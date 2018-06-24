Twin Peaks to Host Annual National Bikini Contest at The Bomb Factory

DALLAS — Twin Peaks Restaurants will be hosting its annual national bikini contest. Twin Peaks Girls from across the country will walk the runway to compete for the title of Miss Twin Peaks 2018 at The Bomb Factory in Dallas on June 26.

The national contest will be broadcasted live to every Twin Peaks restaurant.

Fans who aren’t able to be in Dallas for the show can head to their local Twin Peaks to cheer on their favorite contestant while enjoying a signature ice cold 29-degree draft beer and made from scratch food.

This year, the party will be bigger than ever as Twin Peaks welcomes their friends Big & Rich to the Bomb Factory for a private show. Save a Horse, Ride a Cowboy!

Doors will open to the public at 7:00pm and the show will begin at 7:30pm.

To purchase $10 tickets, use coupon code SAVEAHORSE

For tickets and more information, visit thebombfactory.com.