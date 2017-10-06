UFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

UFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee will air on October 7, 2017, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

#2 TONY “EL CUCUY” FERGUSON (23-3-0) vs. #7 KEVIN “THE MOTOWN PHENOM” LEE (16-2-0)

This is a five-round main event for the interim lightweight championship. Ferguson brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling giving him knockout power with grappling control and cardio leading to becoming the winner of The Ultimate Fighter 13. Lee brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling giving him knockout power with grappling control and cardio. Both of these fighters have been on a role for quite some time and now with their chance to earn a shot at the real title is upon them fans will know by the end of this fight who has the better chance of becoming champion. In this main event are two fighters with identical techniques, but when based on statistics and efficiency then Ferguson looks to take this fight from how boxing and wrestling combination for which Lee really has never faced in that type of caliber before. If Lee managed to use his jiu-jitsu and gain back control on Ferguson then he could very well pull off the upset, but that will not be easy with Ferguson having a great defense while pressuring his opponents making this fight seem to appear more as a beating rather than an actual fight. My prediction: Ferguson wins via TKO in Round 2.

(C) DEMETRIOUS “MIGHTY MOUSE” JOHNSON (26-2-1) vs. #3 RAY “THE TAZMEXICAN DEVIL” BORG (11-2-0)

This is a five-round co-main event for the flyweight championship. Johnson brings pankration and wrestling giving him knockout power with grappling control and cardio leading him to become the current champion and the number one pound-for-pound fighter. Borg brings striking and jiu-jitsu giving him some striking power and grappling control. Now both fighters bring their own style of striking and grappling Johnson will most likely reign supreme in this fight from his speed and ability to pressure his opponents to where he discovers their weakness or pounds them until the clock runs out. Borg really has never faced a fighter like Johnson before so there is very little hope he has of walking away as the victor unless he somehow can use his jiu-jitsu to try and out grapple Johnson with the possibility of submitting him. But knows great wrestling that he will surely use to counter Borg’s jiu-jitsu and if Borg does not find a way to counter Johnson’s wrestling mixed with his ground-and-pound techniques then this fight will be over long before it begins. My prediction: Johnson wins via submission in Round 1.

#2 FABRICIO “VAI CAVALO” WERDUM (21-7-1) vs. #6 DERRICK “THE BLACK BEAST” LEWIS (18-5-0, 1 NC)

This is a three-round fight in the heavyweight division. Werdum brings Muay Thai, judo and jiu-jitsu giving him knockout power and grappling control leading him to become a former heavyweight champion. Lewis brings boxing giving him knockout power with some ground-and-pound. Here is a fight against a grappler and a striker so fans already know this fight is going to end in a finish, but when it comes to who is more well-rounded Werdum will probably take this fight with his jiu-jitsu background as Lewis relies heavily on his striking and does not have great ground game and so if he does not find a way to put Werdum away in the first round then this fight will be over before the round is over. My prediction: Werdum wins via submission in Round 1.

MARA ROMERO BORELLA (11-4-0, 1 NC) vs. KALINDRA FARIA (18-5-1)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s flyweight division. Borella brings kickboxing, judo, and jiu-jitsu giving her knockout power and grappling control. Faria brings boxing, judo, and jiu-jitsu giving her knockout power and grappling control. With both female athletes being relatively new to the UFC it’s hard to pick a favorite, but from a careful examination of each of their statuses, Faria could possibly prove to show a great use of boxing and judo that Borella is not well-equipped to handle. Though, if Borella could use her jiu-jitsu to try and outclass Faria’s judo and jiu-jitsu then she just might stand a chance, but that will be difficult to challenge even with the striking power Faria possesses that will for sure be no easy challenge for Borella. My prediction: Faria wins via TKO in Round 2.

#12 BENEIL “BENNY” DARIUSH (14-3-0) vs. #14 EVAN DUNHAM (17-6-0)

This is a three-round fight in the lightweight division. Dariush brings striking, jiu-jitsu and wrestling giving him knockout power with grappling control and cardio. Dunham brings striking, jiu-jitsu and wrestling giving him knockout power with grappling control and cardio. As both fighters are identical with techniques this fight looks to go the distance, but whoever wants the win more will be based upon the efficiency of their style. In that case, Dunham looks to be that fighter with his striking and ground-and-pound being more effective than Dariush’s own. If Dariush can somehow pressure Dunham by keeping him as close to the cage as possible without giving him any space then he could keep Dunham from scoring any valuable points, but that will not be so easy as Dunham will be keeping his takedown attacks open every time he catches Dariush off guard. My prediction: Dunham wins via split decision.