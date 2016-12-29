UFC 207: NUNES VS. ROUSEY PREVIEW

By Kyler Kuehler

UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey will air on December 30, 2016, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

(C) AMANDA “THE LIONESS” NUNES (13-4-0) VS. #1 RONDA “ROWDY” ROUSEY (12-1-0)

This is a five round fight for the women’s bantamweight championship. Nunes brings karate, boxing, judo and jiu-jitsu giving her aggressive knockout power making her the current champion. Rousey brings judo and extreme takedown style that has made her possibly the most dominate athlete as well as the former champion. With both fighters containing a different style of techniques, the fight will come down to who uses their techniques more accurately while keeping a great defensive game up. In this case, I would give the advantage to Rousey from her quick finishes along with keeping her opponents at bay, which I am not sure Nunes will be able to handle that type of fighting style. Though one cannot forget the aggressive style of striking Nunes possesses, which could prove to be deadly against Rousey after she took a head kick to the side of her face against Holly Holm at UFC 193. However, Rousey is looking for vengeance and has been training long hours to reclaim the belt she sees as rightfully her’s and if Nunes does not pace herself and try not to attack right away then she just might find her days as champion short lived. My prediction: Rousey wins via submission in Round 1.

(C) DOMINICK “THE DOMINATOR” CRUZ (22-1-0) VS. #6 CODY “NO LOVE” GARBRANDT (10-0-0)

This is five round co-main event for the bantamweight championship. Cruz brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling that have made him efficient with striking power as well as cardio making him the current champion. Garbrandt brings boxing, Muay Thai and wrestling giving him nine wins via knockout in his undefeated streak. With both of these fights containing almost identical techniques, this fight looks to be a fight in the running for a ‘Fight of the Night’ candidate. I believe though Cruz’s striking is a little more aggressive that Garbrandt, as he not only puts pressure on his opponents but at the same time, paces himself to where he lets his opponents wear themselves down while he remains full of power to find a finish. Though if Garbrandt were to mix his strikes with some possible takedowns he just might stand a chance at evening the score where he could place pressure on Cruz and possibly find a weakness. Though in order to do so he will have to be weary of Cruz’s power and defense game that might be too much for Garbrandt to handle. My prediction: Cruz wins via submission in Round 3.

#1 FABRICIO “VAI CAVALO” WERDUM (21-6-1) VS. #2 CAIN VELASQUEZ (14-2-0)

This is a three round fight in the heavyweight division. Werdum brings Muay Thai, judo and jiu-jitsu giving him 10 victories via submission, which has made him the deadliest submission specialist in the heavyweight division. Velasquez brings boxing, kickboxing, jiu-jitsu and wrestling giving him 12 wins via knockout as well as extreme cardio leading him to become a former two-time champion. In this second showdown between these two gladiators looks to be much more intense than their first meeting with Werdum winning via guillotine choke in round three to become champion at UFC 188. Though with Velasquez keeping his body healthy and training hard hours that might not be the outcome especially after his victory over Travis Browne at UFC 200 where he fought smarter and showed just how powerful his techniques are in striking and takedowns. However, Werdum has increased his techniques as well after not making it past his first title defense by increasing his striking power and ground game that could prove to be much difficulty for Velasquez. But one cannot forget just how well Velasquez paces himself and that I believe will be his key to victory in this fight as Werdum looks to not do that so well especially if pressure is placed upon him at a heavy rate. My prediction: Velasquez wins via unanimous decision.

#2 T.J. “KILLASHAW” DILLASHAW (13-3-0) VS. #3 JOHN “MAO-DE-PEDRA” LINEKER (29-7-0)

This is a three round fight in the bantamweight division. Dillashaw brings kickboxing, Muay Thai and wrestling leading him to efficient striking and grappling making him the former Bantamweight Champion. Lineker brings boxing, shooto, and jiu-jitsu that have given him 13 wins via knockout and 11 by decision. This is another matchup with both fighters containing identical techniques, which will come down to who uses them more efficiently. In that case, I would give this fight to Lineker all from his ability to finish his opponents to a more effective way. The only way I see Dillashaw standing a chance would be to pressure Lineker throughout the fight and go for every takedown he can because if he doesn’t I really don’t see him being able to stand up to Lineker’s striking, which indeed is a deadly weapon for his use. My prediction: Lineker wins via split decision.