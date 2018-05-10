UFC 224: Nunes vs. Pennington Preview

Kyler Kuehler

UFC 224: Nunes vs. Pennington will air on May 12, 2018, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Preliminary Card (Fight Pass)

MARKUS “MALUKO” PEREZ (9-1-0) vs. JAMES BOCHNOVIC (8-2-0)|

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Perez brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu giving him knockout power and grappling control. Bochnovic brings striking and jiu-jitsu giving him some striking power and grappling control. Both are new to the company and look to show what they posses. From their techniques Perez’s Muay Thai appears too much for Bochnovic to handle. Bochnovic’s jiu-jitsu could help him take control, but Perez is well-equipped with jiu-jitsu too. My prediction: Perez wins via TKO in Round 2.

ALBERTO “SOLDIER OF GOD” MINA (13-0-0) vs. RAMAZAN “GORETS” EMEEV (16-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Mina brings boxing, judo, and jiu-jitsu giving him knockout power and grappling control. Emeev brings sambo and wrestling giving him knockout power with grappling control and cardio. Two identical fighters facing off against each is always interesting. From experience, Mina’s boxing and jiu-jitsu look to get the best of Emeev in this bout. Emeev can use his wrestling mixed with sambo, but he does not seem that well-rounded with both. Unless Mina somehow lets his guard down he looks to continue his undefeated streak. My prediction: Mina wins via unanimous decision.

THALES LEITES (27-8-0) vs. JACK “THE JOKER” HERMANSSON (16-4-0)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Leites brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu giving him knockout power and grappling control. Hermansson brings boxing, kickboxing and wrestling giving him knockout power and grappling control. Both have their own striking and grappling techniques, but Hermansson looks to have a better combination. Leites does have Muay Thai to mix with his jiu-jitsu; Hermansson’s boxing and wrestling seem more dangerous. Leites must find a weakness in Hermansson fast or he will be eating dirt real quick. My prediction: Hermansson wins via TKO in Round 3.

WARLLEY “SLINGSHOT” ALVES (11-2-0) vs. SULTAN ALIEV (14-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Alves brings striking, kickboxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling giving him knockout power and grappling control. Aliev brings boxing, judo, sambo, and wrestling giving him knockout power and grappling control. From all their techniques Aliev’s boxing and judo seem to be his key weapons for controlling this fight. Alves has striking and jiu-jitsu but doesn’t appear very aggressive when using them. Aliev, on the other hand, is and will be laying down aggression with every attach he connects. My prediction: Aliev wins via knockout in Round 2.

Preliminary card (FX)

ELIZEU ZALESKI “CAPOEIRA” DOS SANTOS (18-5-0) vs. SEAN “TARZAN” STRICKLAND (19-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Dos Santos brings kickboxing, Capoeira, and jiu-jitsu giving him knockout power and grappling control. Strickland brings boxing, kickboxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling giving him knockout power and grappling control. From all their techniques Strickland’s boxing and wrestling will get the best of dos Santos. Dos Santos has kickboxing and jiu-jitsu to challenge Strickland; not as well-rounded as Strickland’s boxing and wrestling. Dos Santos must find a way to counter all of Strickland’s attacks or Strickland looks to put on a beating. My prediction: Strickland wins via TKO in Round 3.

DAVI “TASMANIAN DEVIL” RAMOS (7-2-0) vs. NICK “SERGEANT” HEIN (14-2-0, 1 NC)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Ramos brings some striking and jiu-jitsu giving him grappling control. Hein brings boxing, judo, and jiu-jitsu giving him knockout power and grappling control. Both are well-equipped, however, Hein’s boxing and jiu-jitsu seem far superior to Ramos. Ramos has jiu-jitsu of his own but is not as well-rounded as Hein’s. Ramos will have to try to keep Hein’s back close to the cage in order to stand a chance. If not then Hein looks to put on a dominating performance. My prediction: Hein wins via unanimous decision.

#10 OLEKSIY “THE BOA CONSTRICTOR” OLIYNYK (52-11-1) vs. #14 JUNIOR “BABY” ALBINI (14-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the heavyweight division. Oliynyk brings sambo and jiu-jitsu giving him knockout power and grappling control. Albini brings boxing, Luta Livre and jiu-jitsu giving him knockout power and grappling control. Two heavyweights trying to make it in the division. From their power and speed, Albini looks to be getting back on the winning streak. Yes, Oliynyk has plenty of experience, but he is not as aggressive as he was before. Albini is young and much to learn, but his boxing and jiu-jitsu will probably be all he needs to put Oliynyk away. My prediction: Albini wins via TKO in Round 2.

