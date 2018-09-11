U.S. Postal Service celebrates 50 years of Hot Wheels

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of Hot Wheels, the U.S. Postal Service will issue 20 Forever stamps showcasing some of the most outrageous car designs from Hot Wheels. The USPS has chosen the Goodguys 26th Summit Racing Lone Star Nationals at the Texas Motor Speedway as the place for the first day of issue ceremony! This will take place at the Goodguys Stage on Saturday, September 29th at 10 am. Five Hot Wheels cars will be on display all day Saturday for event attendees to see along with being able to buy the stamps at the U. S. Postal Service booth on Saturday at the event.

For the first time, Hot Wheels car designs will grace the face of Forever stamps for fans of all ages to enjoy. Arranged in diagonal rows, the 20 stamps showcase photographer Len Rizzi’s images of 10 Hot Wheels cars — two of each design — speeding along a bright orange track.

Each stamp features the name of the vehicle shown in one of the top corners and the words “USA” and “Forever” in one of the bottom corners. The iconic Hot Wheels logo appears in the top right corner of the pane. The back of the panel displays the Hot Wheels 50th anniversary logo. William J. Gicker was the project’s art director. Greg Breeding designed the stamps and was the typographer.

Hot Wheels was born when Mattel co-founder Elliot Handler challenged his design team, which included a General Motors car designer and a rocket scientist, to create a toy car that was cooler and performed better than anything on the market. Mattel soon introduced its iconic orange tracks, which provided children unlimited ways to test out stunts and racing skills. In 2011, Hot Wheels was inducted into the National Toy Hall of Fame.

Followers of the U.S. Postal Service’s Facebook page can view the ceremony live at facebook.com/usps.

Join us at the Goodguys 26th Summit Racing Lone Star Nationals at Texas Motor Speedway and check out this amazing tribute to Hot Wheels. For event details and info, visit https://good-guys.com/lsn.