plenty of jiu-jitsu himself. My prediction: Torres wins via TKO in Round 2.

Preliminary Card (FX)

MATT “ROBO” SAYLES (6-1-0) vs SHEYMON MORAES (9-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Sayles brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Moraes brings kickboxing, karate, Muay Thai, judo, and jiu-jitsu. Not much in this fight─except, the striking techniques Moraes possesses. Sayles, not so much; just strikes with no set style. He has jiu-jitsu, but even that isn’t enough to get by Moraes─who has jiu-jitsu and judo. Unless he finds a quick finish of his own Moraes will do just that. My prediction: Moraes wins via knockout in Round 1.

#10 BETHE “PITBULL” CORREIA (10-3-1) vs #12 IRENE “ROBLES” ALDANA (8-4-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s bantamweight division. Correia brings kickboxing, kung fu, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Aldana brings boxing, Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Very aggressive fighters in this fight, so it comes down to who can score bigger shots. Correia has dangerous kung fun and kickboxing, but not like Aldana’s boxing and Muay Thai. Even her jiu-jitsu and wrestling seem more well-rounded and paced. What also will give way is Correia’s cockiness, which Aldana will take great advantage of. My prediction: Aldana wins via unanimous decision.

RICKY SIMON (10-1-0) vs MONTEL “QUIK” JACKSON (6-0-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Simon brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Jackson brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Very well-rounded fighters these two are; Simon appears to have better striking from his boxing style. Jackson has great striking of his own, but no specific style. That is what will be the key factor in this fight and Simon is at a great advantage in that area. My prediction: Simon wins via knockout in Round 1.

#9 PEDRO “THE YOUNG PUNISHER” MUNHOZ (15-3-0, 1 NC) vs #14 BRETT “THE PIKEY” JOHNS (15-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Munhoz brings boxing, Muay Thai, and jiu-jitsu. Johns brings Muay Thai, judo, and jiu-jitsu. Both are well-rounded, but Johns appears to be just a little more. Munhoz possesses great Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu; Johns’ is better paced. On top of that, the judo Johns mixes with his jiu-jitsu will be a big threat to Munhoz to overcome. My prediction: Johns wins via TKO in Round 3.

Main Card (Pay-Per-View)

#5 CUB “KILLER” SWANSON (25-8-0) vs #10 RENATO MOICANO (12-1-1)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Swanson brings boxing, judo, and jiu-jitsu. Moicano brings striking and jiu-jitsu. The boxing of Swanson should give Moicano trouble. However, his ability to take and absorb heavy strikes has been proven time and time again. Swanson’s ability to fight appears to be fading and Moicano knows it well enough. His striking power and jiu-jitsu will get the best of Swanson proving why he is a threat to the division. My prediction: Moicano wins via unanimous decision.

POLYANA “DAMA DE FERRO” VIANA (10-1-0) vs JJ ALDRICH (6-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s strawweight division. Viana brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Aldrich brings striking, taekwondo and jiu-jitsu. The taekwondo of Aldrich should give her an advantage; not against the aggression of Viana. Viana’s striking and ability to pressure her opponents will prove too much for Aldrich. Even the jiu-jitsu she possesses will prove a great deed of power and why she is a freak of nature. My prediction: Viana wins via unanimous decision.

#13 THIAGO “DE LIMA MARRETA” SANTOS (17-5-0) vs KEVIN “TRAILBLAZER” HOLLAND (13-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Santos brings Muay Thai, capoeira and jiu-jitsu. Holland brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Two big strikers, but Santos is the one with heavier hands. His Muay Thai is filled with dangerous power and aggression, more than Holland can handle. Holland could still pull off an upset, but it’s not likely as he doesn’t have near the experience Santos possesses. My prediction: Santos wins via knockout in Round 1.

(C) DEMETRIOUS “MIGHTY MOUSE” JOHNSON (27-2-1) vs #1 HENRY “THE MESSENGER” CEJUDO (12-2-0)

This is a five-round co-main event for the UFC Flyweight Championship. Johnson brings pankration, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. He is the current flyweight champion. Cejudo brings Muay Thai and wrestling. He is a gold medalist winner in the 2008 Summer Olympics. In their first meeting, Johnson defeated Cejudo via TKO in round one. A lot has improved since then especially Cejudo’s striking and speed, which could be a great threat to Johnson. However, Johnson has always had speed power and cardio, which will help him dominate this fight. The only difference is this time Cejudo will actually put up more of a fight with his wrestling and ground-and-pound. My prediction: Johnson wins via TKO in Round 4.

(C) T.J. DILLASHAW (16-3-0) vs #1 CODY “NO LOVE” GARBRANDT (11-1-0)

This is a five-round main event for bantamweight championship. Dillashaw brings kickboxing, Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. He is a two-time bantamweight champion and current. Garbrandt brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. He is a former bantamweight champion. In this anticipated rematch both look to prove who is the better fighter. Dillashaw proved that at UFC 217, but Garbrandt has been out for blood since then. They both have the striking power and aggression, but this time Garbrandt will use it more effectively. He will not get cocky like last time and keep his distance a little more while setting up his attacks. Dillashaw could surprise him with his wrestling. However, Garbrandt will be avoiding his takedown attempts one-by-one. My prediction: Garbrandt wins via knockout in Round 3.