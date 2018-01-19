UFC 220: Miocic vs Ngannou Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

UFC 220: Miocic vs. Ngannou will air on January 20, 2018, in Boston, Massachusetts.

(C) STIPE MIOCIC (17-2-0) vs #1 FRANCIS “THE PREDATOR” NGANNOU (11-1-0)

This is a five-round main event for the heavyweight championship. Miocic brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling giving him knockout power and grappling control leading him to become the current champion. Ngannou brings boxing and savate giving him hardcore knockout power and grappling control leading to a percent finish rate. With two heavy strikers facing off the one looking to remain standing is Ngannou. Miocic does have great striking as well, but the power Ngannou possesses is far beyond that of Miocic. The only hope Miocic has is his wrestling where he could pressure Ngannou putting him in major trouble. But Ngannou is a strong man and does not look to be overpowered so easy. My prediction: Ngannou wins via knockout in Round 1.

(C) DANIEL “DC” CORMIER (19-1-0, 1 NC) vs #2 VOLKAN “NO TIME” OEZDEMIR (15-1-0)

This is a five-round co-main event for the light heavyweight championship. Cormier brings kickboxing, Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling giving him knockout power and grappling control making him the current champion. Oezdemir brings boxing, kickboxing and jiu-jitsu giving him knockout power with some grappling control. With a grappler facing a striker, this doesn’t look to be that great of a fight. From Cormier’s wrestling Oezdemir does not look like he will be lasting long in this fight. But if Oezdemir can find another quick knockout then he will prove why he is called “No Time.” However, Cormier is one tough guy and does not look to make this easy for Oezdemir one bit. My prediction: Cormier wins via submission in Round 2.

CALVIN KATTAR (17-2-0) vs SHANE “HURRICANE” BURGOS (10-0-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Kattar brings striking and jiu-jitsu giving him knockout power and grappling control. Burgos brings boxing, kickboxing, Kyokushin, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling giving him knockout power and grappling control. This fight contains two fighters currently on a role in their careers looking to make their presence known. Both have great striking power and so their chins will be tested greatly in this fight. Based on aggression and experience Burgos’ boxing and kickboxing appear far deadlier than Katter’s striking. Unless Katter uses his jiu-jitsu and wears Burgos down the fight looks to be over before he knows it. My prediction: Burgos wins via TKO in Round 3.

#15 GIAN VILLANTE (15-8-0) vs FRANCIMAR “BODAO” BARROSO (19-5-0, 1 NC)

This is a three-round fight in the light heavyweight division. Villante brings boxing, kickboxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling giving him knockout power and grappling control. Barroso brings striking, kickboxing and jiu-jitsu giving him knockout power and grappling control. Here are two fighters with great striking power and grappling control and so this fight could go either way. Based on experience Villante’s boxing and kickboxing might be more than Barroso can chew. Barroso has striking and kickboxing of his own, but it just doesn’t seem up to the level of Villante. Unless Barroso finds a finish in the first two rounds this doesn’t appear to be a great matchup at all. My prediction: Villante wins via unanimous decision.

#10 THOMAS “THOMINHAS” ALMEIDA (22-2-0) vs #14 ROB FONT (14-3-0)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Almeida brings kickboxing, Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu giving him knockout power and grappling control. Font brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu giving him knockout power and grappling control. With both fighters containing an identical style the one seeming more efficient is Almeida and his Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. Font has Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu of his own, but they don’t seem as well-rounded as Almeida’s. In that case, this fight looks to be a one-sided beating waiting to go down. My prediction: Almeida wins via unanimous decision.