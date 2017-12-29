UFC 219: Cyborg vs. Holm Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

UFC 219: Cyborg vs. Holm will air on December 30, 2017, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

(C) CRISTIANE “CYBORG” JUSTINO (18-1-0, 1 NC) vs #2 (WBW) HOLLY “THE PREACHER”S DAUGHTER” HOLM (11-3-0)

This is a five-round main event for the women’s featherweight championship. Cyborg brings boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling giving her aggressive knockout power and grappling control leading her to become a former Strikeforce Featherweight Champion and the current UFC Featherweight Champion. Holm brings boxing, kickboxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling giving her on spot knockout power with some grappling and cardio leading her to become a former bantamweight champion. Both of these female athletes possess identical techniques, but from aggression and power Cyborg looks to take this fight and destroy Holm worst than she ever has been. However, Holm’s boxing and kickboxing combinations are no joke and if Cyborg does not pace herself while keeping up her defense Holm will throw a few combinations her way and pull off another big upset and reclaim UFC gold once again. My prediction: Cyborg wins via unanimous decision.

#2 KHABIB “THE EAGLE” NURMAGOMEDOV (24-0-0) vs #4 EDSON “JUNIOR” BARBOZA (19-4-0)

This is a three-round co-main event in the lightweight division. Nurmagomedov brings sambo, judo, pankration, and wrestling making him efficient in striking, grappling and cardio that has to lead him to remain undefeated. Barboza brings boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai, taekwondo and jiu-jitsu giving him knockout power and grappling control. Both of these fighters are just inches away from finally receiving a title shot and based on well-paced and being able to withstand great amounts of punishment Nurmagomedov looks to be the one to be that much closer. With his well-round wrestling and conditioned cardio, Barboza looks to be facing a serious threat to his dreams of seeing UFC gold. Now, Barboza has great boxing and kickboxing combinations to outclass Nurmagomedov in an attempt to pull off the upset, but his takedown defense is not all there and if he does not find a way to keep the fight standing as long as possible the fight looks to be over before he even knows it. My prediction: Nurmagomedov wins via submission in Round 3.

#6 CYNTHIA CALVILLO (6-0-0) vs #9 CARLA “COOKIE MONSTER” ESPARZA (13-4-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s strawweight division. Calvillo brings Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling giving her knockout power and grappling control leading her to remain undefeated. Esparza brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling giving her knockout power with extreme grappling control and cardio leading her to become the first and former strawweight champion. This fight appears to be a big step for both these amazing female athletes as they will put everything on the line to not only move up higher in rankings but receive a big fight to give them the possibility of fighting for the title in the near future. From Esparza’s wrestling background she looks to probably dominate this fight if she managed to bring it to the ground. However, Calvillo brings wrestling of her own with much more jiu-jitsu mixed into where the ground will probably not be the best place to face Calvillo. Even a standup game doesn’t seem that smart either with Calvillo’s Muay Thai techniques that for sure would outclass Esparza’s boxing. So either way, this fight looks to be a dominating fight for Calvillo no matter where it takes place. My prediction: Calvillo wins via submission in Round 3.

#8 CARLOS “THE NATURAL BORN KILLER” CONDIT (30-10-0) vs #12 NEIL MAGNY (19-7-0)

This is a three-round fight in the welterweight division. Condit brings boxing, kickboxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling giving him knockout power and grappling control leading him to become a former WEC Welterweight champion. Magny brings striking, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling giving him knockout power and grappling control. In this fight are two fights with great combinations and are looking to get back on the winning streak. It could go either way, but based on speed and aggression Condit looks to unleash a serious beating upon Magny, who really would not stand much of a chance against that type of style. Magny does have jiu-jitsu to use where Condit shows a little disadvantage in, but he is no fighter to make the same mistakes twice. My prediction: Condit wins via TKO in Round 1.

DAN “THE HANGMAN” HOOKER (15-7-0) vs MARC “BONECRUSHER” DIAKIESE (12-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Hooker brings kickboxing, Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu giving him knockout power and grappling control. Diakiese brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling giving him knockout power and grappling control. Both these men have intense striking power mixed with grappling. But overall Diakiese seems more well-rounded and paced to where Hooker really does not seem to have the cardio Diakiese possesses. Unless Hooker could find a finish within the first round it looks to be another dominating victory for Diakiese from his standings and ground-and-pound techniques he will surely lay upon Hooker throughout the fight. My prediction: Diakiese wins via unanimous decision.