UFC 218: Holloway vs Aldo II Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

UFC 218: Holloway vs. Aldo II will air on December 2, 2017, in Detroit, Michigan.

(C) MAX “BLESSED” HOLLOWAY (18-3-0) vs #1 JOSE “JUNIOR” ALDO (26-3-0)

This is a five-round main event for the featherweight championship. Holloway brings kickboxing, Muay Thai, and jiu-jitsu giving him knockout power with grappling control and cardio leading him to become the current champion. Aldo brings kickboxing, Muay Thai, Luta Livra, and jiu-jitsu giving him knockout power and grappling control leading him to become a former featherweight champion. Both of these top contenders will meet for the second time inside the octagon after their first encounter at UFC 212 where Holloway would defeat Aldo via TKO in round three. This time Aldo looks to come back with a vengeance by using his Muay Thai and kickboxing to pressure Holloway more in hopes to catch him off guard and find the finishing blow. But from their last fight, Holloway studied Aldo throughout the fight while wearing him down to the point he timed his strikes perfectly with his Muay Thai and kickboxing proving he is far more aggressive and accurate with his strikes. From that perspective it appears history will repeat itself as Holloway will be fully refreshed and have had plenty of time to improve his techniques, which he surely has after every fight he has fought where Aldo just does not look to be getting any better now and if he does not improve him striking power and learn more grappling techniques then he will surely suffer another defeat. My prediction: Holloway wins via TKO in Round 2.

#1 ALISTAIR “REEM” OVEREEM (43-15-0, 1 NC) vs #4 FRANCIS “THE PREDATOR” NGANNOU (10-1-0)

This is a three-round co-main event in the heavyweight division. Overeem brings kickboxing, Muay Thai, judo and jiu-jitsu giving him efficient knockout power with grappling control leading him to become a former Strikeforce heavyweight champion. Ngannou brings boxing and savate giving him knockout power with grappling control leading him to a near-perfect record. With this fight containing two of the division’s best strikers, this fight appears to be one worthwhile since they both have a high finish rate, so the possibility of this fight ending in a finish is highly possible. Though, if we go based on their current style then Ngannou will be the one to take this fight from his speed and knockout power for which Overeem will most likely not be able to stand against all from the glass chin he was given to begin his career. There is also the whole fact of Ngannou having grappling techniques that could also challenge Overeem to the fullest and unless Overeem finds a quick finish then this heavyweight bout will not make it far at all. My prediction: Ngannou wins via TKO in Round 1.

#2 HENRY “THE MESSENGER” CEJUDO (11-2-0) vs #4 SERGIO PETTIS (16-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the flyweight division. Cejudo brings Muay Thai and wrestling giving him striking power along with intense grappling control and cardio. Pettis brings kickboxing, taekwondo, and jiu-jitsu giving him a little striking power with cardio. Both fighters bring somewhat of an identical style to this fight, but I believe Cejudo just might take this fight with his Olympic style wrestling to really place Pettis in great danger. Since Pettis has never faced wrestling of the Olympic-caliber before, the only way I see him standing a chance is to keep the fight standing as long as possible where Cejudo seems to be the weakest. Though Cejudo has great ability to bring the fight to the ground and if Pettis does not how great takedown defense this fight will be over before any knows it. My prediction: Cejudo wins via decision.

#4 EDDIE “THE UNDERGROUND KING” ALVAREZ (28-5-0, 1 NC) vs #5 JUSTIN “THE HIGHLIGHT” GAETHJE (18-0-0)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Alvarez brings boxing, kickboxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling giving him knockout power with grappling control and cardio leading him to become a former lightweight champion and Bellator Lightweight Champion. Gaethje brings boxing and wrestling giving him knockout power and grappling control leading him to remain undefeated. This fight will contain a well-rounded grappler taking on an efficient knockout striker and based on their techniques it looks as if Gaethje will see another big victory added to his career after only his second fight inside the octagon since his striking power just appears to be more than Alvarez can handle. If Alvarez can use his wrestling and bring Gaethje to the ground then he could easily take the fight, but with Gaethje’s striking power, it looks as if he might not be able to set up the takedown while trying to avoid every blow Gaethje will be laying on him. My prediction: Gaethje wins via TKO in Round 3.

#5 TECIA “THE TINY TORNADO” TORRES (9-1-0) vs #6 MICHELLE “THE KARATE HOTTIE” WATERSON (14-5-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s strawweight division. Torres brings Muay Thai, karate, taekwondo and jiu-jitsu giving her striking power with grappling control and cardio leading her to a near perfect record. Waterson brings kickboxing, Muay Thai, karate and jiu-jitsu giving her knockout power and grappling control. In this fight are two female athletes with identical techniques making the fight appear to be more of a war than an ordinary fight. From the efficiency and speed, Waterson looks to add another victory to her career as he jiu-jitsu and karate seems more well-rounded than Torres’ own skills set. Now, Torres has great cardio so she could possibly try to wear down Waterson and score a few strikes to take a decision win, but Waterson is no woman to count out with her striking power and speed that she will surely use to pressure Torres. My prediction: Waterson wins via submission in Round 3.