CEZAR “MUTANTE” FERREIRA (12-6-0) vs. KARL “BABY K” ROBERSON (6-0-0)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Ferreira brings striking, Capoeira, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling giving him knockout power with grappling control and cardio. Roberson brings kickboxing and jiu-jitsu giving him knockout power and grappling control. Roberson is a rookie coming into this fight, but his kickboxing could cause great damage. Ferreira has jiu-jitsu to try and take control; so does Roberson─only better. Unless Ferreira finds a quick finish Roberson looks to make a statement and continue his undefeated streak. My prediction: Roberson wins via knockout in Round 2.

Main Card (Pay-Per-View)

#9 VITOR “THE PHENOM” BELFORT (26-13-0, 1 NC) vs. #12 LYOTO “THE DRAGON” MACHIDA (23-8-0)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Belfort brings boxing, karate, judo, and jiu-jitsu giving him knockout power and speed. He is a former light heavyweight champion. Machida brings Muay Thai, karate, Sumo, and jiu-jitsu giving him knockout power and grappling control. He is a former light heavyweight champion. Two former champions going head-to-head looks to be fun. The both are well-equipped, however, Machida has been able to still keep his a little better than Belfort. Belfort may have enough boxing power to pressure Machida. However, he has lost most of his cardio and that will affect him greatly in this fight. My prediction: Machida wins via split decision.

#6 JOHN “HANDS OF STONE” LINEKER (30-8-0) vs. BRIAN “BOOM” KELLEHER (19-8-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Lineker brings boxing, Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu giving him knockout power with grappling control and cardio. Kelleher brings striking and jiu-jitsu giving him knockout power and grappling control. Two fighters with much experience so the fight will be interesting to watch. For who is better Lineker looks to be in the favorite seat with his Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu combinations. However, he must watch Kelleher’s striking because if he is not cautious he will find himself out cold. Though, Kelleher must do the same for Lineker is one of the most dangerous strikers in the division. My prediction: Lineker wins via knockout in Round 1.

MACKENZIE DERN (6-0-0) vs. AMANDA “ABC” COOPER (3-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s strawweight division. Dern brings Muay Thai, judo, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling giving her grappling control. Cooper brings boxing and jiu-jitsu giving her striking power and grappling control. two female athletes hoping to make their way into the rankings. They both possess equal techniques, o it is tough to choose a favorite. Looking more closely Dern’s jiu-jitsu and wrestling look to be all she needs to remain undefeated. But Cooper has jiu-jitsu of her own to challenge Dern. She even has better striking to pressure Dern. However, Dern’s takedown attacks are greater than Cooper’s defense, which will prove a little more than Cooper can chew. My prediction: Dern wins via split decision.

#2 RONALDO “JACARE” SOUZA (25-5-0, 1 NC) vs. #5 KELVIN GASTELUM (14-3-0, 1 NC)

This is a three-round co-main event in the middleweight division. Souza brings Muay Thai, judo, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling giving him knockout power and grappling. He is a former Strikeforce Middleweight Champion. Gastelum brings boxing, Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling giving him knockout power and grappling control. Here are two fighters looking for their chance to earn a shot at gold. From their past experience, Souza’s Muay Thai mixed with his jiu-jitsu appear deadly towards Gastelum. However, Gastelum has efficient boxing and wrestling to challenge Souza. But it probably won’t be enough to defeat a top contender like Souza, who likes to pressure his opponents. My prediction: Souza wins via TKO in Round 2.

(C) AMANDA “THE LIONESS” NUNES (15-4-0) vs. #2 RAQUEL “ROCKY” PENNINGTON (9-5-0)

This is a five-round main event for the women’s bantamweight championship. Nunes brings boxing, judo, and jiu-jitsu giving her extreme knockout power leading her to become the current champion. Pennington brings boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling giving her knockout power and grappling control. Nunes’ striking power will be a big part of this fight and look to cause major damage to Pennington. But Pennington in one tough fighter. If she can wear Nunes out then she can put her jiu-jitsu and wrestling to work. Nunes has jiu-jitsu to fight off Pennington if the fight goes to the ground, but she must not gas herself. Gassing herself will prove a major weakness, but Pennington’s game plan does not show any aggression. My prediction: Nunes wins via unanimous decision.